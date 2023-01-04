ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

thelundreport.org

Free dental insurance now available to many Oregon veterans

This article was originally published by Oregon Public Broadcasting. A new Oregon program offering dental insurance for veterans launches this month — and state officials say they have funding to serve about 10 times more veterans than have enrolled so far. They are encouraging veterans to contact their county...
focushillsboro.com

9000 Deaths in Oregon Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

9000 Deaths In Oregon: Since the start of the epidemic, more than 9,000 individuals have died in Oregon officially attributed to COVID-19, according to state statistics published on Wednesday. 62 recently announced deaths have brought the total number of COVID-related fatalities in the state to 9,024. According to government statistics, as of last week, Oregon had the eighth-lowest fatality rate among the states during the epidemic.
Smithonian

Adults Can Now Use Magic Mushrooms With Supervision in Oregon

On January 1, Oregon became the first state in the nation to allow adults to use psilocybin, a psychedelic compound found in so-called magic mushrooms. Now, anyone aged 21 and older can legally access psilocybin services in Oregon—which means they’ll be able to consume psychedelic mushrooms under the supervision of a state-certified facilitator.
nwlaborpress.org

Judge tosses lawsuit against heat/smoke rules

A federal judge has dismissed a business group lawsuit that challenged new rules protecting Oregon workers from heat and smoke. Oregon Manufacturers and Commerce, Associated Oregon Loggers Inc. and the Oregon Forest Industries Council filed the suit June 15 in the U.S. District Court in Medford, saying the rules were too vague to be reasonably enforced.
Robbie Newport

Oregon's Measure 110 drug decriminalization experiment nearly two years later/Opinion

Finding effective ways to deal with substance abuse besides incarceration was one of the main reasons Oregon voters passed Measure 110 in 2020. Oregon was the first state in the U.S. to decriminalize personal-use possession amounts of hard drugs like heroin, LSD, methamphetamine, cocaine, and opiates with Measure 110. The law takes profits from cannabis taxes and savings gained from not incarcerating drug addicts and uses them to aid in substance abuse treatment.
btimesherald.com

New year, new laws: What changed in Oregon

Important, new laws passed by the Oregon Legislature took effect on New Year’s Day. These statutes will impact the day-to-day lives of Oregonians, covering everything from restitution for crime victims to workers’ compensation to voter registration. “These changes will make Oregon more safe, more fair, and more affordable,”...
opb.org

After leading Oregon through nonstop crises, Gov. Kate Brown leaves office with a complicated legacy

Your browser does not support the audio element. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is likable. Before COVID-19 shuttered the state Capitol, she was known for cruising the hallways, making friendly conversation with lobbyists, Republicans and reporters as she went. She would compliment someone’s new glasses. She would take the time to write a handwritten note of congratulations for the birth of a baby. She’s affable; a people person who sometimes spiced up her talk of legislative agenda with quirky colloquialisms — like warning people to wear their “metal underpants” when times get tough and promising her constituents she’ll “GSD” – Brown-speak for “get stuff done.”
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
KTVZ

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
kslnewsradio.com

Like Idaho quadruple murder case, Utah police have used forensic genealogy

SALT LAKE CITY — Last year, law enforcement in Utah solved a 10-year-old cold-case homicide using a DNA technique similarly used to track down a suspect in the quadruple-murder case in Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, 28, is accused in the murders of student-roommates Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana...
