thecomeback.com

Damar Hamlin family has a message for Tee Higgins

While most saw the hit that led to Damar Hamlin needing CRP and an ambulance to the hospital as a freak accident that happened as a result of a very normal football play, not everyone seems to agree with that as ESPN analyst Bart Scott decided to blame Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins for the injury, claiming that Higgins lowered his helmet into the chest of Hamlin – which did not happen.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Comeback

Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game

There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Bengals star makes touching move to support Damar Hamlin

When Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin shockingly went into cardiac arrest and needed life-saving CPR on the field and an emergency ambulance transport to a nearby hospital during the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, players from both teams were cleary affected by the terrifying scene. And now, players from both teams are offering their support for Hamlin.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to unpopular Bengals-Bills plan news

While the only real concern for the NFL right now is the health of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin after the horrifying incident that saw him needing CPR on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the reality is that the league now has to figure out what to do with this high-profile game initially postponing the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to unpopular Bengals-Bills plan news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Ryan Shazier's Comment On Damar Hamlin Going Viral

Damar Hamlin's horrifying collapse and cardiac arrest on Monday night hit home for former Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier. On December 4, 2017, it was Shazier laying on the field in Cincinnati critically injured. Shazier did not suffer cardiac arrest like Hamlin did, but he did suffer a serious spinal injury that eventually ended his NFL career.
The Spun

Zac Taylor Shares How Tee Higgins Is 'Handling' Everything

Damar Hamlin collapsed with cardiac arrest after a collision with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on Monday night. The sports world is seriously concerned about Hamlin as he remains in critical condition, but some of the concern also lies with Higgins. Being so closely involved in such a scary...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement

The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

ESPN's Scott Van Pelt explains decision for Damar Hamlin coverage

ESPN's Scott Van Pelt explained why he didn't interview a medical expert shortly after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on Monday night. "My personal preference was that I didn’t want to bring in a physician to speculate," Van Pelt told CNN's Oliver Darcy. "I totally see the other side, where a well-trained eye of a physician might recognize something that might totally make sense. But I just didn’t want to be speculating."

