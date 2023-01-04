Read full article on original website
buffalonynews.net
Geosam Capital Announces Acquisition of 2,500-Acre Environmental Preserve - Tiger Bay Mitigation Bank - in Volusia County, Florida
ORMOND BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / Geosam Capital is pleased to announce the acquisition of Tiger Bay Mitigation Bank, located in Daytona Beach, Florida. This transaction represents an excellent opportunity for Geosam to protect, preserve and restore approximately 2,500 acres of wetlands and uplands, improving water quality, stormwater retention and providing critical habitat to native and migratory wildlife species. Preservation and enhancement of this property will, in part, offset unavoidable environmental impacts from new development of infrastructure, residential, commercial, and industrial projects in the Deltona-Daytona-Ormond Beach, Florida MSA.
mynews13.com
New project turns old buildings into affordable housing in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is trying to solve its homelessness problem and is hoping a new housing project will be part of the solution. The city of Orlando is trying to solve its homelessness problem and is hoping a new housing project will be part of the solution.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Developer plans big pivot for property near UCF
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Another retail-to-housing redevelopment has entered Orlando’s development pipeline, this time involving a large restaurant near the University of Central Florida. A development plan review...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Work begins on Seminole County development meant to bring food options to underserved community
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Eastern Seminole County has seen a recent surge in residential development, but the nearest grocery store for the people who live there is miles away. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. However, crews have begun the work to clear land for a different...
WESH
Repairs on Daytona Beach pier underway after storm damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Repairs continue on the iconic Daytona Beach city pier that was badly damaged after it was slammed by back-to-back hurricanes. A large portion of the century-old pier is still closed. "We've got about $700,000 worth of work underway, and we think that's just the beginning,"...
bungalower
Lake Alert: Lake Pineloch is closed
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection took water samples on December 20, 2022, and detected the presence of toxins from a recent algal bloom that they deemed as potentially unsafe. As a health precaution, the City of Orlando has issued a Lake Alert for Lake Pineloch and is advising that...
theapopkavoice.com
City Council approves Apopka MLK Parade routes and announces second South Apopka Annexation Workshop
At its January 4th meeting, the Apopka City Council approved the routes for the Apopka Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and announced the second South Apopka Annexation Workshop. The South Apopka Ministerial Alliance requested the Council approve road closures for the 15th annual event to honor MLK, being held on Monday, January 16, 2023, beginning at 2:00 pm.
fox35orlando.com
DeSantis-backed plan to take control of Disney's land announced
ORLANDO, Fla. - A plan was announced Friday to introduce a bill into the Florida Legislature that would replace Walt Disney World's special self-governing power with a state-run board. The notice was posted on the website of Osceola County, which houses part of Disney World. Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing...
Breakfast in Lake County, Florida
Where is your favorite place to go for breakfast in Lake County, Florida? I have a few, but I’m always looking for suggestions for good places to go. Please share your favorites and tell our readers why you enjoy them in the comments so I can hopefully include them in a future article.
orangeobserver.com
$1.2M available to help OUC customers pay utility bills
Recognizing the financial impact rising utility bills are having on some customers, the Orlando Utilities Commission is making $1.2 million in emergency bill-payment assistance available through its Project CARE fund. The program offers households in danger of losing utility service up to $500 in assistance during a one-year period. “With...
Villages Daily Sun
New farmers market offers a variety of local produce
For Geno Gargiulo, establishing Gargiulo’s Village Farmers Market was a labor of love. “I’ve built this place and each table myself,” he said. “Everything is red and white, and we have a shed as our office to look like a barn. We also have baskets with everything in them.”
orangeobserver.com
Oakland Park home tops Winter Garden-area sales from Dec. 3 to 9
A home in Oakland Park topped all Winter Garden-area residential real-estate transactions from Dec. 3 to 9. The home at 1017 Linehart Drive, Winter Garden, sold Dec. 9, for $1.1 million. Built in 2018, it has five bedrooms, four-and-one-half baths and 3,521 square feet of living area. Days on market: 24.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
2023 housing market forecast: When will homes become affordable again?
ORLANDO, Fla. — The upcoming home buying season will not be a red-hot threepeat like the past two, but low inventory should keep prices elevated, one of Orlando’s most notable real estate agents predicted. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Ray Lopez, a Keller-Williams agent, said...
lacademie.com
13 Must-Try Restaurants When You Visit Titusville (Florida) 2023
It’s not easy to compose a list of the best restaurants in Titusville (Florida) since the town was best known for reasons other than its food scene. Visitors flock to Brevard’s northernmost city for its hiking activities, science education, tourist-luring landmarks, or community theaters. However, it doesn’t mean...
orangeobserver.com
Adopt a puppy at Crooked Can Brewing Company this weekend
Crooked Can Brewing Company is welcoming Our Cause 4 Paws Rescue to downtown Winter Garden this weekend. Eight puppies will give complimentary puppy breath and kisses to locals in attendance. The 8-week-old puppies are expected to be Shepherd mixes and will be medium sized adult dogs. Although there is no...
californianewswire.com
AIRBNBUST? Nope! Thousands are Busting Down Doors To Get To Stay At This One
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan 03, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — During what market analysts are calling the “AirBnBust,” at least one savvy host has found a way to thrive. While thousands of AirBnB owners are bemoaning losses and contemplating selling off their properties, Orlando Area Luxury Rentals’ “Great Escape Parkside” is already 86% sold out for 2023. In fact, this game-themed AirBnB now has a waiting list for June and July.
Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit Diner
The Twisted Biscuit Diner is open from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm daily.Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening. This morning I visited the Twisted Biscuit Diner in Tavares. They're located at 4101 County Road 561 just behind Circle K at the intersection of 561 and 448. We arrived early so they weren't busy. I've heard from friends that they draw a crowd so we decided to go early. They are open daily from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm.
beartruthnews.com
Rabies alert issued in seminole county
Residents of Winter Springs need to be weary of neighborhood animals. Recently, raccoons have tested positive for rabies, a highly contagious and fatal virus transmitted through the bite of an infected animal. A large concern is the safety of those living in the affected neighborhood. Children who take the school...
Local black farmer dies pending promised marijuana license worth millions
Ocala farmer Moton Hopkins Sr.’s lifelong struggle for a fair shake from the government is continuing, even after his death. Hopkins, who died April 11, 2022 at age 84, was among a dozen Black farmers seeking a state Medical Marijuana Treatment Center license set aside as part of a settlement in a class action suit from the 1990s that claimed the U.S. Department of Agriculture systematically discriminated against them when they applied for loans.
SeaWorld Orlando’s free Preschool Card returns for 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando’s popular Preschool Card has returned for a limited time, offering free admission for Florida preschoolers all year long. The free Preschool Card allows children ages five and younger to visit SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando as many times as they want through Dec. 31.
