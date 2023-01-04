Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wbaltv.com
Damar Hamlin shows 'signs of improvement' in critical condition after mid-game cardiac arrest
After suffering a cardiac arrest during a game on Monday, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in intensive care, with "signs of improvement" noted over the past day, his team tweeted Wednesday afternoon, while uneasy supporters across the nation awaited word of his fate. "He is expected...
Wbaltv.com
'He’s just an amazing, amazing kid': Damar Hamlin is revered by those who know him well
PITTSBURGH — People in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, and at Central Catholic High School, where Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin grew up and went to school in Pittsburgh, said he earned a reputation of high esteem long before he achieved the status of a professional football player. Video above: Steelers'...
WGMD Radio
NCAA slams Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football with multiple violations after investigation: report
The NCAA has reportedly given the Michigan Wolverines football program its Notice of Allegations, claiming head coach Jim Harbaugh provided “false or misleading information” to investigators regarding impermissible contact with recruits during NCAA-mandated dead periods. According to The Athletic, Michigan has received four Level II violations and one...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Board of Public Works agrees to new 15-year stadium lease with Baltimore Ravens
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens will call M&T Bank Stadium home through the 2037 NFL season as the Maryland Board of Public Works unanimously voted Wednesday to approve a new stadium lease agreement. The board approved the stadium lease agreement with pride, excited to keep the Ravens in...
Wbaltv.com
Ravens Week 18 preview: Ravens face Bengals for the AFC North, maybe?
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens travel Sunday to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in the final week of the NFL regular season. This game was supposed to crown an AFC North champ, but that may not be the case. Video above: Bengals players speak for first...
Comments / 0