FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Apartment complex fire in Killeen causes extensive damageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
WacoTrib.com
Former Baylor cornerback Johnson commits to Arkansas
Former Baylor cornerback Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson announced Friday that he's committing to Arkansas. Johnson started 12 of 13 games for the Bears as a sophomore in 2022, collecting 16 tackles with 1.5 for loss along with five pass breakups and a forced fumble. As a redshirt freshman in 2021, Johnson...
KWTX
Baylor University athletic training staff detail preparedness for cardiac arrest mid-game
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin, collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati Monday night, Baylor University says its reviewing its emergency action plan to be better prepared, should the same rare event occur during a game in Waco. “The preparation of...
Highly Touted 2024 Big Man Yves Missi Commits to Baylor Bears
Prolific Prep (CA) product is the third top tier prospect from the 2024 class to commit to the Bears.
WacoTrib.com
MCC notebook: Just call Gill 'Mister Milestone' after latest round-number win
It seems like big wins and big milestones are somewhat routine for McLennan Community College athletic teams. Conference championships and competing for national championships are the standards for all the Highlander and Highlassie programs. Kevin Gill’s 500th win as the MCC men’s basketball coach is the latest example.
Temple, January 05 High School ⚽ Game Notice
KWTX
Waco student who graduated college before high school receives automatic admission to UT Austin
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An overachieving local high school senior has graduated college before high school and is preparing to enter the University of Texas in Austin as a junior where he received automatic admission by finishing in the top 6% of his class. University High School senior Jaylon Alley...
News Channel 25
Teens shot missing Waco man to death, dumped body near Baylor: Police
UPDATE 7:30 P.M. – Two teens have been arrested for murder after authorities discovered human remains near Baylor's campus Friday morning, which police have identified as a missing Waco man last seen a week ago. James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are accused of shooting 59-year-old...
A new chance at life in the new year for a 5-year-old from Waco
TEMPLE, Texas — Imagine ringing in the new year, not just with a resolution, but with the promise of a new and healthy life. Indy Wagstaff has exactly that to look forward to in 2023 after he rang the bell at McLane Children's Hospital Wednesday. It's been almost a...
KWTX
Teens charged with murder after remains of missing Waco man found near Baylor campus
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police announced James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the murder of Stanley Wilcox, 59, a missing Waco man. A third teenager, 17-year-old Heavyn Hamilton, was charged with failure to report a felony. Human remains...
G.W. Carver Middle School on track to reopen this fall: Waco ISD
After a fire destroyed the school in the summer of 2021, G.W. Carver Middle School is on track to open to students this fall, according to Waco ISD.
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millions
Over the holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Waco police report a body found in creek off of I-35
WACO, Texas — Waco police reports that a body has been found in a creek off of Interstate 35 access road and South Ninth Street on Friday, Jan. 6. Waco police say this is being labeled as a questionable death and also add that this is unrelated to Baylor University.
KTRE
Central Texas family completes pandemic project of building an elaborate treehouse
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family has finally completed a two-a-half-year-long project of building a multi-towered, decked out treehouse from scratch after they decided to build it during the onset of the pandemic. The project started when the Hetland family was shut inside during the onset of the pandemic....
fox44news.com
Temple woman dead in Belton crash
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is dead in a Belton vehicle accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers responded at 2:37 p.m. Monday to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 14 in Belton, at Mile Marker #301. A 2008 Honda Odyssey passenger van – driven by 67-year-old Teresa Ann Strange, of Temple – was traveling eastbound on Interstate 14 in the right lane.
WacoTrib.com
Three teens arrested after missing man found dead near Baylor, I-35
Waco police arrested three teens Friday after one of them led investigators to the body of a man reported missing last week, according to a police press release. Stanley Wilcox, 59, was found dead Friday morning under a bridge in the 1100 block of South Ninth Street, near Interstate 35, police reported. An autopsy is pending and expected to provide a positive identification. Investigators believe Wilcox was killed before the new year.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Famous stunt drivers make their way to Temple for Nitro
Nitro Extreme will be in the Temple Mall parking lot through Sunday. There will be performances twice a day.
Infamous 1916 Waco lynching to be recognized as Official Texas Historical Marker
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco will hold a dedication ceremony in February to commemorate a new historical marker marking an infamous lynching that took place in 1916. The marker, titled "The Waco Horror: The lynching of Jesse Washington," was commissioned in 2021 and will be dedicated at a ceremony at City Hall on Feb. 12.
Water main break creates temporary drop-off changes for Georgetown middle school
The district says it sent a letter to families about possible delays and changes but is going to tweet an additional message around 7 a.m. Thursday to make sure everyone was aware.
fox44news.com
Waco Salvation Army Receives Large Donation
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Waco Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign aims for a certain money goal each year. They found themselves short $50,000 after the holidays but an anonymous donation today quickly closed that gap. For the past three years, the Salvation Army has seen highs and...
Water restored in Temple after outage stretches over 24 hours
Water services have been restored for homes and businesses in Temple after crushed underground piping caused an outage lasting nearly 28 hours.
