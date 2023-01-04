Read full article on original website
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Janet Jackson’s 5-Year-Old Son Eissa Al Mana May Discover Her Superstar Status With Help of Friends
Janet Jackson is just mom to her five-year-old son, Eissa Al Mana. But leave it up to Eissa’s friends to “put it together” and figure out Mama Janet’s superstar status. Jackson, 56, appeared on the Today show on Friday to promote her “Together Again” world tour...
LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years
Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
The View’s Sunny Hostin shocks fans as she puts ‘stupid’ son, 20, on blast on live TV & shares details about his life
THE View’s Sunny Hostin has put her 20-year-old son on blast by sharing personal details about his dating life on live TV. The host, 54, has revealed she recently ran off one of her son Gabriel’s dates for a very specific reason, and fans have become both shocked and furious.
Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence On Death Of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss After Being The First & Last Guest On 'Ellen Show'
Jennifer Aniston has spoken out after the devasting death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who took his own life at the age of 40 on Tuesday, December 13."Heartbroken. The pure love and joy you brought unto this world will be so deeply missed,” Aniston, 53, wrote of The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s famed DJ. “Rest in peace, beautiful soul.”The Friends star wrote the kind words alongside a recent video of Aniston and Boss embracing in a hug during the final episode of the renowned talk show. The award-winning actress additionally shared a sweet video of the late DJ and his wife, Allison...
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Annoyed That Millionaire Ken Jennings Asks For Free Stuff On Twitter
Jeopardy! fans were seemingly annoyed at co-host Ken Jennings after he asked for more free ice cream, despite being a millionaire. In 2004, Ken originally appeared on Jeopardy! as a contestant and won $2.5 million. After appearing in other tournaments, his total winnings went up to around $4.3 million. Now,...
‘Today’ Show Star Hoda Kotb Left Everyone Speechless With a Shockingly Bold On-Air Outfit
Whether she's getting personal about her love life or giving important updates, Today show star Hoda Kotb is a force to be reckoned with on daytime TV. But she is also proving to be a standout when it comes to her fashion sense. Back in the summer, the NBC journalist...
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Gets Real About Hating Her Place At The Table After Admitting She’s Getting Tired On The Daytime Show
After admitting to being "tired" on The View, Whoopi Goldberg got real about why her spot at the table is the "worst."
Simon Cowell Makes Rare Appearance After Shocking Fans With Unrecognizable Look
Simon Cowell has shown his face in public again. On Wednesday, December 21, the former American Idol judge, 63, made a rare appearance on an episode of Loose Women after sparking concern from fans over his unrecognizable facial features during a Royal Variety Performance only weeks before. Although Cowell covered his face with a pair of oversized shades, the music executive appeared relaxed as he chatted about son Eric, 8, whom he shares with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. I 'COULD HAVE SMASHED MY SPINE TO PIECES': SIMON COWELL RELIVES DEBILITATING BIKE ACCIDENT, CALLING THE HORRIFYING INCIDENT 'SURREAL'When asked if his...
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Why Martin Lawrence says Chris Rock did not deserve to get slapped
Will Smith’s name has begun to surface again because of his latest film Emancipation, leading people to bring up the Oscars slap with Chris Rock all over again. Martin Lawrence, a friend of both Smith and Rock, weighed in on the incident involving the two actors in a recent interview with “The Art of Dialogue.”
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Last Words To His Grandfather Will Give You Chills
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died by suicide on December 13, 2022.
ETOnline.com
Andy Cohen Reacts to Lisa Rinna Leaving 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' After 8 Seasons
Andy Cohen is giving Lisa Rinna her props after the 59-year-old actress announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons. Rinna first joined the cast in season 5 and went on to quickly become a controversial, yet undeniable fan favorite. Initially, Cohen, an executive producer on the show, wasn't on board with Rinna joining the franchise. In a 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cohen said he "was wary of hiring a recognizable actress, feeling it would change the vibe of the show." Now, however, he "considers Rinna one of the best additions to the franchise."
'I'm on the left!': Bette Midler, 77, jokes about resemblance to her lookalike daughter Sophie, 36, as they attend Some Like It Hot play in New York City
Bette Midler fans may be been doing a double take on the red carpet for the opening of Broadway's Some Like It Hot on Sunday evening in New York City. The Tony winning artist brought a date along to the debut - her lookalike daughter, Sophie Von Haselberg. Bette, 77,...
thesource.com
Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram
Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’
Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
Alicia Witt Explains Why She Hasn’t Been in Any Hallmark Movies This Year
Will Alicia Witt ever appear in another Hallmark movie? The actor weighed in on her future with the network in a recent tweet.
Tina Turner’s Son, Ronnie Turner’s Cause of Death Revealed
Days after it was confirmed that Tina Turner’s son, Ronnie, passed away, the cause of death for the singing icon’s youngest child has been revealed. According to Fox News, the autopsy of Tina Turner’s son Ronnie revealed that he passed away from complications of metastatic colon carcinoma. It was also noted that other significant conditions were listed in the report. This included atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. His death has been listed as naturally caused.
Hank Azaria Admitted He Was ‘Jealous’ of Ex-Wife Helen Hunt and Her Success
Hank Azaria's marriage to 'Twister' star Helen Hunt fizzled after only a year, thanks in part to the 'Friends' actor's jealousy.
Prince Harry Claims Princess Kate Felt ‘Forced to Compete’ With Meghan Markle, Once Reluctantly Gave Her Lipstick
Martin Meissner/AP/Shutterstock A not-so-fabulous Fab Four? Prince Harry is breaking down wife Meghan Markle’s tense relationship with sister-in-law Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, remembered his first “fab four” public outing with Meghan, 41, Prince William and Kate, 40, in his Spare memoir, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. The group answered a few “softball questions,” which Harry found […]
