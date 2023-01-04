Read full article on original website
Tour Tyler Texas and get a Haircut in the Green Acres Shopping Center for $10 everyday low price in 2023Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
WATCH: County inmate in Texas escapes from transport before being arrestedApril McAbeeSmith County, TX
Office Depot is Closing a Store in JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, TX
Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Here's what Damar Hamlin's doctors said about the Bills player's health and recovery
Doctors who treated Bills safety Damar Hamlin addressed the question of commotio cordis, the emergency response on field and topics on his health.
NBC Sports
Doctors reveal first thing Damar Hamlin asked for when he woke up
Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center gave an update on the condition of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Thursday, days after the 24-year-old went into cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. Although Hamlin remains in critical condition at the hospital's ICU,...
Doctors: Damar Hamlin asked them, 'Who won the game?' using pen and paper
CINCINNATI — Doctors at UC Health in Cincinnati says Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made "substantial improvement" over past 24 hours. Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest after a tackle in the game against the Bengals. He was resuscitated on the field as teammates surrounded him, shielding him from public view.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
WGMD Radio
NCAA slams Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football with multiple violations after investigation: report
The NCAA has reportedly given the Michigan Wolverines football program its Notice of Allegations, claiming head coach Jim Harbaugh provided “false or misleading information” to investigators regarding impermissible contact with recruits during NCAA-mandated dead periods. According to The Athletic, Michigan has received four Level II violations and one...
Local expert gives insight on Damar Hamlin’s current medical state
While many people are wondering how this could have been prevented, it is an extremely rare occurrence. However, to reduce the chances of acute chest injuries even more, the NFL could make changes to their equipment.
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin update: Doctors report safety followed commands, asked if Bills won
Fantastic news to share this Thursday afternoon. Doctors overseeing the medical care of Damar Hamlin reported Thursday that he was able to follow commands and even asked doctors if the Bills won the game against the Bengals. Doctors responded with “Yes Damar, you won the game of life.”. Of...
Damar Hamlin is alert and asking questions, doctors say
It was the first question Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin asked upon regaining consciousness after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, his physicians said Thursday. "The answer is yes," Dr. Timothy Pritts, division chief of general surgery at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center,...
Vote now: Who is the top post in Minnesota girls high school basketball for 2022-23?
Vote now: Who is the top wing in Minnesota girls high school basketball for 2022-23? Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 1) Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 2) Earlier we took a statewide ...
