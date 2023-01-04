Read full article on original website
KWQC
Self-care with McGruder Wellness Initiative
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Janelle McGruder, LCPC, McGruder Wellness Initiative, informs the audience on what the Moline facility has to offer in the areas of self-care. The business takes a proactive approach to wellness that focuses on life coaching, counseling, community, and consultation. For more information, visit McGruder Wellness Initiative, LLC...
beckersasc.com
Iowa physician accused of unsafe practicing must pay penalty
Davenport, Iowa-based dermatologist Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah, MD, has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training after being accused of unsafe practices, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Jan. 5. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Gangadhariah with practicing in a way harmful to the public due to his...
KWQC
Muscatine resident honors firefighters who saved his life
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine resident honors firefighters who saved his life after he passed out in his living room during a sudden cardiac arrest event. Ben Eversmeye was walking across his living room on Jan. 2, 2022, when he fell to his knees and then dropped to his side, according to a media release.
KCRG.com
Anamosa Police warn of accidental fentanyl exposure
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday, at approximately 9:31 am, Anamosa Police received a report from a concerned citizen that a friend came into contact with an unknown substance inside a folded $1 bill. The dollar was turned over to local law enforcement and authorities determined the substance to be fentanyl.
KCJJ
University of Iowa reports hospital under construction in North Liberty will focus on orthopedics
After the State Health Facilities Council rejected University of Iowa’s Health Care’s proposal for a hospital in North Liberty because of its focus on orthopedics, they approved a second application changing the focus to complex care. Now that the project is underway, UIHC has referred to the project as an orthopedic hospital again.
KWQC
Davenport Public Library now fine-free--plus offers many upcoming fun events and programs
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Brittany Peacock, Community Outreach Supervisor with Davenport Public Library talks about the new fine-free policy and shares details about other ongoing or upcoming programs and events. Talking points include:. Formalwear Dropoff & Giveaway - The Library is accepting clean and gently used formal wear to help support...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids nurse sentenced for stealing narcotics from three hospitals
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nurse who took narcotics for her own use from three hospitals and another Eastern Iowa care provider, was sentenced to five years in federal prison. 43-year-old Sarah Moses received the prison term after pleading guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product,...
KWQC
Davenport’s Icestravaganza set for Jan 13-15
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Get ready for the big chill as the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP) will host Icestravaganza, presented by Rubberstamps.net, at the Freight House and LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport on Jan. 13-15. Jason Gilliland talks about the free event featuring beautiful ice carvings on display all three days of this family-friendly outdoor winter event. This year’s ice sculptures will transform 36,000 pounds of ice into famous monuments.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Entrepreneur Passes Away from Cancer
A Manchester woman who built a business well-known by brides across eastern Iowa has passed away following a short battle with cancer. Nichole Reicher died Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was 36. She was an Earlville native who graduated from Beckman and went...
KWQC
The Household CEO
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -La’Shieka White, better known as the Household CEO, discusses her specialty as a “Mom Coach”. White helps mothers rediscover who they are and find purpose through inspiration. For more information visit https://www.householdceo.co/ and join her Household CEO Mom Squad Facebook group here.
KWQC
Create DIY Craft Studio
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -For all DIY crafters, there is a place in downtown Muscatine that you will love. Tammy Tunis has opened Create DIY Craft Studio where you can workshop and get ideas for 32 local crafters and artisans. Create DIY Craft Studio is located at 208 West 2nd Street,...
KWQC
Highlight Zone: Jan 6., 2023
KWQC
Financial Planning with Heidi: Setting financial New Year’s resolutions
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Heidi Huiskamp Collins and owner at Huiskamp Collins Investments discusses financial New Year’s resolutions.
KWQC
Quad Cities snowfall so far this season
KWQC
LeClaire to host Eagle Fest
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of LeClaire announced the launch of a new and educational festival coming to the city in January. The free and educational event will take place on Jan. 21-22 and will feature majestic bald eagles in their natural habitat as they soar high above the Mississippi River, stated a media release from the city.
KWQC
Protect Illinois Communities Act
KWQC
2 men guilty in connection to Davenport shooting in January 2022
Multiple QCA libraries eliminating and forgiving overdue fines
Starting today, Jan. 3, the 16 libraries of the RiverShare Libraries Consortium are waiving overdue fees, according to posts from the official Facebook accounts of Davenport and Bettendorf's public libraries, and a news release from the City of Muscatine. Additionally, Rock Island Public Library announced a similar update, adopting a...
