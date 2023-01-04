Andy Cohen is giving Lisa Rinna her props after the 59-year-old actress announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons. Rinna first joined the cast in season 5 and went on to quickly become a controversial, yet undeniable fan favorite. Initially, Cohen, an executive producer on the show, wasn't on board with Rinna joining the franchise. In a 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cohen said he "was wary of hiring a recognizable actress, feeling it would change the vibe of the show." Now, however, he "considers Rinna one of the best additions to the franchise."

21 HOURS AGO