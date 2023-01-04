Read full article on original website
waltonso.org
WCSO DETENTION DEPUTY TERMINATED, ARRESTED FOR THEFT AND OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— A Walton County Detention Deputy has been terminated and arrested after an investigation revealed he stole money from an inmate. On December 16th an investigation was launched by Walton County Sheriff’s Office into the actions of Jordan Tyler Rogers, 37, while he was working as a deputy at the Walton County Jail.
WJHG-TV
Man sentenced to decade in prison for trafficking meth
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for meth trafficking, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Investigators arrested 61-year-old Marlon Ray Cloud after knocking on the door of a hotel room he was in. When an occupant opened the door, a meth pipe was in plain sight.
wtvy.com
Mom avoids jail after leaving son alone
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Danielle Katriel Antonoplos who Dothan police charged with abusing her young son pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor harassment and received a suspended sentence. She has been charged with Willful Abuse of a Child. Investigators say Antonoplos in January 2022 left her then six-year-old son locked in...
wdhn.com
Crime down in Opp during just completed holiday period
OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—Opp Police Chief Kevin Chance says his favorite Christmas present from the community did come to reality. Few criminal complaints during the just-completed holiday period. Chief Chance says his officers took a “proactive” approach. They continually patrolled. residential and the downtown business district, keeping high...
wdhn.com
Dothan mom pleads guilty, son locked in bedroom
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan woman pleaded guilty to harassment on Thursday, December, 5, after being accused of abusing her child in 2021. In May 2021, a grand jury indicted Danielle Antonoplos on wilful child abuse and accused her of locking her son in his bedroom unattended and unsupervised for several hours and leaving the home sometime after midnight to go to the store, and did not return until around 7:15 a.m.
WJHG-TV
Drug deal with undercover officer leads to Jackson County arrest
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested after selling drugs to an undercover officer in Jackson County Tuesday. An undercover law enforcement officer bought narcotics from Torence Ali Clemmons after negotiating a drug transaction with him. This transaction took place about 200 feet from a church. As Clemmons...
wtvy.com
Man charged in New Year weekend Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police nabbed a man Thursday night who is accused of Attempted Murder related to a New Year’s weekend shooting. Raymond Demetrius Blackmon, 32, was taken into custody without incident. “The male victim was shot several times on December 31 in the 1200 block of...
wdhn.com
Woman indicted for 2002 cold case murder
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A California woman is being charged with murdering her toddler 21 years ago, while they were living in Okaloosa County. Sheriff’s investigators had always considered the child’s death a homicide, they said they got their break in the case a little over a year ago.
wdhn.com
WATCH: Reckless driver arrested after crashing into Hathaway Bridge
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Bay County resident is in custody after a scary incident Wednesday. Traffic was flowing smoothly Wednesday afternoon across the Hathaway Bridge until a truck slammed into the side of the highway. 45-year-old Kenneth Everett is originally from Bay County but has lived...
Man allegedly steals gun from car, shoots himself in the leg: Okaloosa Co. deputies
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies arrested a Crestview man on Jan. 4 after he allegedly stole a gun from a vehicle and shot himself in the leg. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Justin McCall, 28, allegedly broke into multiple cars in the Lake Arthur Estates neighbors Jan. 3. On the morning of Jan. 4 […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 5, 2023
James Burns, 53, Altha, Florida: Sexual battery- victim less than 12-years-old, lewd and lascivious molestation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Ronald Witzman, 49, Sneads, Florida: Hold for Bay County: Sneads Police Department. Lance Sellers, 30, Marianna, Florida: Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle: Sneads Police Department.
UPDATE: No charges filed in Wash Co. killing
We’ve updated this story at 5:30 with new information A Washington County couple’s marriage ended in tragedy early Tuesday morning. Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews said shortly before 3:00 a.m., dispatch received a call of shots fired at a residence on Tiger Trail, just north of Crystal Lake. When deputies got there, Crews said they […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Teens arrested for stealing guns and breaking into churches
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two teenagers have been arrested after authorities say they stole guns, a vehicle and broke into at least five places in northern Walton County. Residents in the small town of Glendale said they were shocked to find out homes, two churches, and a local business...
WCTV
Jackson County man arrested for selling drugs to undercover police
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday for selling narcotics drugs to an undercover law enforcement officer. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the officer purchased the drug from Torence Ali Clemmons. After Clemmons left the parking lot where the exchange happened, a JCSO narcotics investigator...
waltonso.org
TEENS ARRESTED FOR STEALING GUNS, VEHICLE AND BREAKING INTO MULTIPLE CHURCHES IN GLENDALE COMMUNITY
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Two teenagers face felony charges following a crime spree spanning the holiday weekend in northern Walton County. Teague Kirkland, 19, and Christiansen Lopez, 16, were found walking on I-10 near a stolen Ford F-150 around 2 am Wednesday. The vehicle was stolen Tuesday from a home on State Highway 83 in Glendale along with numerous firearms, prescription medication, and alcohol.
WJHG-TV
Two men arrested after attempting to make explosives, police say
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two are in custody after police say the men made explosive devices at the beach. According to Panama City Beach Police, there were reports of a “bomb” being set off at Beach Scene, on 10059 Hutchison Boulevard. Officers arrived and say contact...
WJHG-TV
Shooting on Tiger Trail, one dead
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Washington County Sheriff’s Investigators (WCSO) are looking into a shooting that occurred on Tuesday morning. Deputies said they got a call just before 3 a.m. about gunshots going off on Tiger Trail in Chipley. According to the Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived at the...
955wtvy.com
An Arrest in a Deadly Dothan Shooting
Dothan Police say they have made an arrest after a deadly shooting Monday. Cops say the 9-1-1 call came in for a possible suicide at the Highland Hills Apartment Complex on South Brannon Stand Road. After an investigation, Justin Marchozzi, the person who called police was arrested for murder. A motive is unknown.
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrest 4 for Felony Drug Offenses
Two unrelated traffic stops lead to felony drug arrests in Washington County over the weekend. On Friday, December 30th, 2022, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop near Buckhorn Blvd. and Peppervine Place. Once initiated, deputies witness an object being tossed out of the passenger...
WJHG-TV
Woman fights with trooper, arrested on DUI charges
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A call for road assistance ended in troopers arresting a woman on DUI charges. On Sunday, Road Rangers with Florida Highway Patrol were called to the 156-mile-marker on Interstate 10 to assist a disabled vehicle. Reports say a driver was going in and out of consciousness.
