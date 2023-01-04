ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Salon

'Stop the Steal' organizer claims to have dirt on Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks to reporters about her support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) following House Republican Conference leadership elections in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) "Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander threatened to expose some...
GEORGIA STATE
Vox

The horrifying revelations of the Idaho student murders

Aja Romano is a culture reporter for Vox, focusing on criticism and the ethics of culture. Before joining Vox in 2016, they were a staff reporter at the Daily Dot. What made their deaths all the more terrifying was how elusive their killer seemed — until a sudden arrest made everything even scarier.
MOSCOW, ID
KCBY

Federal judge finds West Virginia's transgender sports law constitutional

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A federal judge has ruled that West Virginia's transgender sports law is constitutional, a decision that was praised by the state's attorney general. U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin ruled Thursday the state Legislature’s definition of “girl” and “woman” in the Save Women’s Sports Bill –...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
KCBY

More Oregon families eligible for Affordable Child Care Program

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) and Early Learning Division (ELD) of the Department of Education announced Thursday that more Oregon families are eligible for affordable child care through the Employment Related Day Care (ERDC) program. ODHS says that many families will qualify for more child care assistance, including...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

ODE instructs schools on how to support gender expansive students

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) published a document that provides instructions for Oregon schools on how best to support gender expansive students. The ODE states that the new "Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools" document, released this week, is intended to make school a safe, inclusive place for all students - not just gender expansive students, and the guidance will help educators and families do that.
OREGON STATE

