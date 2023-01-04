ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association to Host the Sake Future Summit 2022

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023--

The Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association (JSS), a non-profit organization created by the producers of Japan’s two main alcoholic beverages, sake and shochu, is hosting the second annual Sake Future Summit. The event will be held across two days (January 8th and 15th). Each day will consist of 4 online sessions between 8:00 am and 1:00 pm (JST). JSS has invited leading sake and shochu professionals from across the globe to share their insight into the latest market developments and to comment on how the industries are changing. The event will be streamed on YouTube for free for anyone interested in these iconic Japanese beverages.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215006147/en/

SAKE FUTURE SUMMIT 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The sessions of Sake Future Summit 2022 cover important industry topics such as, resiliency, tradition versus innovation, and sustainability. As the market for both beverages continues to change and evolve, the sessions of the Sake Future Summit are designed to give professionals and enthusiasts alike a view into the current state of sake and shochu and their potential futures.

The 8 sessions of the Sake Future Summit 2022 are as follows:

Day 1

The Global Transformation of Sake

Bringing Sake into the American Mainstream

News from Shochu Land

Traditions and Sustainability in the World of Sake and Honkaku Shochu

Day 2

The Current State of the Sake Industry

Shochu as a Global Beverage

The Cutting Edge Sake & Food Pairing

Challenging Tradition and Innovation in the Sake Market

Event details and the latest session information can be found at: https://sakefuturesummit.com/

*(Note that sessions and speakers are subject to change).

For More Information

- Send media inquiries and additional information requests to: sakefuturesummit2022[at]export-japan[dot]co[dot]jp

About JSS

The Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association (JSS) is a non-profit organization that consists of sake and shochu producers throughout Japan. Our members include producers of sake, honkaku shochu, awamori, and hon mirin. As of March 2020, JSS is affiliated with 1,696 members, which include 1,410 sake breweries, 273 shochu distilleries, and 13 mirin makers under 47 regional associations.

Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association SNS links are as follows:

FB: https://www.facebook.com/japansakeshochu

IG: https://www.instagram.com/japansakeshochu_en/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/JapanSakeOfficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jss_sake_en

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215006147/en/

CONTACT: Export Japan Inc.

Inquiry person name: Frank Walter

Email:sakefuturesummit2022@export-japan.co.jp

Tel: +81-3-6214-5881

KEYWORD: JAPAN ASIA PACIFIC

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FOOD/BEVERAGE WINE & SPIRITS RETAIL TRAINING EDUCATION

SOURCE: Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association

PUB: 01/03/2023 08:00 PM/DISC: 01/03/2023 08:02 PM

