York County, PA

Man acquitted of murder, endangering in 2018 death of boy, 2

By CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

YORK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been acquitted in the death of a friend's toddler son more than four years ago.

Jurors in York County Court deliberated for about two hours Friday before acquitting 43-year-old Tyree Bowie of first- and third-degree murder as well as child endangerment in the September 2018 death of 2-year-old Dante Mullinix.

Bowie had been caring for Mullinix while the boy's mother was in the hospital. Authorities said he brought the unresponsive boy to the same hospital that day and then fled, telling authorities the next day that he had fed the boy some animal crackers and later noticed he wasn't breathing, Mullinix died eight days later.

An autopsy determined that the child died from traumatic brain injury, accompanied by strangulation and suffocation. His death was ruled a homicide.

Bowie, released from York County prison after the verdict, visited the child's grave Monday in Mount Rose Cemetery in Spring Garden Township with more than a dozen friends and supporters.

"It's just, like, emotions are just too through the roof right now," Bowie said as he stood at the little boy's marker. "... It's a lot. I miss him, being around him, the hugs, the kisses. It's a lot."

