Why two troublesome bridges haven’t been replaced 25 years after the last flood

This story was originally printed in the Daily Post on Thursday morning. Get in the habit of picking up the Post in the mornings for important local news stories. A tangled web of government agencies, regulations, funding disagreements and lawsuits have delayed the replacement of two bridges over San Francisquito Creek for 25 years and counting, so residents in the area face the same flood threat today as in February 1998, when thousands of homes were inundated with water after days of rain.
Bay Area storm: What to do when people refuse to evacuate?

As the Bay Area weathers a series of punishing storms, local officials are grappling with a familiar dilemma during both floods and fires: what to do when people refuse to flee for their own safety. From San Jose, where homeless residents have been ordered to move from rapidly rising creeks...
Video: Santa Cruz storm destruction as seen from the air

(KRON) — Stunning video shows an overhead view of the Capitola Wharf and the iconic SS Palo Alto, known as the “cement ship” at Seacliff State Beach Pier, both of which suffered heavy damage this week as a punishing storm brought waves up to 35 feet. The drone-shot video shows the nearly destroyed Seacliff State […]
Fierce winds, strong rain making for a wild night on the Midpeninsula

Power outages and fallen trees reported Wednesday evening. Strong winds and heavy rainfall that began Wednesday afternoon are already causing trees to topple, knocking down power lines and causing some power outages. Some 41,189 Peninsula customers were without power as of 7:45 p.m., by 9:15 a.m. Thursday 26,997 still didn't have power, according to a PG&E news release.
Cities across the Peninsula declare state of emergency in response to heavy storms

Cities across the Midpeninsula are declaring states of emergency as historic storms bear down on the Bay Area. Here are the latest updates on cities' responses. A state of emergency for Menlo Park allows the city to designate evacuation routes, close dangerous streets and obtain necessary supplies for the safety of residents and property. Murphy initially issued the state of emergency on the night of Jan. 4.
When can I expect the heaviest rain to hit my area?

(KRON) — Have you been anxiously awaiting heavy rain from the major storm hitting the Bay Area? Well, it’s coming. As the storm comes into the area from the Pacific Ocean, the worst of the rain band will begin hitting Northern California with a possible rain rate of about .75 inches to 1 inch of […]
Wind gusts of up to 85 mph hit North Bay

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday’s major storm is beginning to hit parts of the Bay Area, with strong winds coming to the North Bay Wednesday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, gusts of wind up to 85 miles per hour were recorded in Marin County, just east of the Nicasio Reservoir. Much of […]
Major storm prompts school closures in San Mateo County on Thursday

SAN MATEO COUNTY – Several school districts on the Peninsula announced that campuses would be closed on Thursday, January 5, 2023, due to the major atmospheric river storm slamming the Bay Area.School districts announcing closures include the Cabrillo Unified School District serving coastside communities such as Half Moon Bay, El Granada and Moss Beach. "Because of flooding, road closures, and tree fall caused by heavy rains and wind, CUSD will cancel classes and close schools Thursday 1/5/2023," the district said in a statement.Meanwhile, Redwood City School District issued a statement that all 12 campuses would be closed Thursday, along with...
Fallen oak tree damages property in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — With this break in the weather, tree services are in high demand. In Hayward, a centuries-old oak tree fell on top of a home and cars. Arborist David Gallo says his crews stay busy year-round, but when storms hit, call volume increases, and this week has been no different. “We have […]
Marin County activates emergency shelter in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL -- Marin County activated its severe weather emergency shelter starting Wednesday for people experiencing homelessness in anticipation of more heavy rain hitting the Bay Area this week. The overnight warming shelter is located at the Marin County Health and Wellness campus located at 3240 Kerner Blvd., in San Rafael. It will be open from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Individuals are encouraged to sign in by 8 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy rain is forecast Tuesday night through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, along with a high wind warning through Thursday morning. A flood...
