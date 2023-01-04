ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Hike Some Wyoming Nonresident Hunting Tags More Than 200%

A bill pending in the Wyoming Legislature would dramatically hike fees for nonresident hunters wanting to get first crack at some coveted Cowboy State hunting tags. Another bill would broaden the authority of Wyoming Game and Fish Department wardens to go...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: In Memoriam — Bill Budd, Wyoming Cowboy

Bill Budd left his bootprints all over the dusty flanks of the state he and we all love. His passing on Jan. 2 is cause for us all to mourn, but also to celebrate a life lived in service to Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, January 7, 2023

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken in Moorcroft, Wyoming by Jennifer Pierson. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Legislator To Introduce Bill Prohibiting Employers From Microchipping Workers

A state lawmaker who pushed doing away with daylight saving time, fiercely fought COVID-19 vaccine mandates and has never shied away from challenging legislative leadership has a new attention-grabbing bill up his sleeve. State Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, submitted legislation Wednesday...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Fungus, Not Bird Flu, Killed 81 Ducks At Ocean Lake

Mass Duck Die-Off The bird flu was suspected when dozens of dead ducks were discovered in late November at the Ocean Lake Wildlife Habitat Management Area southeast of Pavillion near the Wind River Reservation. It was initially reported that 77 ducks had perished, but the death toll was later raised to 81.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Lame Study Blames Wyoming For Gun Smuggling

The most heavily regulated and taxed cigarettes in America are in New York City. If you want to buy the cheapest cigarettes that are not taxed and completely unregulated, go to New York City where the underground economy is BOOMING!. The same rule applies to everything else. Let's take guns...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Gas Prices Shoot Up After Cold Snap Shuts Down Refineries

A blast of Arctic cold that briefly turned much of Wyoming and surrounding states into a deep freeze also shut down oil and gas refineries across the nation. Refineries near the Gulf Coast and in Texas temporarily shut down, along with...
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Staffing challenges reach Wyoming’s top offices

Though Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials were sworn in Monday, a handful of key positions in two of their offices remain vacant. While some turnover is normal during a transitional period following an election, according to several officials, both the offices of state treasurer and secretary of state were unable to fill some top posts ahead of new terms that began this week.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Sniffin: Looking Ahead To 2023

Eli Bebout and Dave Bell both have strong opinions about what is going to happen in Wyoming during 2023. And here during my annual prediction column, these two guys wanted to chime in and I am glad they did. But first,...
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

A closer look at Wyoming’s five deer herds

◆ Wyoming Range herd is largest of the herds. The January 4, edition of the Star Valley Independent includes a feature report called, “Deer and Data.” This report takes an in-depth look at Wyoming’s five main deer herds in a study authorized by the Wyoming and Game and Fish Commission.
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming Accepted $1.6 Billion in P.P.P. Loans – Seventh Most Per Capita in the United States

Wyoming is heavily dependent on federal funds, and the COVID-19 pandemic was not an exception, as a tremendous amount of relief was awarded – and forgiven. The website Smartest Dollar analyzed the over $800 billion in loans through the U.S. Congress’s Payment Protection Program, using numbers provided by the U.S. According to the website, Small Business Administration Office of Capital Access. The loans were”intended to help businesses keep their doors open with less stress, retain employees, and boost suffering local economies.”
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Poorest City In Wyoming? Lame Study Gets It Wrong

Among the four places in Wyoming with available data and populations of at least 25,000, Laramie ranks as the poorest. The typical Laramie household earns $47,463 a year, compared to the statewide median household income of $65,304. (Center Square). Wow, that reporter DID NOT do any homework. As with most...
LARAMIE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming GOP Committeewoman Nina Webber Pleads Not Guilty In Shooting Incident

Accused of nearly shooting a local couple while hunting, a Wyoming Republican Party national committeewoman and two-time state House candidate from Cody pleaded not guilty Friday morning to a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangering, according to the office of the Cody Circuit Court Clerk.
CODY, WY
rmef.org

Picturesque Elk Habitat Conserved in Wyoming

MISSOULA, Mont. — A stunningly scenic 507-acre swath of rich wildlife habitat in southern Wyoming is conserved thanks to a collaboration between a conservation-minded family and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. "We recognize and appreciate Dennis and Cathy Faerber, long-time RMEF partner-landowners, for entering into this voluntary conservation agreement...
WYOMING STATE

