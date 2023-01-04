Read full article on original website
2nd Term: California's Newsom draws "battle lines" with GOP
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom may be fresh off a campaign victory, but on Friday he talked like a politician ready for a fight as he held up his state as a beacon of freedom amid what he called a “rising tide of oppression" in Republican-led states.
Black gold is goal for Virginia biochar startup
FLOYD, Va. (AP) — Bio is business in this bucolic community, where a high-tech biochar facility readies for production. The wood-based biochar that Jack Wall and Jeff Wade are readying to cook is turned into such pure carbon, you could eat the stuff, Wall said. But there are better uses.
Former Nevada prisons chief returning under Gov. Lombardo
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Nevada state prisons chief who left the position in 2019 is returning to the post under newly inaugurated Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo. James Dzurenda headed the state Department of Corrections for three years under then-Gov. Brian Sandoval, also a Republican. He resigned in July 2019 under Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat.
Mississippi lawmakers commend country trio Chapel Hart
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators on Wednesday honored Chapel Hart, a country music trio that sang their way to the fifth place last year on “America's Got Talent.”. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica Hart and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin...
Kemp and lawmakers to decide plan for $6.6B in surplus cash
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's giant hill of money looms over state lawmakers as the 2023 session begins next Monday. State government ended the 2022 budget year in June with $6.6 billion in surplus cash, even after it filled its savings account to the legal limit. Gov. Brian Kemp has...
LG&E closing business offices across Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – LG&E Energy and Kentucky Utilities announced Thursday they will be closing their 26 business offices across Kentucky, no later than the end of 2024. The company says the decision, which will be implemented in phases, “comes after careful evaluation, and due to a decline in walk-in transactions, increased customer use of self-service channels, and best practice among similar utilities.”
Hobbs calls on elected officials to end conspiracy theories
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs pledged in her inaugural address Thursday to work with her political rivals as she ushers in a period of divided government and Democratic ascendance in a state long dominated by Republicans. She also called on elected officials to reject conspiracy theories that...
Several newspapers with Kentucky Baptist ties cease printing, suspend publication, move online
These appear to be perilous times for many community newspapers in Kentucky. In the last month, several publications have announced they are ending print publication, and three of them have Kentucky Baptist ties. The Radcliff Sentinel in Hardin County is among those ceasing publication. The paper was launched in 1948...
Rodriguez leads UNLV against No. 21 New Mexico after 24-point game
UNLV Rebels (11-3, 0-2 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (14-1, 2-1 MWC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico -5.5; over/under is 149.5. BOTTOM LINE: UNLV visits the No. 21 New Mexico Lobos after Luis Rodriguez scored 24 points in UNLV's 76-67 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs. The Lobos have...
Committee to examine case for impeachment of prosecutor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A resolution directing the appointment of a committee to determine whether there is sufficient cause to institute impeachment proceedings against an elected eastern Kentucky prosecutor has been introduced in the Kentucky House. The proceedings are being considered against Ronnie Lee Goldy, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for...
