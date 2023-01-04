ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
counton2.com

Career expo, job fair coming to Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several Lowcountry agencies are sponsoring a career expo and job fair January 10 in Moncks Corner. The South Carolina Department of Social Services, Father to Father Inc., and Goodwill will host the event at Father to Father Inc. (235 N. Highway 17) from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
counton2.com

Everyday Hero: Bill Dunleavy

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – For nearly 30 years, a brave group of people has gathered on Sullivan’s Island to ring in the new year with a dip in the ocean. Hundreds of people participated in the 2023 polar plunge, but the event wasn’t always as popular.
SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, SC
counton2.com

EXPLAINER: Storms put California levees to the test

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With multiple powerful storms continuing to bear down on California, state officials have warned that rural areas are the most at risk of flooding because the levees that protect them aren’t built to the same standards as others that shield more populated cities. These...
CALIFORNIA STATE
counton2.com

Sununu on possible 2024 run: ‘It’s definitely conversations that we’re having’

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) is leaving the door open to a 2024 presidential run, acknowledging that he’s having conversations about a bid for the White House. In an interview with Fox News, Sununu, who won reelection in November, said that he’s been approached about a possible presidential campaign and is discussing the matter. But he also insisted that there’s still plenty of time to make a decision.
FLORIDA STATE
counton2.com

Family of slain California deputy calls for judge to resign

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The family of a slain Southern California sheriff’s deputy on Friday demanded the resignation of a judge who had previously released the lawman’s shooter despite a violent criminal record. Riverside County Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was fatally shot Dec. 29 during a traffic...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
counton2.com

Bryan Kohberger extradited back to Idaho to face homicide charges

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monroe County officials state Bryan Kohberger has left the prison stating he is returning to Idaho where he faces homicide charges. Bryan Kohberger waived his extradition hearing Tuesday, bringing him back to Idaho earlier than expected. A search for the 28-year-old suspect in the...
MONROE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy