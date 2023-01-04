A crypto pockets proprietor wants a personal key to entry their funds. Not Your Keys, Not Your Cash (NYKNYC) is a time period used to explain how crypto customers would not have their non-public keys for his or her digital belongings on crypto exchanges — the exchanges do. Exchanges have full management over buyer accounts. If a buyer owns crypto on an trade, they belief that the trade will preserve their belongings protected on their behalf.

