Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Hike Some Wyoming Nonresident Hunting Tags More Than 200%
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill pending in the Wyoming Legislature would dramatically hike fees for nonresident hunters wanting to get first crack at some coveted Cowboy State hunting tags. Another bill would broaden the authority of Wyoming Game and Fish Department wardens to go...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Moose Population Continues Decline, Colorado Issues More Moose Hunting Licenses
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has long been known as a premier moose hunting destination in the Lower 48, but Colorado has surpassed it, at least in terms of sheer number of tags issued. Wyoming issued 360 moose tags for the 2022 hunting season, according...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: In Memoriam — Bill Budd, Wyoming Cowboy
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Bill Budd left his bootprints all over the dusty flanks of the state he and we all love. His passing on Jan. 2 is cause for us all to mourn, but also to celebrate a life lived in service to Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, January 7, 2023
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken in Moorcroft, Wyoming by Jennifer Pierson. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislator To Introduce Bill Prohibiting Employers From Microchipping Workers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A state lawmaker who pushed doing away with daylight saving time, fiercely fought COVID-19 vaccine mandates and has never shied away from challenging legislative leadership has a new attention-grabbing bill up his sleeve. State Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, submitted legislation Wednesday...
cowboystatedaily.com
Fungus, Not Bird Flu, Killed 81 Ducks At Ocean Lake
Mass Duck Die-Off The bird flu was suspected when dozens of dead ducks were discovered in late November at the Ocean Lake Wildlife Habitat Management Area southeast of Pavillion near the Wind River Reservation. It was initially reported that 77 ducks had perished, but the death toll was later raised to 81.
Governor Gordon Orders Wyoming Flags to be Flown Half Staff to Honor William Budd Jr.
Governor Gordon announced Friday that he has ordered the Wyoming State flag to be flown at half staff at the Capitol Building in Cheyenne and in Fremont County to honor former Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. That's according to a notice from the Governor's office, which stated that the flag...
Lame Study Blames Wyoming For Gun Smuggling
The most heavily regulated and taxed cigarettes in America are in New York City. If you want to buy the cheapest cigarettes that are not taxed and completely unregulated, go to New York City where the underground economy is BOOMING!. The same rule applies to everything else. Let's take guns...
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado 911 Centers Getting Besieged With iPhone False Alarms At Ski Resorts; Warn Wyoming Of Onslaught
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has had some struggles with Apple devices sending false alarms to emergency calls centers, but things could get far worse here. “We’re the bow of the wave, as it were. We tend to find out about these things early on,”...
Montana-made marketplace opens in Billings
The Made in Montana label is as popular as ever, with 2,600 members statewide, including retail stores and makers, 325 Grown in Montana members and 70 Native American Made in Montana members.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Gas Prices Shoot Up After Cold Snap Shuts Down Refineries
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A blast of Arctic cold that briefly turned much of Wyoming and surrounding states into a deep freeze also shut down oil and gas refineries across the nation. Refineries near the Gulf Coast and in Texas temporarily shut down, along with...
Staffing challenges reach Wyoming’s top offices
Though Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials were sworn in Monday, a handful of key positions in two of their offices remain vacant. While some turnover is normal during a transitional period following an election, according to several officials, both the offices of state treasurer and secretary of state were unable to fill some top posts ahead of new terms that began this week.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Looking Ahead To 2023
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Eli Bebout and Dave Bell both have strong opinions about what is going to happen in Wyoming during 2023. And here during my annual prediction column, these two guys wanted to chime in and I am glad they did. But first,...
svinews.com
A closer look at Wyoming’s five deer herds
◆ Wyoming Range herd is largest of the herds. The January 4, edition of the Star Valley Independent includes a feature report called, “Deer and Data.” This report takes an in-depth look at Wyoming’s five main deer herds in a study authorized by the Wyoming and Game and Fish Commission.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Official Position On Woke Capitalism: ‘We Are Agnostic’ When It Comes To Investments
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Bank of the West announced in 2018 it would no longer invest in companies associated with some fossil fuel activities, Wyoming was vocal in panning the decision and became a leader in criticism of environment, social and governance (ESG) policies.
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Accepted $1.6 Billion in P.P.P. Loans – Seventh Most Per Capita in the United States
Wyoming is heavily dependent on federal funds, and the COVID-19 pandemic was not an exception, as a tremendous amount of relief was awarded – and forgiven. The website Smartest Dollar analyzed the over $800 billion in loans through the U.S. Congress’s Payment Protection Program, using numbers provided by the U.S. According to the website, Small Business Administration Office of Capital Access. The loans were”intended to help businesses keep their doors open with less stress, retain employees, and boost suffering local economies.”
Poorest City In Wyoming? Lame Study Gets It Wrong
Among the four places in Wyoming with available data and populations of at least 25,000, Laramie ranks as the poorest. The typical Laramie household earns $47,463 a year, compared to the statewide median household income of $65,304. (Center Square). Wow, that reporter DID NOT do any homework. As with most...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming GOP Committeewoman Nina Webber Pleads Not Guilty In Shooting Incident
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of nearly shooting a local couple while hunting, a Wyoming Republican Party national committeewoman and two-time state House candidate from Cody pleaded not guilty Friday morning to a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangering, according to the office of the Cody Circuit Court Clerk.
cowboystatedaily.com
Nationwide Hunting Ban For Convicted Poachers Helps Shut Down Criminals, Even Wealthy Ones
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With the Wyoming Game and Fish Department trying to do more with fewer game wardens, its membership in a nationwide compact to ban poachers from hunting helps, says a conservationist and former warden. “There are some poachers who don’t have limited...
rmef.org
Picturesque Elk Habitat Conserved in Wyoming
MISSOULA, Mont. — A stunningly scenic 507-acre swath of rich wildlife habitat in southern Wyoming is conserved thanks to a collaboration between a conservation-minded family and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. “We recognize and appreciate Dennis and Cathy Faerber, long-time RMEF partner-landowners, for entering into this voluntary conservation agreement...
Comments / 0