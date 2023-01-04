Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
KCCI.com
Damar Hamlin’s doctors say he has communicated in writing, asking who won the game
CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati Health physicians provided an update on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's condition and care during a news conference on Thursday afternoon, days after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. Hamlin's physicians said he started to wake up...
KCCI.com
Buffalo Bills praise trainer Denny Kellington for helping save Damar Hamlin's life on the field
An assistant trainer on the Buffalo Bills athletic training staff is getting praise for his quick action on the field when safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday night's game. Assistant trainer Denny Kellington was the first to deliver CPR to Hamlin after he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on...
WGMD Radio
NCAA slams Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football with multiple violations after investigation: report
The NCAA has reportedly given the Michigan Wolverines football program its Notice of Allegations, claiming head coach Jim Harbaugh provided “false or misleading information” to investigators regarding impermissible contact with recruits during NCAA-mandated dead periods. According to The Athletic, Michigan has received four Level II violations and one...
KCCI.com
Damar Hamlin shows 'signs of improvement' in critical condition after mid-game cardiac arrest
After suffering a cardiac arrest during a game on Monday, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in intensive care, with "signs of improvement" noted over the past day, his team tweeted Wednesday afternoon, while uneasy supporters across the nation awaited word of his fate. "He is expected...
KCCI.com
NFL announces Bills-Bengals game won't be resumed
The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. The league said some of the factors in coming to its decision included that “not playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati game to...
KCCI.com
NFL player incident is a reminder about the importance of CPR
DES MOINES, Iowa — The case of NFL player Damar Hamlin is a reminder of how important CPR can be. Mindy Alexander has been teaching CPR at the Red Cross for 14 years. For her, it's a life-or-death passion. "Every minute that goes by that we are not helping...
Chiefs vs. Raiders Week 18: How to watch, listen and stream online
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season. It’s the regular season finale and there is a lot on the line for Kansas City. A victory in Las Vegas means they’ll clinch the AFC’s No. 1 seed, but a loss will mean that they’re set to play on wild-card weekend in the first round of the playoffs.
