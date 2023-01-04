ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

WacoTrib.com

Former Baylor cornerback Johnson commits to Arkansas

Former Baylor cornerback Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson announced Friday that he's committing to Arkansas. Johnson started 12 of 13 games for the Bears as a sophomore in 2022, collecting 16 tackles with 1.5 for loss along with five pass breakups and a forced fumble. As a redshirt freshman in 2021, Johnson...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

MCC notebook: Just call Gill 'Mister Milestone' after latest round-number win

It seems like big wins and big milestones are somewhat routine for McLennan Community College athletic teams. Conference championships and competing for national championships are the standards for all the Highlander and Highlassie programs. Kevin Gill’s 500th win as the MCC men’s basketball coach is the latest example.
WACO, TX
High School Soccer PRO

Temple, January 05 High School ⚽ Game Notice

COPPERAS COVE, TX
News Channel 25

Teens shot missing Waco man to death, dumped body near Baylor: Police

UPDATE 7:30 P.M. – Two teens have been arrested for murder after authorities discovered human remains near Baylor's campus Friday morning, which police have identified as a missing Waco man last seen a week ago. James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are accused of shooting 59-year-old...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco police report a body found in creek off of I-35

WACO, Texas — Waco police reports that a body has been found in a creek off of Interstate 35 access road and South Ninth Street on Friday, Jan. 6. Waco police say this is being labeled as a questionable death and also add that this is unrelated to Baylor University.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Temple woman dead in Belton crash

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is dead in a Belton vehicle accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers responded at 2:37 p.m. Monday to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 14 in Belton, at Mile Marker #301. A 2008 Honda Odyssey passenger van – driven by 67-year-old Teresa Ann Strange, of Temple – was traveling eastbound on Interstate 14 in the right lane.
BELTON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Three teens arrested after missing man found dead near Baylor, I-35

Waco police arrested three teens Friday after one of them led investigators to the body of a man reported missing last week, according to a police press release. Stanley Wilcox, 59, was found dead Friday morning under a bridge in the 1100 block of South Ninth Street, near Interstate 35, police reported. An autopsy is pending and expected to provide a positive identification. Investigators believe Wilcox was killed before the new year.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Salvation Army Receives Large Donation

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Waco Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign aims for a certain money goal each year. They found themselves short $50,000 after the holidays but an anonymous donation today quickly closed that gap. For the past three years, the Salvation Army has seen highs and...
WACO, TX

