Caffeine and booze, together in one perfect drink. With the post-holiday-season slump in full effect, you might be seeking caffeine to power you through the year’s earliest days—and maybe also some booze to temper the edge. Well, have we got something for you: Below, 12 of Greater Boston’s greatest takes on the classic espresso martini—one foolproof way to get both kinds of buzzes in one excellent drink. There’s something for everyone on this list, from fairly traditional versions to tequila- or rum-based variations, including one with a nod to The Big Lebowski. Enjoy!

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO