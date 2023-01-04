Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Memorial sending out letters to those affected by data breach
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Memorial Health System is sending out letters to patients affected by last year’s data breach. In a statement on its website, Lake Charles Memorial says the data breach happened last October. The federal Department of Health and Hospitals says 270,000 people were...
KPLC TV
LEGAL CORNER: Can an employer take your vacation away and not pay you for it?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: Can an employer take your vacation away and not pay you for it?. ANSWER: Possibly. It depends on the employment arrangement. If the employee is “AT WILL” then the arrangement is day-to-day and can be changed...
January 5, 2023, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
Arrested or ticketed for no headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of CDS Schedule II. Arrested or ticketed for contempt of court; theft of a firearm; theft under $5,000. Kathy Owens Weeks, 61, Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for aggravated assault...
Lake Charles American Press
Sheriff: People ‘literally beating down doors’ to get into jail
A Lake Charles man who told deputies he needed a place to sleep and a meal broke a window on Wednesday at the Calcasieu Correctional Center in order to be arrested and incarcerated overnight. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said the man, Kenneth D. Hunt, 39, threw a rock and...
KPLC TV
CPSO authorities explain high-speed chase protocol
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - When police officers engage in high-speed pursuits they do so understanding that they are potentially putting many lives at risk, including their own. After two teenage girls were killed in a Baton Rouge-area police chase, we asked local law enforcement how they weigh the risks...
KPLC TV
SWLA pastors prepare for evil in firearm safety course
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the years, many clergy members have lost their lives at the hands of an active shooter. What if they could stand up to the evil that possessed their house of worship?. “If they know they’re going into a house of worship and there is...
Lake Charles American Press
1/6: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kenney Edwin Story, 63, homeless — criminal trespass; drug possession. Bond: $7,000. Terrance Don Glaspie, 53, 4101 5th Ave. Apt. 9302 — aggravated assault. Bond: $9,500. Dustin Joseph Johnathon Alexander, 32, 318 Louisiana Ave. Apt. 3 — possession...
KPLC TV
Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - A woman has been arrested after being accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale and seeing patients that even included minors, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says deputies began to investigate reports of someone posing as a doctor in...
NOLA.com
Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left
Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
KPLC TV
SJ Welsh changes earring policy for boys after feedback from parent
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It might seem trivial to some, but if girls can wear earrings to school then shouldn’t boys have that option too?. SJ Welsh Middle School recently changed its policy on that matter after the mother of a 12-year-old was notified of the old rule and argued that it was antiquated.
999ktdy.com
How Much Will it Cost to Replace the Interstate 10 Calcasieu River Bridge?
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A late Christmas gift was given to the efforts to fix the issue that causes so much stress and anxiety for drivers either living in or passing through Lake Charles on a daily basis - the Interstate 10 Calcasieu River Bridge. $150 million in Mega Grant funding was awarded for the funding of the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge replacement project by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).
This Louisiana Parish Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the longest life expectancy in the state.
Louisiana Man Reportedly Smashes Glass at Correctional Center, Tells Deputies He Did it for a Place to Sleep and a Meal
Louisiana Man Reportedly Smashes Glass at Correctional Center, Tells Deputies He Did it for a Place to Sleep and a Meal. Lake Charles, Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested on January 4, 2023, after he allegedly smashed the glass of the Calcasieu Correctional Center’s front door by throwing a rock at it and then used his hands to push out the shattered glass.
Family of cold case homicide victim pleads with killer
ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The family of the victim of a cold case homicide is pleading with his killer to turn themselves in. Friday (1/6) marks one year and seven months since he was murdered, and no arrests have been made. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office says Harold Carmouche, 37, was gunned down while traveling […]
KPLC TV
Beauregard authorities release name of homicide victim
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard authorities have released the name of the victim in the ongoing homicide investigation. James Barlow, 54, was the man killed, they say. A manhunt for the suspect in the case, Hank Robert Windham, 45, of Starks, lasted all night before Windham was apprehended around 8 .m. this morning on George Windham Road, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.
KPLC TV
Nearly $3 million granted to Lake Charles for water utility generators
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is awarded a nearly $3 million grant for generators to keep water and water waste services working during an emergency. “So even if the lights are off at your house, you can still flush the toilet and run the faucet,” Mayor Nic Hunter said.
Guy Tries To Break Into The Calcasieu Correctional Center In Lake Charles [VIDEO]
Mark this up as what was he thinking? Yesterday a guy decided he needed to try and break into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center in Lake Charles. The subject's name is Kenneth D. Hunt, 39 of Lake Charles. He had been released from the correctional center at approximately 3:00 pm yesterday after being booked into the correctional center on November 1 for theft; criminal damage to property; and criminal trespassing.
KPLC TV
BPSO searching for homicide suspect
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A manhunt is underway for a suspect in a homicide that occurred in the early afternoon of January 4. Hank Windham of Beauregard Parish is considered armed and dangerous, Herford said. Windham is wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a tan vest, BPSO said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Police: Stranger breaks into home through back window, rapes woman as she slept on New Year’s Day
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) – A 21-year-old man is accused of breaking into a home in Louisiana and raping a woman he did not know on New Year’s Day, according to police. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were called to a home invasion around 7:50...
State Troopers investigating fatal crash in Vermilion Parish
Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on LA 167 at Lawrence Road. We will update this article as new information becomes available.
