counton2.com
SC Governor wants pay increases for teachers, law enforcement, state employees in 2023
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster unveiled his executive budget for the upcoming fiscal year Friday morning. “We are presented with an opportunity to take bold, transformative actions that will help expedite prosperity for generations of our people to come,” Governor McMaster wrote in a letter to the General Assembly.
counton2.com
Arby’s penalized for allowing Upstate minors to work more than federally allowed
SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – The Arby’s franchisee has been penalized after the Department of Labor learned it was allowing 65 of its minor-aged employees to work more than what is federally allowed in South Carolina. According to the Department of Labor, investigators found that Newberry Restaurant Group Inc.,...
counton2.com
Career expo, job fair coming to Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several Lowcountry agencies are sponsoring a career expo and job fair January 10 in Moncks Corner. The South Carolina Department of Social Services, Father to Father Inc., and Goodwill will host the event at Father to Father Inc. (235 N. Highway 17) from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
counton2.com
Everyday Hero: Bill Dunleavy
SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – For nearly 30 years, a brave group of people has gathered on Sullivan’s Island to ring in the new year with a dip in the ocean. Hundreds of people participated in the 2023 polar plunge, but the event wasn’t always as popular.
counton2.com
EXPLAINER: Storms put California levees to the test
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With multiple powerful storms continuing to bear down on California, state officials have warned that rural areas are the most at risk of flooding because the levees that protect them aren’t built to the same standards as others that shield more populated cities. These...
counton2.com
Sununu on possible 2024 run: ‘It’s definitely conversations that we’re having’
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) is leaving the door open to a 2024 presidential run, acknowledging that he’s having conversations about a bid for the White House. In an interview with Fox News, Sununu, who won reelection in November, said that he’s been approached about a possible presidential campaign and is discussing the matter. But he also insisted that there’s still plenty of time to make a decision.
counton2.com
Family of slain California deputy calls for judge to resign
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The family of a slain Southern California sheriff’s deputy on Friday demanded the resignation of a judge who had previously released the lawman’s shooter despite a violent criminal record. Riverside County Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was fatally shot Dec. 29 during a traffic...
counton2.com
Bryan Kohberger extradited back to Idaho to face homicide charges
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monroe County officials state Bryan Kohberger has left the prison stating he is returning to Idaho where he faces homicide charges. Bryan Kohberger waived his extradition hearing Tuesday, bringing him back to Idaho earlier than expected. A search for the 28-year-old suspect in the...
counton2.com
Tenn. family reunited with dog 2 years later after rescue from ‘inhumane’ NJ puppy mill: police
JACKSON, N.J. (WPIX) – A Tennessee family had an eventful New Year’s Eve with an 11-hour drive to New Jersey, where they were finally reunited with their dog, Daisy. Daisy, a bloodhound, was ecstatic to see her family for the first time in two years, according to the Ocean County Health Department.
