DeSantis activates National Guard to respond to ‘alarming influx’ of migrants in Florida Keys
Gov. Ron DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard to respond to what's being called "an alarming influx" of migrants coming to the Florida Keys.
Florida woman arrested, accused of stealing over $12K from disabled person’s Social Security funds
Florida Attorney General Ashely Moody said a Florida woman was arrested after allegedly stealing over $12,000 from a disabled person while serving as her guardian.
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Executive Order and Activates National Guard to Provide Support as Biden Administration Ignores Alarming Influx of Migrants to Florida Keys
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order (EO) 23- 03 (Emergency Management – Illegal Migration), activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
WCJB
State of Florida launches new anti-littering campaign next week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new anti-littering campaign is being launched by the state next week. It’s called the Drive it Home, Keep our Paradise Litter-Free campaign. It will take place this month and next. FDOT officials say the message is that it’s the public’s responsibility to properly get...
10NEWS
'We think someone is providing him with assistance': FBI Agent on Florida fugitive accused of attacking police on Jan. 6
TAMPA, Fla. — The Feds have charged more than 800 people since the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and 87 of them are from Florida, more than any other state. According to the Department of Justice, at least 20 people were from the Tampa Bay region.
New Florida bill granting protections to officers facing credibility concerns, raising questions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New legislation filed by a Jacksonville State Representative seeks to create more protections for Florida law enforcement officers facing credibility questions. The bill was filed by State Representative Wyman Duggan (R-Jacksonville) and deals with what is known commonly as ‘Brady Giglio’ lists. “And what...
January is ‘Move Over’ Month
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —Florida Highway Patrol named January ‘Move Over’ month. This is part of their ongoing effort to make drivers more aware of the nearly 20-year-old state law requiring them to move over for emergency personnel. “Encouraging motorists when they see flashing lights of any kind on the shoulder to slow down to […]
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Movie producer convicted of robbing bank after running out of money while filming in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — A producer who robbed a credit union in Belle Isle after running out of money while filming a movie in Florida has been convicted, federal prosecutors said Thursday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said Nacoe Ray Brown, 54, of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded...
This Florida County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people live the longest in the Sunshine state.
islandernews.com
New state law allows municipalities to ban smoking at public beaches
Since Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill over the summer allowing local governments to ban smoking on public beaches, Miami Beach, Ft. Lauderdale, Palm Beach and Monroe County have passed legislation enforcing the ban. Violators could be fined up to $100 for the first infraction, and $200 to $500...
$351M unclaimed funds returned to Floridians in 2022: CFO
Florida's Chief Financial Officer reported the final numbers for unclaimed funds and property returned to residents for both the whole year of 2022, as well as just the month of December.
mynews13.com
There's a new lightning capital of the U.S., but it remains in Central Florida
Florida has often claimed the title of "Lightning Capital of the United States." According to a new annual report released by Vaisala, 2022 was no different. Four Corners, Fla. has been designated the area with the highest number of lightning events per square mile. What You Need To Know. Lightning...
FWC’s Catch A Florida Memory Giving Away $2,000 Fully Outfitted Fishing Kayak
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) saltwater angler recognition program, Catch a Florida Memory, is giving away a fully outfitted fishing kayak to one lucky angler in its first-ever Triple Threat Throwdown. This is an exclusive raffle opportunity for Triple Threat Club members
First newborn surrendered to Florida Safe Haven Baby Box
Two years after being installed, a Safe Haven Baby Box in Florida was used for the first time.
miamitimesonline.com
Auto Insurance increases Florida's cost of living
Florida lawmakers returned to Tallahassee before Christmas for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance rates – they’re also forking over large amounts for automobile insurance. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the highest in the nation.
Several Florida Cities Mentioned on List of Most "Aggressive" Drivers
Many people used to enjoy driving. When you can sit behind the wheel on an uneventful, monotonous trip on a gorgeous day, the act of driving can actually serve as a stress reliever at times.
floridapolitics.com
Broward’s Property Appraiser takes on crime-fighting role as property crimes proliferate
Marty Kiar aims to stop thieves of the state’s most popular product — square footage — and raise awareness of property deed crimes happening across the state. The Broward County Property Appraiser’s Office has become the headquarters for fighting a type of crime that once left its victims with few avenues for help. And its progenitor sees an urgent need for more counties to follow suit.
Florida witness videotapes glowing orange orbs
A Florida witness at Jacksonville reported watching a glowing, orange orb that changed directions and ascended rapidly at about 9 p.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
