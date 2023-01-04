ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buffalonynews.net

Geosam Capital Announces Acquisition of 2,500-Acre Environmental Preserve - Tiger Bay Mitigation Bank - in Volusia County, Florida

ORMOND BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / Geosam Capital is pleased to announce the acquisition of Tiger Bay Mitigation Bank, located in Daytona Beach, Florida. This transaction represents an excellent opportunity for Geosam to protect, preserve and restore approximately 2,500 acres of wetlands and uplands, improving water quality, stormwater retention and providing critical habitat to native and migratory wildlife species. Preservation and enhancement of this property will, in part, offset unavoidable environmental impacts from new development of infrastructure, residential, commercial, and industrial projects in the Deltona-Daytona-Ormond Beach, Florida MSA.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

New project turns old buildings into affordable housing in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is trying to solve its homelessness problem and is hoping a new housing project will be part of the solution. The city of Orlando is trying to solve its homelessness problem and is hoping a new housing project will be part of the solution.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Developer plans big pivot for property near UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Another retail-to-housing redevelopment has entered Orlando’s development pipeline, this time involving a large restaurant near the University of Central Florida. A development plan review...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Repairs on Daytona Beach pier underway after storm damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Repairs continue on the iconic Daytona Beach city pier that was badly damaged after it was slammed by back-to-back hurricanes. A large portion of the century-old pier is still closed. "We've got about $700,000 worth of work underway, and we think that's just the beginning,"...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
bungalower

Lake Alert: Lake Pineloch is closed

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection took water samples on December 20, 2022, and detected the presence of toxins from a recent algal bloom that they deemed as potentially unsafe. As a health precaution, the City of Orlando has issued a Lake Alert for Lake Pineloch and is advising that...
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

City Council approves Apopka MLK Parade routes and announces second South Apopka Annexation Workshop

At its January 4th meeting, the Apopka City Council approved the routes for the Apopka Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and announced the second South Apopka Annexation Workshop. The South Apopka Ministerial Alliance requested the Council approve road closures for the 15th annual event to honor MLK, being held on Monday, January 16, 2023, beginning at 2:00 pm.
APOPKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

DeSantis-backed plan to take control of Disney's land announced

ORLANDO, Fla. - A plan was announced Friday to introduce a bill into the Florida Legislature that would replace Walt Disney World's special self-governing power with a state-run board. The notice was posted on the website of Osceola County, which houses part of Disney World. Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing...
FLORIDA STATE
orangeobserver.com

$1.2M available to help OUC customers pay utility bills

Recognizing the financial impact rising utility bills are having on some customers, the Orlando Utilities Commission is making $1.2 million in emergency bill-payment assistance available through its Project CARE fund. The program offers households in danger of losing utility service up to $500 in assistance during a one-year period. “With...
Villages Daily Sun

New farmers market offers a variety of local produce

For Geno Gargiulo, establishing Gargiulo’s Village Farmers Market was a labor of love. “I’ve built this place and each table myself,” he said. “Everything is red and white, and we have a shed as our office to look like a barn. We also have baskets with everything in them.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
orangeobserver.com

Oakland Park home tops Winter Garden-area sales from Dec. 3 to 9

A home in Oakland Park topped all Winter Garden-area residential real-estate transactions from Dec. 3 to 9. The home at 1017 Linehart Drive, Winter Garden, sold Dec. 9, for $1.1 million. Built in 2018, it has five bedrooms, four-and-one-half baths and 3,521 square feet of living area. Days on market: 24.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2023 housing market forecast: When will homes become affordable again?

ORLANDO, Fla. — The upcoming home buying season will not be a red-hot threepeat like the past two, but low inventory should keep prices elevated, one of Orlando’s most notable real estate agents predicted. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Ray Lopez, a Keller-Williams agent, said...
ORLANDO, FL
lacademie.com

13 Must-Try Restaurants When You Visit Titusville (Florida) 2023

It’s not easy to compose a list of the best restaurants in Titusville (Florida) since the town was best known for reasons other than its food scene. Visitors flock to Brevard’s northernmost city for its hiking activities, science education, tourist-luring landmarks, or community theaters. However, it doesn’t mean...
TITUSVILLE, FL
orangeobserver.com

Adopt a puppy at Crooked Can Brewing Company this weekend

Crooked Can Brewing Company is welcoming Our Cause 4 Paws Rescue to downtown Winter Garden this weekend. Eight puppies will give complimentary puppy breath and kisses to locals in attendance. The 8-week-old puppies are expected to be Shepherd mixes and will be medium sized adult dogs. Although there is no...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
californianewswire.com

AIRBNBUST? Nope! Thousands are Busting Down Doors To Get To Stay At This One

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan 03, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — During what market analysts are calling the “AirBnBust,” at least one savvy host has found a way to thrive. While thousands of AirBnB owners are bemoaning losses and contemplating selling off their properties, Orlando Area Luxury Rentals’ “Great Escape Parkside” is already 86% sold out for 2023. In fact, this game-themed AirBnB now has a waiting list for June and July.
ORLANDO, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit Diner

The Twisted Biscuit Diner is open from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm daily.Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening. This morning I visited the Twisted Biscuit Diner in Tavares. They're located at 4101 County Road 561 just behind Circle K at the intersection of 561 and 448. We arrived early so they weren't busy. I've heard from friends that they draw a crowd so we decided to go early. They are open daily from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
beartruthnews.com

Rabies alert issued in seminole county

Residents of Winter Springs need to be weary of neighborhood animals. Recently, raccoons have tested positive for rabies, a highly contagious and fatal virus transmitted through the bite of an infected animal. A large concern is the safety of those living in the affected neighborhood. Children who take the school...
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
Ocala Gazette

Local black farmer dies pending promised marijuana license worth millions

Ocala farmer Moton Hopkins Sr.’s lifelong struggle for a fair shake from the government is continuing, even after his death. Hopkins, who died April 11, 2022 at age 84, was among a dozen Black farmers seeking a state Medical Marijuana Treatment Center license set aside as part of a settlement in a class action suit from the 1990s that claimed the U.S. Department of Agriculture systematically discriminated against them when they applied for loans.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy