ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

EF-1 tornado touched down in Franklin County on Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An EF-1 tornado briefly touched down northwest of Russellville on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, a storm survey was conducted in Franklin County on Thursday afternoon. The survey will confirm the brief tornado, according to a NWS official. The survey report has yet to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Storms Brought Heavy Rain & Wind Damage

Storms over the past 24 hours have brought some heavy rainfall and very gust winds to the Tennesee Valley. Over the past 72 hours, there were 13 reports of thunderstorm wind damage across North Alabama. Some of the damage from thunderstorm winds were downed trees, powerlines knocked down, and a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

What's coming to Limestone County in 2023?

ATHENS, Ala. — Limestone County is one of the fastest-growing counties in Alabama. Officials say the area's vast growth and development are only expected to continue throughout the New Year and beyond. So, if you are wondering what is coming in 2023, our reporter Jasamine Byrd takes us there.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Officer involved shooting in Hazel Green leaves one dead

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – On Friday, Jan. 6, at the request of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched an investigation into an officer‐involved shooting, which involved deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred at 201 Dixon Drive in Hazel Green. One subject, Ray Dean King, 50, is deceased. No officers were injured during the course of the incident. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.
HAZEL GREEN, AL
WAAY-TV

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeKalb, Jackson counties

UPDATE: The warning has expired. The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeastern DeKalb County and northeastern Jackson County until 1:30 p.m. At 105 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stevenson, or 7 miles south of Bridgeport, moving southeast at 30...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
FOX54 News

Guntersville keeps growing...what's coming next?

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — While we're ringing in the new year there's a lot of new additions coming to North Alabama...including to Guntersville. Lake Guntersville is one of the main attractions that brings tourists to the city of Guntersville. And last year's opening of the multi-million dollar development, City Harbor,...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur school family remembers M.J. Moultry

SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence. According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies are conducting a narcotics search warrant. Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Updated: 13 hours ago. Redstone Federal Union officials talked about how...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Family, friends of Antonio Robinson hold candle light vigil

SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence. According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies are conducting a narcotics search warrant. Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Updated: 16 hours ago. Redstone Federal Union officials talked about how...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Family of Antonio Robinson hosts candlelight vigil at Big Spring Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday marks eight days since 29-year-old Antonio Robinson was shot and killed during a domestic dispute on Charles Drive in Huntsville. Former Oakwood assistant basketball coach Kashonna Janae Strong is charged with his murder. “I never thought I would have make funeral arrangements for my child,”...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy