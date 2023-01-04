Read full article on original website
How much rain did the SF Bay Area get in the bomb cyclone event?
A much-anticipated bomb cyclone delivered a potent mix of heavy rain and dangerous winds to the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday and Friday. How much rain did the region actually get?
More rain on the way: 3 storms set to slam the SF Bay Area
The wet, windy weather is far from over in California.
Timeline: 'Parade of storms' lined up for Bay Area as bomb cyclone recovery continues
As recovery continues from several powerful storms, more rain is on the way and the two periods of highest concern through next Tuesday will be Late Saturday/Early Sunday and Monday morning.
padailypost.com
Why two troublesome bridges haven’t been replaced 25 years after the last flood
This story was originally printed in the Daily Post on Thursday morning. Get in the habit of picking up the Post in the mornings for important local news stories. A tangled web of government agencies, regulations, funding disagreements and lawsuits have delayed the replacement of two bridges over San Francisquito Creek for 25 years and counting, so residents in the area face the same flood threat today as in February 1998, when thousands of homes were inundated with water after days of rain.
Paradise Post
Bay Area storm: What to do when people refuse to evacuate?
As the Bay Area weathers a series of punishing storms, local officials are grappling with a familiar dilemma during both floods and fires: what to do when people refuse to flee for their own safety. From San Jose, where homeless residents have been ordered to move from rapidly rising creeks...
Video: Santa Cruz storm destruction as seen from the air
(KRON) — Stunning video shows an overhead view of the Capitola Wharf and the iconic SS Palo Alto, known as the “cement ship” at Seacliff State Beach Pier, both of which suffered heavy damage this week as a punishing storm brought waves up to 35 feet. The drone-shot video shows the nearly destroyed Seacliff State […]
Why San Francisco's Ocean Beach is covered in 'snow' after storm
San Francisco's Ocean Beach was covered in what appeared to be "snow" on Friday.
KTVU FOX 2
Daly City residents spend 2nd night without power as PG&E outages linger
DALY CITY, Calif. - PG&E contractors rushed to restore power to some 21,000 customers across the Bay Area Thursday, taking advantage of the break in the weather before the next storm blows in Friday. Residents in Daly City spent a second night without power Thursday. Power crews were working to...
Fierce winds, strong rain making for a wild night on the Midpeninsula
Power outages and fallen trees reported Wednesday evening. Strong winds and heavy rainfall that began Wednesday afternoon are already causing trees to topple, knocking down power lines and causing some power outages. Some 41,189 Peninsula customers were without power as of 7:45 p.m., by 9:15 a.m. Thursday 26,997 still didn't have power, according to a PG&E news release.
Bay Area storm live updates: SJ CHP officer injured after large tree falls on him at crash scene
The CHP says one of its officers was injured after a 60-foot tree fell on him while he was at a crash scene on Highway 17 in San Jose Thursday morning. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
milpitasbeat.com
County of Santa Clara and Milpitas declare local emergency due to severe weather
As the Bay Area gets bashed by a severe winter rainstorm, Santa Clara County and Milpitas officials moved on Wednesday to declare a local emergency. Residents have been told to expect more rainy weather through this coming weekend and into next week. Region-wide, we’re seeing rivers, creeks, and streams at...
Cities across the Peninsula declare state of emergency in response to heavy storms
Cities across the Midpeninsula are declaring states of emergency as historic storms bear down on the Bay Area. Here are the latest updates on cities' responses. A state of emergency for Menlo Park allows the city to designate evacuation routes, close dangerous streets and obtain necessary supplies for the safety of residents and property. Murphy initially issued the state of emergency on the night of Jan. 4.
When can I expect the heaviest rain to hit my area?
(KRON) — Have you been anxiously awaiting heavy rain from the major storm hitting the Bay Area? Well, it’s coming. As the storm comes into the area from the Pacific Ocean, the worst of the rain band will begin hitting Northern California with a possible rain rate of about .75 inches to 1 inch of […]
Wind gusts of up to 85 mph hit North Bay
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday’s major storm is beginning to hit parts of the Bay Area, with strong winds coming to the North Bay Wednesday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, gusts of wind up to 85 miles per hour were recorded in Marin County, just east of the Nicasio Reservoir. Much of […]
Major storm prompts school closures in San Mateo County on Thursday
SAN MATEO COUNTY – Several school districts on the Peninsula announced that campuses would be closed on Thursday, January 5, 2023, due to the major atmospheric river storm slamming the Bay Area.School districts announcing closures include the Cabrillo Unified School District serving coastside communities such as Half Moon Bay, El Granada and Moss Beach. "Because of flooding, road closures, and tree fall caused by heavy rains and wind, CUSD will cancel classes and close schools Thursday 1/5/2023," the district said in a statement.Meanwhile, Redwood City School District issued a statement that all 12 campuses would be closed Thursday, along with...
State water officials 'cautiously optimistic' that atmospheric river could improve drought conditions
Heavy rains pose threat to property, natural resources, human life. The Bay Area is under a flood watch as rains are expected to continue throughout Northern California on Wednesday and this weekend, just after a soggy end to 2022. State water officials at the California Department of Water Resources (DWR)...
KTVU FOX 2
Capitola in state of emergency after storm knocks out power, historic wharf
CAPITOLA, Calif. - Residents of Capitola were still without power on Friday and told to evacuate after the atmospheric river slammed their coastal city in Santa Cruz County, where their historic pier was torn apart in the heavy rains and wind. The city council is expected to meet at 4...
Fallen oak tree damages property in Hayward
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — With this break in the weather, tree services are in high demand. In Hayward, a centuries-old oak tree fell on top of a home and cars. Arborist David Gallo says his crews stay busy year-round, but when storms hit, call volume increases, and this week has been no different. “We have […]
Bay Area storm live updates: Large tree falls on 3-story Oakland apartment building
A large eucalyptus tree fell on a three-story apartment building at 3293 Lynde St. in Oakland.
Marin County activates emergency shelter in San Rafael
SAN RAFAEL -- Marin County activated its severe weather emergency shelter starting Wednesday for people experiencing homelessness in anticipation of more heavy rain hitting the Bay Area this week. The overnight warming shelter is located at the Marin County Health and Wellness campus located at 3240 Kerner Blvd., in San Rafael. It will be open from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Individuals are encouraged to sign in by 8 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy rain is forecast Tuesday night through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, along with a high wind warning through Thursday morning. A flood...
