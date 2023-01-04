Read full article on original website
KCBY
Oregon hospitals struggle financially, ask lawmakers to plan for possibility of closures
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Association of Hospitals & Health Systems is sounding the alarm on the economic situation facing hospitals across the state. With lawmakers preparing to submit bill drafts ahead of the 2023 legislative session, the OAHHS is asking them to start planning for the worst-case scenario.
KCBY
Oregon Sen. Wyden reflects two years after Jan. 6 attack: 'We saw domestic terrorism'
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Senator Ron Wyden is reflecting on two years since the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Wyden said Friday that he never imagined that "domestic terrorists" would attack the Capitol building. "I was there that day and as I watched events unfold, I was saying to...
Russell Fry sworn into 118th Congress; House elects McCarthy as Speaker
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Congressman Russell Fry, of South Carolina, has been sworn into the 118th Congress, according to a news release. Fry was sworn in early Saturday morning after the House elected Kevin McCarthy as its Speaker following 15 rounds of voting. Fry is the second representative to serve the Seventh Congressional District […]
'Stop the Steal' organizer claims to have dirt on Marjorie Taylor Greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks to reporters about her support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) following House Republican Conference leadership elections in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) "Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander threatened to expose some...
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
Derrick Evans spent three months in federal prison for "impeding, obstructing, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder."
Vox
The horrifying revelations of the Idaho student murders
Aja Romano is a culture reporter for Vox, focusing on criticism and the ethics of culture. Before joining Vox in 2016, they were a staff reporter at the Daily Dot. What made their deaths all the more terrifying was how elusive their killer seemed — until a sudden arrest made everything even scarier.
KCBY
Kotek to be sworn in as governor Monday, announces retirement of education director Gill
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tina Kotek will be sworn in as Oregon’s 39th governor on Monday. After taking the oath of office, Kotek, a Democrat, will give her inaugural address before a joint session of the Oregon Legislature. She’ll give her first media interview as governor on Tuesday.
KCBY
Federal judge finds West Virginia's transgender sports law constitutional
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A federal judge has ruled that West Virginia's transgender sports law is constitutional, a decision that was praised by the state's attorney general. U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin ruled Thursday the state Legislature’s definition of “girl” and “woman” in the Save Women’s Sports Bill –...
KCBY
More Oregon families eligible for Affordable Child Care Program
The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) and Early Learning Division (ELD) of the Department of Education announced Thursday that more Oregon families are eligible for affordable child care through the Employment Related Day Care (ERDC) program. ODHS says that many families will qualify for more child care assistance, including...
KCBY
ODE instructs schools on how to support gender expansive students
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) published a document that provides instructions for Oregon schools on how best to support gender expansive students. The ODE states that the new "Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools" document, released this week, is intended to make school a safe, inclusive place for all students - not just gender expansive students, and the guidance will help educators and families do that.
FTC prepares to ban ‘noncompete agreements’ – what they are and why low-wage workers are increasingly required to sign them
While noncompetes may make sense for well-paid executives who possess trade secrets, they make less sense for low-paid workers – yet many are subject to the agreements.
