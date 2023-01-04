ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Kiss my@ss
3d ago

Why does this law only apply to certain types of people instead of all the people… wake up people and realize that you are being played

3
 

alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Executive Order and Activates National Guard to Provide Support as Biden Administration Ignores Alarming Influx of Migrants to Florida Keys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order (EO) 23- 03 (Emergency Management – Illegal Migration), activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
FLORIDA STATE
Ocala Gazette

FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

State of Florida launches new anti-littering campaign next week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new anti-littering campaign is being launched by the state next week. It’s called the Drive it Home, Keep our Paradise Litter-Free campaign. It will take place this month and next. FDOT officials say the message is that it’s the public’s responsibility to properly get...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

January is ‘Move Over’ Month

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —Florida Highway Patrol named January ‘Move Over’ month. This is part of their ongoing effort to make drivers more aware of the nearly 20-year-old state law requiring them to move over for emergency personnel.  “Encouraging motorists when they see flashing lights of any kind on the shoulder to slow down to […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
islandernews.com

New state law allows municipalities to ban smoking at public beaches

Since Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill over the summer allowing local governments to ban smoking on public beaches, Miami Beach, Ft. Lauderdale, Palm Beach and Monroe County have passed legislation enforcing the ban. Violators could be fined up to $100 for the first infraction, and $200 to $500...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Auto Insurance increases Florida's cost of living

Florida lawmakers returned to Tallahassee before Christmas for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance rates – they’re also forking over large amounts for automobile insurance. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the highest in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Broward’s Property Appraiser takes on crime-fighting role as property crimes proliferate

Marty Kiar aims to stop thieves of the state’s most popular product — square footage — and raise awareness of property deed crimes happening across the state. The Broward County Property Appraiser’s Office has become the headquarters for fighting a type of crime that once left its victims with few avenues for help. And its progenitor sees an urgent need for more counties to follow suit.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

