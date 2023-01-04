Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Oregon hospitals struggle financially, ask lawmakers to plan for possibility of closures
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Association of Hospitals & Health Systems is sounding the alarm on the economic situation facing hospitals across the state. With lawmakers preparing to submit bill drafts ahead of the 2023 legislative session, the OAHHS is asking them to start planning for the worst-case scenario.
thelundreport.org
Free dental insurance now available to many Oregon veterans
This article was originally published by Oregon Public Broadcasting. A new Oregon program offering dental insurance for veterans launches this month — and state officials say they have funding to serve about 10 times more veterans than have enrolled so far. They are encouraging veterans to contact their county...
focushillsboro.com
9000 Deaths in Oregon Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
9000 Deaths In Oregon: Since the start of the epidemic, more than 9,000 individuals have died in Oregon officially attributed to COVID-19, according to state statistics published on Wednesday. 62 recently announced deaths have brought the total number of COVID-related fatalities in the state to 9,024. According to government statistics, as of last week, Oregon had the eighth-lowest fatality rate among the states during the epidemic.
yachatsnews.com
Watch your mail box! Oregon Treasurer will begin sending checks to people with unclaimed funds
SALEM — Keep an eye on your mailbox, Oregon – the state Treasury is planning to send checks of up to $10,000 to people with unclaimed paychecks, security deposits, tax refunds or other unclaimed property. Treasurer Tobias Read announced this week that the agency will proactively return approximately...
Smithonian
Adults Can Now Use Magic Mushrooms With Supervision in Oregon
On January 1, Oregon became the first state in the nation to allow adults to use psilocybin, a psychedelic compound found in so-called magic mushrooms. Now, anyone aged 21 and older can legally access psilocybin services in Oregon—which means they’ll be able to consume psychedelic mushrooms under the supervision of a state-certified facilitator.
nwlaborpress.org
Judge tosses lawsuit against heat/smoke rules
A federal judge has dismissed a business group lawsuit that challenged new rules protecting Oregon workers from heat and smoke. Oregon Manufacturers and Commerce, Associated Oregon Loggers Inc. and the Oregon Forest Industries Council filed the suit June 15 in the U.S. District Court in Medford, saying the rules were too vague to be reasonably enforced.
2022 cannabis sales: This Oregon county is No. 1 for a third time
PORTLAND, Ore. — It might take actually moving the Oregon-Idaho border west to end Malheur County’s reign as Oregon’s top pot spot. Despite a 6.4% sales decline, the border county was Oregon’s per capita leader in cannabis sales in 2022, its third straight year at No. 1.
kezi.com
Study shows Oregon No. 2 state with most inbound moves in 2022, Eugene one of the most moved-into cities
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon was the second most popular state to move to in 2022, according to an annual study by United Van Lines. Michael Stoll, an economist at UCLA, has spent the last decade working closely with the company to break down the data. "The study is accounting of...
Oregon's Measure 110 drug decriminalization experiment nearly two years later/Opinion
Finding effective ways to deal with substance abuse besides incarceration was one of the main reasons Oregon voters passed Measure 110 in 2020. Oregon was the first state in the U.S. to decriminalize personal-use possession amounts of hard drugs like heroin, LSD, methamphetamine, cocaine, and opiates with Measure 110. The law takes profits from cannabis taxes and savings gained from not incarcerating drug addicts and uses them to aid in substance abuse treatment.
btimesherald.com
New year, new laws: What changed in Oregon
Important, new laws passed by the Oregon Legislature took effect on New Year’s Day. These statutes will impact the day-to-day lives of Oregonians, covering everything from restitution for crime victims to workers’ compensation to voter registration. “These changes will make Oregon more safe, more fair, and more affordable,”...
opb.org
After leading Oregon through nonstop crises, Gov. Kate Brown leaves office with a complicated legacy
Your browser does not support the audio element. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is likable. Before COVID-19 shuttered the state Capitol, she was known for cruising the hallways, making friendly conversation with lobbyists, Republicans and reporters as she went. She would compliment someone’s new glasses. She would take the time to write a handwritten note of congratulations for the birth of a baby. She’s affable; a people person who sometimes spiced up her talk of legislative agenda with quirky colloquialisms — like warning people to wear their “metal underpants” when times get tough and promising her constituents she’ll “GSD” – Brown-speak for “get stuff done.”
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
WWEEK
Small Oregon Cannabis Businesses Say Publicly Traded Weed Giant Chalice Owes Them Tens of Thousands of Dollars
In the latest sign of an ailing industry, one of the biggest buyers of Oregon cannabis—the publicly traded Canadian company Chalice Brands—is facing charges that it failed to pay some Oregon farmers and product makers for flower, pre-rolls, edibles and other weed products it placed in its Oregon dispensaries.
yachatsnews.com
Oregon finally announces Jan. 15 opening of Dungeness crab season, but many commercial fishers say the damage has already been done
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab fishery, after passing a new round of testing, will open Sunday, Jan. 15 from Manzanita to south of Coos Bay, state regulators announced Friday. The season will open Feb. 1 from Cape Falcon, which is near Manzanita, north to the state of Washington, in accordance...
KTVZ
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
KTVZ
New Oregon assessment shows sustained, novel risks and opportunities as climate changes
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon continues to face new and enduring hazards related to climate change, but opportunities for adaptation and mitigation are also expanding, the latest assessment released Wednesday by the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute indicates. “In general, the qualitative climate projections haven’t changed appreciably,” said Erica...
kslnewsradio.com
Like Idaho quadruple murder case, Utah police have used forensic genealogy
SALT LAKE CITY — Last year, law enforcement in Utah solved a 10-year-old cold-case homicide using a DNA technique similarly used to track down a suspect in the quadruple-murder case in Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, 28, is accused in the murders of student-roommates Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana...
Here's how Oregon plans to replace the gas tax as cars go electric
SALEM, Ore. — For Oregonians who drive, chances are that the vehicle they use to get around is much more fuel efficient than models from just a few decades ago — particularly if it's a hybrid or electric vehicle. That's a net positive for drivers and for the...
opb.org
Oregon Republican leaders are expected to soon choose a replacement for former state Sen. Dallas Heard
On Saturday, three to five people will be nominated to fill the seat recently vacated by Sen. Dallas Heard. Heard announced his resignation in mid-December, saying he wants to spend more time with his family. But his term doesn’t end until 2025, so on Saturday, Precinct Committee People (PCPs) will...
Oregon judge extends ban on new gun law’s background checks
An Oregon judge on Tuesday declined to lift his order that temporarily freezes part of a new, voter-approved gun safety measure requiring a completed criminal background check before a gun can be sold or transferred.
