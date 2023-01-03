Read full article on original website
Popculture
Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together
Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
Here's Carrie Underwood's 'Short And Sweet' Workout To Get Sculpted Legs
Carrie Underwood shared one of her favorite ways “to add a little extra credit to my workouts,” and it’s a way that’s beginner-friendly and quick. Underwood previously added her actual “leg day” routine to fit52, her fitness app that launched hand-in-hand with her book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit 52 Life. The “Denim & Rhinestones” artist added her leg day workouts to fit52 after many people frequently questioned how she sculpted her legs. The workouts were adapted so app users could participate at any fitness level.
Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Introduce Two New Members To Their Family
Machine Gun Kelly is definitely a cat person, and last year he and Megan Fox introduced a new member to their fur baby family: a bengal named Whiskey. This seems to be a New Year tradition for the couple. The rapper-turned-rocker shared photos and videos of two new kitties: another bengal and a siamese. "new gang members: Tickets & Na’avi," he captioned the post, which shows him and Fox loving on the kittens and Whiskey scoping out their new siblings.
Kane Brown Shares Heartwarming Moment With His Daughter: 'My Princess'
Kane Brown shared an adorable moment with his oldest daughter, Kingsley Rose, holding her hand and twirling her in a circle as the pair walk side-by-side. Brown shared the reel on Instagram, set to his sentimental song “For My Daughter,” which released on his Experiment Extended album. “They...
Watch: Kelly Clarkson Delivers Powerful Performance Of Blake Shelton Hit
Kelly Clarkson included a nod to country superstar Blake Shelton on the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, delivering her spin on the 2011 smash-hit anthem, “Honey Bee.”. Clarkson covered the song during the “Kellyoke” segment of her daytime talk show (which has also featured covers of songs...
'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Seemingly Comes Out As Gay
It seems like Noah Schnapp has more in common with his Stranger Things character than he thought!. The Netflix TV star took to TikTok on Thursday (January 5) to seemingly come out as gay. "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know,'" he wrote in the caption while the sound in the background says, "You know what it never was? That serious. It's never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious!"
Billie Eilish On Being Derailed By Body Image
"Vogue" magazine just released its first-ever video cover - and gracing that cover is pop star Billie Eilish. An interesting choice, in that the singer is notorious for her body issues - but as she told the magazine, she's been fighting that fight - and she's starting to get the upper hand.
