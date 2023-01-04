ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Race for Mayor in Colorado Springs underway

By Austin Sack
 3 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The race for Mayor is officially underway in Colorado Springs. As of Tuesday, Jan. 3, a total of seven candidates are setting their sights on becoming the City’s 42nd Mayor, and third under the “strong mayor” system.

With Mayor John Suthers’ term limit approaching, his replacement will step into what is called a “strong mayor” system, initiated in 2010 under The Charter of the City of Colorado Springs . Suthers took office as the city’s second “strong mayor” in 2015, won re-election in 2019, and served the maximum of two four-year terms.

“I don’t talk legacy in the same sense that I think it’s up to the rest of the people to decide what my legacy is,” Mayor Suthers explained. “I said ‘if you elect me, these are the things I’m going to do’ and I feel like I’ve done it.”

Mayor Suthers now preparing to pass the torch with words of wisdom for the long list of candidates.

>>Sallie Clark running for Colorado Springs Mayor

“My message would be, it’s a very difficult job and the more experience and background you’ve got the better off you are at becoming mayor,” Suthers said.

As Colorado Springs looks to elect the 42nd Mayor of the city, many may wonder who Mayor Suthers is potentially voting for.

>>Darryl Glenn announces run for Colorado Springs Mayor in 2023

“Of all the candidates I see running, Wayne Williams is the guy who’s got the knowledge, the experience, and the background I think to manage a large city,” Mayor Suthers explained. “He (Williams) understands the issues and I believe he understands how to go about finding solutions.”

>>Yemi Mobolade announces bid to become the next mayor

Councilmember Wayne Williams is wasting no time preparing for a busy election.

“I am prepared, I’ve spent the last four years as a member of City Council and as chair of the utilities, where we’ve addressed issues that have confronted us,” Councilmember Williams explained. “I’m going to continue to do that as Colorado Springs’ next Mayor, if I’m selected by the people of this great city.”

>>Tom Strand announces campaign for Mayor

Anyone interested in running for office can still pick up the candidate filling packet at the City’s Administration Building, before the Jan. 23 deadline.

