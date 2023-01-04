ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evelyn Louise Henderson

Evelyn Louise Henderson, age 75, of Liberty, Missouri passed away on January 2, 2023. A memorial service will be held on January 11, 2023, at 1PM at Liberty Christian Church, 427 East Kansas Street, Liberty, Missouri 64068. Burial will follow at 2:30PM at Second Creek Cemetery, 4214 Northwest Cookingham Drive, Kansas City, Missouri 64164.
KAKE TV

Former Chiefs running back in ICU after saving kids from drowning: Report

PENSACOLA, Fla. (KAKE) - Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Peyton Hillis is in intensive care following a swimming accident in Florida this week. WFLA reports Hillis went into the water at a beach in Pensacola to rescue his children from drowning. Hillis was flown to an area hospital and remained unconscious in the ICU on Thursday, according to reports.
KICK AM 1530

Is This the Most Underrated Destination in Missouri? CNN Says Yes

CNN Travel just released its list of the most underrated destination and Missouri's second-largest city makes the list. When you're making your plans for spring break or vacation think west. St. Louis is a fun and exciting city, Branson has so much year-round, and the Lake of the Ozarks is a party place, but don't forget about Kansas City. There is something for everything in the family, from a baseball game, take in a Chiefs game or soccer. There are a ton of restaurants to try, Worlds of Fun for the kids, and if you like jazz, jazz clubs all over the city. According to CNN Travel, Kansas City is the most underrated destination in Missouri.
mycouriertribune.com

Recount official: Bill Allen winner of Missouri House District 17 seat

CLAY COUNTY — With certification of a final recount from the Missouri Secretary of State’s office of the Nov. 8 general election, political newcomer and Republican Bill Allen is the winner of Missouri House District 17’s seat. With redistricting, District 17 includes the Northland section of Kansas City, Pleasant Valley, Claycomo, Randolph and Birmingham in Clay County.
greenabilitymagazine.com

Bald eagles have landed, here’s how to see these amazing birds

If you’ve made it your new year’s resolution to spend more time outdoors, exercise more, or even to find more calm, look no further than bald eagle viewing season. January offers some of the best views of bald eagles in Missouri and Kansas. Here are viewing locations and...
bluevalleypost.com

Loch Lloyd expansion calls for 23 new homes in south JoCo

Loch Lloyd, a private gated community in Cass County, Mo., wants to expand its footprint across State Line into Johnson County by constructing a new subdivision near 175th Street and Kenneth Road. The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved a final development plan for the new...
KMBC.com

'Eggflation' hitting Overland Park bakery hard

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Flour, eggs and sugar. The three most essential ingredients for running a bakery. "Everything we make has to have that," Best Regards owner Robert Duensing said. Recent economic inflation has the bakery owner struggling to get the basics. "The price of sugar is up about...
northeastnews.net

Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End

Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
mycouriertribune.com

5 file for Smithville school board election

SMITHVILLE — Three Smithville Board of Education positions are up for election on April 4, 2023. These positions are currently held by Denney Fales, Scott Haggerty and Susan Whitacre. All carry a three-year term. Incumbent Whitacre filed for reelection, but Fales and Haggerty did not.
excelsiorcitizen.com

Overnight Power Outage Impacts Hundreds in Excelsior Springs

January 4, 2023 – On Tuesday night, a malfunction at the Ameren Wood Heights substation left hundreds of Excelsior Springs residents without electricity for nearly 5 hours. According to Ameren Executive, and Excelsior Springs resident, Mike Edwards, a fault in a line at the substation impacted a majority of customers living in downtown Excelsior Springs, on Golf Hill, and south of Excelsior Springs down to the city wells near the water plant. The outage began Tuesday around 9:23 PM and power was fully restored at approximately 1:30 AM Wednesday morning.
