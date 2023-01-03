Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
Kray Plates popular takeout no longer a secret in Hyde Park
BOSTON - If you don't look closely, you might not even see it. There's a tiny takeout spot in Hyde Park that features Haitian and Jamaican food and has a cult following.Kray Plates is a takeout spot run out of another restaurant, Gourmet Fish. It is an underground, virtual movement of people who love Krayla Brice's cooking."Food is just like a big part of my family," she told WBZ-TV. "My mom is Haitian and then my dad is Jamaican."Krayla pairs that background to make Haitian-Jamaican-inspired dishes with Haitian Epis, garlic, herbs, parsley, scallion and seasonings."You blend it up and make...
Boston Magazine
Enjoy a VIP Fenway Experience With Backstage at the Verb
The Verb’s new luxury trailers make a prime spot for staging rock ’n’ roll–style bachelor and bachelorette parties. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding. Riffing off the musical...
Boston Magazine
Three Wedding Plans Later, a Ceremony Unfolds on the Coast
The couple brought a "coastal gay disco" vision to their wedding in Gloucester. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding. After getting engaged in December 2018, Bryan Tatro and Sean Patrick Gibbons planned...
Boston Magazine
Where to Find the Greatest Espresso Martinis in Boston
Caffeine and booze, together in one perfect drink. With the post-holiday-season slump in full effect, you might be seeking caffeine to power you through the year’s earliest days—and maybe also some booze to temper the edge. Well, have we got something for you: Below, 12 of Greater Boston’s greatest takes on the classic espresso martini—one foolproof way to get both kinds of buzzes in one excellent drink. There’s something for everyone on this list, from fairly traditional versions to tequila- or rum-based variations, including one with a nod to The Big Lebowski. Enjoy!
Boston Magazine
Sommelier Theresa Paopao on How to Select the Perfect Bottle
What wines would a sommelier choose for a wedding? We asked an alum of Cambridge’s Oleana for recommendations. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding. Choosing wines can be a stressful situation....
Boston Magazine
An Intimate Reception at the Boston Public Library
Claire Dubuque and Matthew Tinsley had their first dance in the library courtyard to Frank Sinatra’s “The Way You Look Tonight.”. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding. When Claire Dubuque...
Boston Globe
A rising-star Boston chef debuts Southern Pines Supper Club pop-up
The last-Sunday dinner series celebrates Southern food and New England ingredients. A chef who’s been cooking in kitchens around Boston for a decade, Matthew Bullock premieres the Southern Pines Supper Club with a 2023 dinner series in Cambridge. Check out the Southern-inspired menu at Forage on the last Sunday of each month.
Boston Magazine
Three Romantic Wedding Venues for a Grand Fete
Dreaming of Old World romance and 1920s glamour in New England? These fairy-tale venues are decked out from top-to-bottom in vintage elegance. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding. AN AFFAIR TO REMEMBER.
Boston Magazine
This Renovated Horse Trailer Makes a Pretty Cool Photo Booth
The duo behind CityLux Studios fashioned a classy, comfortable reception rental out of rusty farm junk. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding. Boston-area wedding photographers Sarah and Peter Olson, the husband-and-wife team...
There’s an ‘Adult Iced Coffee’ Flight That Gives the Ultimate ‘Buzz’ From This Taunton Restaurant
Just about every restaurant these days is offering up booze or food flights and I'm here for all of it. Each establishment across the SouthCoast is in a race to find a creative way to market those fancy little flight boards. Regardless if they come with mac and cheese or espresso martinis, the concept in general is well-rounded and not to mention a fun way to enjoy a day/night out.
Dartmouth Woman Receives a Package With Odd Drawing On It
Dartmouth resident Nikki Talbot received a package from Crate & Barrel this week and quickly noticed something strange about the box. She took to social media to see if this happened to others. "Anyone else's packages come with a Homer Simpson drawing?" she asked on her Instagram story. As innocent...
Boston Globe
Altar-ed states: What is it like to live in a ‘chondo’?
As more churches are converted into residential housing, do the owners feel they must be on their best behavior?. Erica Feldmann and her wife, Melissa Nierman, always wanted their home to be special. So when a 900-square-foot condo with towering columns and oversized windows popped up in their alerts, they went for it.
Boston-Born Barbara Walters and Her Family Had Some Notable New England Roots
“Trailblazing,” “pioneer”, and “hero” are words that have been used to describe the journalism icon who passed away this weekend at age 93. However, one descriptive term may have been lost among all the others used to describe the first female host of the “Today” show: “New Englander.”
Closed Fairhaven Restaurants Elisabeth’s and Margaret’s Begin a New Chapter
Two Fairhaven restaurants and an ice cream shop have been sold. Elisabeth's and Margaret's have been staples in Fairhaven Village for decades. Throw in Brady's Ice Box, which re-opened a couple of summers ago, and they had you covered from breakfast to seafood to ice cream to cap off the night.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Modern Farmhouse in Metro West
With 27 acres of land, "Great Escape Farm" comes with stables, paddocks, maple trees, trails—and even a chicken coop. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $4,900,000. Size: 6,341 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 half.
nbcboston.com
Massachusetts Pickle-Maker Sues Wahlburgers Chain
Needham-based Grillo’s Pickles has a beef with the way the famous Wahlberg family’s namesake burger chain markets its pickles. Wahlburgers is known best for its burgers and fries — as well as the Dorchester-bred family behind the company. However, it also sells packaged pickles as part of its grocery store lineup, marketing the pickles as “fresh,” “all natural,” and containing “no preservatives.”
JetBlue just launched its ‘big winter sale’
The sale runs through Jan. 11. Bostonians can explore places like Miami, Charleston, and San Diego this winter for less money on JetBlue. JetBlue is offering flights out of Boston for as low as $44 during the airline’s annual Big Winter Sale, which launched on Wednesday. The fares must be booked by Jan. 11 at midnight and are good for Tuesday and Wednesday travel between Jan. 17 and March 29.
miltonscene.com
Pruning hydrangeas: a how-to program – taking place January 7
Pruning hydrangeas: a how-to program – taking place January 7. “Pruning Hydrangeas: A How-To” will be held outside on Saturday, 1/7, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Hydrangea Paniculatas are probably the most vibrant, reliable, fool proof, and lovely members of the hydrangea family. Their white pinecone shaped flowers never fail to bloom and the plant can grow 5-6 feet in a year if you let it get out of control.
Butcher shop on North Shore known for gigantic craft sandwiches moving to new location
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A butcher shop on the North Shore that’s known for its gigantic craft sandwiches and raised meats is moving to a new location in 2023. In a Facebook post, The Modern Butcher announced that it will be leaving Newburyport for Danvers. The Modern Butcher said...
Comments / 0