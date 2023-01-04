Read full article on original website
Madelia wins over Immanuel Lutheran
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Madelia Blackhawks girls basketball team won 50-26 over Immanuel Lutheran. The Blackhawks improve to 2-6 on the season.
Sports Extra: Winter Week 3
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Sports Extra highlights from Jan. 6, 2023.
From New Ulm to Mankato: MSU’s Batt leaving mark on program
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota State women’s basketball program is ranked No. 5 nationally this season. Part of the team’s success comes from leading scorer Joey Batt. Sports Director Rob Clark caught up with the former New Ulm standout to talk about her collegiate career.
Sports Extra: VOTE for this week’s Play of the Night
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Vote for this week’s Sports Extra Play of the Night!. Voting ends at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2022.
A registered offender has a new address in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city says Dwayne Qutez Irving, a level three predatory offender who was registered as homeless in Mankato, is now residing on the 1400 block of Second Avenue in Mankato. Authorities held a community notification prior to Irving’s release in October. They stress Irving has served...
Mankato and North Mankato snow emergencies
Mankato in snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato is not out of the woods yet, as far as nasty weather goes. Beginning at 8 p.m., this evening, Mankato will be in a snow emergency until 8 a.m tomorrow. During a snow emergency, there should be no parking on streets for snow removal. The...
Boulevard snow clearing in North Mankato
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents living in lower North Mankato should be aware of snow clearing this morning. Officials are asking residents not to park on the following streets:. The 100 to 200 blocks of Belgrade Ave. 300 to 400 blocks of Range St. And the 300 - 400...
Food Friday brings us to Farmer’s Daughters Kitchen in Blue Earth
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today we feature a really neat spot in the city of Blue Earth. Wherever you are, you’ll find it’s worth the drive to check out the Farmer’s Daughters. The Farmer’s Daughters Kitchen is located at 1430 Giant Drive in Blue Earth.
The city of Mankato opens its applications for 2023 community grants
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The community grant program assists non-profit organizations and individual residents from Mankato. All applicants must meet one of these three categories for consideration: performing arts and music, beautification and public art, or social services. The maximum amount of funding for an individual is $2,500. For organizations,...
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Wednesday Weather
Blue Earth County’s Veteran Services office expands in Lake Crystal
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Veteran Services now offers office hours at the Lake Crystal city hall. The goal of the partnership is to offer easy access to a Veteran Services officer outside the Mankato area. Starting Jan. 10, appointments will be offered the second Tuesday of...
City of Mankato declares downtown snow emergency
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato has called a downtown snow emergency effective at 10 p.m. It will remains in effect until 8 a.m. tomorrow. Until then, residents must have their vehicles off city streets in the downtown corridor so crews can continue to remove snow from the roads.
Authorities respond to car fire in North Mankato
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities responded to a car fire in North Mankato, this morning. Around 10:30 a.m., North Mankato Fire Department and public safety sectioned off Lee and Hoover street. A car fire was reported in the garage of the Hoover Estates apartment complex. Smoke surrounded the area...
The Rochester Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Thomas McElroy, 43
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Rochester Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Thomas McElroy, 43. He left Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s Hospital around 4:30 a.m. on December 27, 2022 and was last seen near 11th Avenue SW. He was not dressed appropriately for the outdoor weather and may be seeking shelter in the area. If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Thomas McElroy, 43, please contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.
New Ulm Public Works declares downtown snow emergency for Friday
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - New Ulm will be getting ahead of the winter weather, once again, tomorrow. A downtown snow emergency has been declared for Fri. Jan. 6 from 1:30 a.m. to completion. During this time, vehicles that are parked along downtown snow emergency routes will be towed. Overnight...
Monarch Healthcare Management will give a significant bonus to over 4,500 healthcare workers
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monarch Healthcare Management, a nursing facility and assisted living company, announced that over 4,500 employees could receive up to $10,000 dollars per year, for the next 10 years. “Everyone’s offering sign on bonuses, but my employees kept asking me what are you doing for me? You’re...
With so many options for jeans, Amber Bannerman of Sota Sisters helps us pick the perfect pair
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - From skinny to wide leg, stretchy to straight leg, there’s lots of options for jeans. Amber Bannerman of Sota Sisters helps us choose the perfect pair for all different body types.
Waseca coach, Brad Wendland, updates his condition after suffering a cardiac arrest last year
MRCI CEO Brian Benshoof announced he will be retiring after 40 years
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Brian Benshoof , who has been leading the MRCI organization for about over a decade, has announced he’ll be retiring. ”I think my favorite memories are here in the success stories of the people we serve,” said Benshoof, “You know people achieving things, getting jobs, having, you know, a really great life and that’s the most fun thing for me to hear.”
