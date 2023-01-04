Confrontation at home in Selinsgrove after alleged burglary

Monroe Township, Pa. — A man returned to the home of a woman he was previously having an affair with to write his feelings in permanent marker on the front door before confronting her spouse inside the house.

The homeowner discovered Dallas Lee Roy Sheets standing near a staircase inside the residence after his dog started barking. The 22-year-old Sheets engaged the man and a scuffle ensued at the home near the 2500 block of Park Road in Monroe Township.

Sheets hit the accuser in the torso and bit him several times in the shoulder on the morning of Dec. 21. After falling down a flight of stairs, Sheets and the man were separated, police said.

Sheets left the residence on foot, according to the affidavit. The homeowner told police he planned on reporting the incident the following morning.

Police said Sheets had stayed at the home with the accuser's wife while her husband received treatment for an unspecified issue. It had been months since Sheets was at the home and had no reason to be there on Dec. 21.

At approximately 5:45 p.m. on the same day, Sheets returned to the home and tried to force his way in through a locked door. Sheets allegedly smashed a surveillance camera and ransacked the rear porch of the home, according to State Police.

A second fight ensued, this time outside the residence. Sheets eventually left when he learned police were called to the home.

Selinsgrove State Police located Sheets behind a Turkey Hill near the 1900 block of North Susquehanna Trail. He was taken into custody without incident, according to Trooper William Shreve.

Sheets admitted to writing on the door and then returning to the home after a period of time. Sheets denied breaking anything or causing damage at the home.

Police said the value of two doors and the security camera was $1,060 — $500 for each door and $60 for the camera.

Sheets was charged with first-degree felony burglary, criminal attempt at burglary, criminal trespassing, simple assault, and criminal mischief. Judge John Reed gave Sheets $20,000 monetary bail during a preliminary arraignment.

