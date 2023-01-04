ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Distractify

LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years

Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence On Death Of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss After Being The First & Last Guest On 'Ellen Show'

Jennifer Aniston has spoken out after the devasting death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who took his own life at the age of 40 on Tuesday, December 13."Heartbroken. The pure love and joy you brought unto this world will be so deeply missed,” Aniston, 53, wrote of The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s famed DJ. “Rest in peace, beautiful soul.”The Friends star wrote the kind words alongside a recent video of Aniston and Boss embracing in a hug during the final episode of the renowned talk show. The award-winning actress additionally shared a sweet video of the late DJ and his wife, Allison...
OK! Magazine

Simon Cowell Makes Rare Appearance After Shocking Fans With Unrecognizable Look

Simon Cowell has shown his face in public again. On Wednesday, December 21, the former American Idol judge, 63, made a rare appearance on an episode of Loose Women after sparking concern from fans over his unrecognizable facial features during a Royal Variety Performance only weeks before. Although Cowell covered his face with a pair of oversized shades, the music executive appeared relaxed as he chatted about son Eric, 8, whom he shares with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. I 'COULD HAVE SMASHED MY SPINE TO PIECES': SIMON COWELL RELIVES DEBILITATING BIKE ACCIDENT, CALLING THE HORRIFYING INCIDENT 'SURREAL'When asked if his...
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
rolling out

Why Martin Lawrence says Chris Rock did not deserve to get slapped

Will Smith’s name has begun to surface again because of his latest film Emancipation, leading people to bring up the Oscars slap with Chris Rock all over again. Martin Lawrence, a friend of both Smith and Rock, weighed in on the incident involving the two actors in a recent interview with “The Art of Dialogue.”
ETOnline.com

Andy Cohen Reacts to Lisa Rinna Leaving 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' After 8 Seasons

Andy Cohen is giving Lisa Rinna her props after the 59-year-old actress announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons. Rinna first joined the cast in season 5 and went on to quickly become a controversial, yet undeniable fan favorite. Initially, Cohen, an executive producer on the show, wasn't on board with Rinna joining the franchise. In a 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cohen said he "was wary of hiring a recognizable actress, feeling it would change the vibe of the show." Now, however, he "considers Rinna one of the best additions to the franchise."
thesource.com

Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram

Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Tina Turner’s Son, Ronnie Turner’s Cause of Death Revealed

Days after it was confirmed that Tina Turner’s son, Ronnie, passed away, the cause of death for the singing icon’s youngest child has been revealed. According to Fox News, the autopsy of Tina Turner’s son Ronnie revealed that he passed away from complications of metastatic colon carcinoma. It was also noted that other significant conditions were listed in the report. This included atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. His death has been listed as naturally caused.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims Princess Kate Felt ‘Forced to Compete’ With Meghan Markle, Once Reluctantly Gave Her Lipstick

Martin Meissner/AP/Shutterstock A not-so-fabulous Fab Four? Prince Harry is breaking down wife Meghan Markle’s tense relationship with sister-in-law Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, remembered his first “fab four” public outing with Meghan, 41, Prince William and Kate, 40, in his Spare memoir, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. The group answered a few “softball questions,” which Harry found […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy