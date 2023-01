More details are surfacing about the snowplow accident that led to Jeremy Renner's hospitalization on New Year's Day. The Hawkeye actor was using a 14,000-pound snowplow machine to tow his on a snowed-in private road near his home in Reno, Nevada, authorities announced on Tuesday. He had been helping a family member who was driving the car and had gotten stuck, Sheriff Darin Balaam of Washoe County said during a news conference. After successfully towing the car, Renner got off the plow, which then began to roll. He attempted to get back into the driver's seat to stop the rolling but was "run over" by the machinery.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO