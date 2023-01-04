Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin family has a message for Tee Higgins
While most saw the hit that led to Damar Hamlin needing CRP and an ambulance to the hospital as a freak accident that happened as a result of a very normal football play, not everyone seems to agree with that as ESPN analyst Bart Scott decided to blame Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins for the injury, claiming that Higgins lowered his helmet into the chest of Hamlin – which did not happen.
Josh Allen ended his press conference with a classy message for Tee Higgins after Damar Hamlin's injury
The Buffalo Bills and the entire sports world received encouraging news on Thursday that Damar Hamlin has made “substantial” progress and is awake after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins who...
Stephen A. Smith to Aaron Rodgers: 'Shut the Hell Up!'
Stephen A. Smith does not appreciate Aaron Rodgers' attitude heading into Week 18.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Bengals' Tee Higgins speaks out for first time since Damar Hamlin play: 'It's hard to forget about'
For the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on Monday, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, the other player involved in the collision, spoke to the media Thursday. Higgins told reporters he texted with Hamlin's mother Thursday morning and that she updated him on Hamlin's status, according to Cincinnati...
Look: NFL Coach's Wife Getting Praised For Classy Gesture
In the wake of Damar Hamlin's hospitalization Monday, acts of kindness and generosity have flooded the Buffalo Bills and Hamlin family. Notable names around the league such as Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, and Matthew Stafford have made donations to Hamlin's charity foundation. But not all ...
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hear audio of medical personnel treating Damar Hamlin after he collapsed
New audio recorded the interaction between medical personnel who treated Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bengals star makes touching move to support Damar Hamlin
When Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin shockingly went into cardiac arrest and needed life-saving CPR on the field and an emergency ambulance transport to a nearby hospital during the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, players from both teams were cleary affected by the terrifying scene. And now, players from both teams are offering their support for Hamlin.
Look: Buffalo Bills Have 6-Word Message For Damar Hamlin Today
The Buffalo Bills on Thursday shared an update on the status of safety Damar Hamlin. The tweet noted that while Hamlin is still critically ill, he "appears to be neurologically intact," and is making steady progress. While giving an honest assessment that Hamlin has a long way to go in his ...
NFL world reacts to unpopular Bengals-Bills plan news
While the only real concern for the NFL right now is the health of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin after the horrifying incident that saw him needing CPR on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the reality is that the league now has to figure out what to do with this high-profile game initially postponing the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to unpopular Bengals-Bills plan news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Ryan Shazier's Comment On Damar Hamlin Going Viral
Damar Hamlin's horrifying collapse and cardiac arrest on Monday night hit home for former Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier. On December 4, 2017, it was Shazier laying on the field in Cincinnati critically injured. Shazier did not suffer cardiac arrest like Hamlin did, but he did suffer a serious spinal injury that eventually ended his NFL career.
NFL Insider Believes One Team Will Be 'Not Pleased' With AFC Playoff Changes
The NFL announced on Thursday that the Bills-Bengals game, which was halted after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and needed CPR and AED on the field, won't be rescheduled. Instead, the Bills and Bengals will finish the regular season having played 16 games in comparison to the rest of ...
Zac Taylor Shares How Tee Higgins Is 'Handling' Everything
Damar Hamlin collapsed with cardiac arrest after a collision with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on Monday night. The sports world is seriously concerned about Hamlin as he remains in critical condition, but some of the concern also lies with Higgins. Being so closely involved in such a scary...
New Orleans Saints light Superdome in Bills colors for Damar Hamlin
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans was lit in blue and red in honor of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game. The New Orleans Saints, after joining the rest of the league in changing their profile picture...
NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement
The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
Bills to wear ‘3′ patches on jerseys at Sunday’s game to honor Damar Hamlin
(Gray News) – The Buffalo Bills will be wearing a patch with the number “3″ on their jerseys at their next game on Sunday against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. In a news release, the team said the jersey patches are just one of many...
ESPN's Scott Van Pelt explains decision for Damar Hamlin coverage
ESPN's Scott Van Pelt explained why he didn't interview a medical expert shortly after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on Monday night. "My personal preference was that I didn’t want to bring in a physician to speculate," Van Pelt told CNN's Oliver Darcy. "I totally see the other side, where a well-trained eye of a physician might recognize something that might totally make sense. But I just didn’t want to be speculating."
Packers honor Damar Hamlin at Lambeau Field
The Green Bay Packers are honoring Damar Hamlin ahead of Sunday's game by putting emphasis on his jersey number "3" on the field at Lambeau.
