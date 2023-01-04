ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakehills, TX

Bandera Bulletin

Businesses, residents reckon with a drying Medina Lake

"I miss sitting on my dock in the evenings chilling, watching the fish and turtles. Now I just watch the grass grow.”. The owner of Hancock Resurfacing, Cherry Cove resident Darrell Hancock has lived on the shores of Medina Lake for over 25 years. Although he loves living on the lake, he says he misses being able to put his boat in the water, as well as other aspects that come with a fuller lake.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
740thefan.com

Texas oil worker dead after falling into ND pit

BISMARCK, N.D. — A Texas oil worker is dead after he fell into a pit on a North Dakota oil patch. Daniel Navarrete, 42, of New Braunfels, Texas, fell through an open hatch in a pit at a Nabors Industries oil rig north of New Town on Thursday. Such pits serve as collection points for spent drilling fluids and other materials.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

These were the busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area in 2022

H-E-B is perhaps the most beloved grocer in Texas and it’s the same in San Antonio. According to SafeGraph Data, which tracks grocery store foot traffic through geospatial data, two San Antonio-area H-E-B’s had more than 100,000 visitors in 2022. The data is not an exact metric, as...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

January’s full Wolf Moon set to rise in the San Antonio sky Friday evening 🌕

The first full moon of 2023 will occur on Friday, January 6 at 5:08 p.m. CST, but won’t officially rise in San Antonio until 5:37 p.m. CST above the northeast horizon. January’s full moon is typically called the Wolf Moon. It was given this name since this time of year is generally when wolves are active and can be heard howling on cold nights.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Photos show what Medina Lake looked like 100 years ago

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – Medina Lake has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent years due to low water levels but it hasn’t always been so dry. Currently, Medina Lake is just 6.3% full, down roughly 20% from one year ago. The lake is actually...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

