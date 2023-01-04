Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Volunteers help keep cats out of the cold
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The record cold temperatures in December prompted some volunteers for the Central Dakota Humane Society to take action to help their four-legged friends. Volunteers say stray cats in the Bismarck-Mandan area are especially vulnerable in the extreme cold. To help protect them, they are constructing portable...
Bismarck, ND, MN..Have You Been Wrong This Whole Time?
The Great Windshield Wiper Debate Has Begun
KFYR-TV
Crews respond to residential fire in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Around 2 p.m. authorities responded to a fire at a house on the 3000 block of Ontario Lane. No one was home and no one was hurt. The fire was found in the kitchen and was extinguished. The fire burned through the ceiling and into the attic,...
What Happens In Bismarck If The City Knocks Down Your Mailbox?
Will the city step up and take care of any wrongdoing?
Business Beat: Bismarck’s new Panda Express draws a crowd
Workers have spent the past year building Bismarck's first location. And owners brought in workers from a nearby franchise in Sioux Falls to help with the opening.
6 Of The Sketchiest Spots In Bismarck
Here are a few places many of us try to avoid day-to-day.
Mandan’s Harvest Catering & Events Closing Sale
Well for over 3 years Mandan's Harvest Catering & Events have been throwing hosting parties of all kinds, you name it, they have done it. Located at 308 West Main Street in Mandan of course. While providing catering and bar services, it's hard to imagine just how many special lifetime memories they left with their past customers. Just last month they closed their doors for good, but that won't stop Edgar Olivera, the owner of Harvest Catering and Events. to invite BisMan out to hopefully take advantage of all sorts of terrific items:
KFYR-TV
Free art classes at the Dream Center offer creativity and hope
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dream Center in Bismarck opened its doors to serve the homeless in April of last year. Since then, they have served more than 1,400 meals a week. However, it’s not just food that is feeding people there. One woman is helping nourish the soul.
KFYR-TV
Driver bringing kidney to Bismarck patient gets stuck in blizzard, North Dakotans come together to help
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are 129 people in North Dakota waiting for a kidney transplant. One Williston man finally had the chance of his life. Some are saying the 400-mile journey it took to connect him with a new kidney was a “Christmas miracle.”. Jerry Bernal and his...
OPEN! New $4.1M Dollar Sports Dome In Bismarck Mandan
Traveled west on I-94, along the north side of Mandan lately? One would be hard-pressed not to have noticed the major construction during the summer and fall of 2022. The newest addition to the growing sports amenities in the Bismarck Mandan area is finished, AND it's OPEN. SPORTS DOME. Spanning...
Several new shops in the works in Bismarck for 2023
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — From a coffee shop, to some new apartments and even a giant fun zone for kids.There are several big projects in the works for 2023 around Bismarck.On one of the chilliest months of the year, the ball is rolling for several projects around the capital city. A new Mills Fleet Farm […]
8 Of The Sketchiest Spots In Mandan, North Dakota
8 places you should certainly be aware of in Mandan.
Bismarck Event Center vendors face problem with liquor liability
Thomas says there was no warning that liquor companies would be pulling out. And that they would be denied liquor liability coverage.
Which Restaurants Should Guy Fieri Visit In Bismarck?
I mean what if Guy Fieri, THE Guy Fieri from the popular food network television show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives somehow got a hold of you and casually mentioned that he was on his way to Bismarck, North Dakota? What local restaurants would immediately pop into your head? I mean unless YOU want to endure the pressure of preparing a home-cooked meal for a professional chef, it's now up to you - well you don't need to "Wine and Dine" him, but as a city, we are counting on YOU to show him some great restaurants here in BisMan.
Former Bismarck Mayor Petitions To Rollback Insane Water Rates
Sure the last thing you're thinking about these days is your lawn and garden lacking moisture. Your grass is taking a nap under an ample blanket of snow. But when it's time to wake up your yard and try to maintain a healthy lawn all year long you may be better off calling a contractor and just covering the whole thing in concrete...and concrete is expensive!
Ninth Street/Arbor Avenue traffic signals going down in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week, the City of Bismarck’s engineering department will be taking the traffic signals on the intersection of Ninth Street and Arbor Avenue out of service. At approximately 10:00 a.m. on January 5, city crews will be placing covers over the traffic signals at the intersection and installing stop signs on […]
Isolated North Dakota County Is One Of The Least Populated In US
Wide open spaces. Somebody cue the Dixie Chicks. Oh, wait a minute. I mean the Chicks. Perfect song to write or read this article to. North Dakota does have a lot of wide open spaces but especially here in central and western North Dakota. Even Burleigh County has a lot...
KNOX News Radio
2 ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls
Unsolved Mandan, Ward County cases from 2022 linger into 2023
At least two deaths in Ward County and Mandan, both occurring in 2022, are still unsolved moving into 2023
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
