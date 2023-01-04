Two in custody after officer-involved shooting in Collierville

UPDATE : Three teens charged after officer-involved shooting at Collierville store

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Two people are in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Collierville Tuesday evening, state officials said.

A police officer shot at a shoplifting suspect who allegedly drove toward the officer at a Collierville shopping center.

No one was injured in the shooting outside the Academy Sports on Byhalia Road near Poplar Avenue. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene at the request of the district attorney.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers were alerted to a suspected shoplifting at a business, TBI spokeswoman Keli McAlister said in a media briefing at 9:30.

The suspect got into a vehicle, and as officers tried to block it in, the suspect allegedly drove in the direction of an officer who was outside his vehicle, McAlister said.

That’s when the officer fired his weapon at the suspects. No one was injured.

Two suspects were taken into custody in 300 block of Market Boulevard. TBI did not give the sex or age of the suspects.

A witness posted video from outside the store , saying he heard several shots fired.

Collierville Police said a separate crime scene at a nearby movie theater was related to the incident.

At 7:16 p.m., Collierville Police posted, “The two crime scenes remain active, but all suspects are in custody. There are no threats to the public at this time.”

