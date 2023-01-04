Read full article on original website
Related
Tuesday’s Storms Produced An EF-1 Tornado Outside of Russellville
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado briefly touched down Tuesday night outside of Russellville in Franklin County.
WAFF
EF-1 tornado touched down in Franklin County on Tuesday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An EF-1 tornado briefly touched down northwest of Russellville on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, a storm survey was conducted in Franklin County on Thursday afternoon. The survey will confirm the brief tornado, according to a NWS official. The survey report has yet to...
WAFF
Multiple units work to control large woods fire on Green Mountain
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue and Green Mountain Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene of a large woods fire ff off Vernadoe Trail which is off of Cecil Ashburn on the Blevins Gap Nature Preserve. According to HF&R, the call came in around 7 p.m. and...
WHNT-TV
Storms Brought Heavy Rain & Wind Damage
Storms over the past 24 hours have brought some heavy rainfall and very gust winds to the Tennesee Valley. Over the past 72 hours, there were 13 reports of thunderstorm wind damage across North Alabama. Some of the damage from thunderstorm winds were downed trees, powerlines knocked down, and a...
What's coming to Limestone County in 2023?
ATHENS, Ala. — Limestone County is one of the fastest-growing counties in Alabama. Officials say the area's vast growth and development are only expected to continue throughout the New Year and beyond. So, if you are wondering what is coming in 2023, our reporter Jasamine Byrd takes us there.
How four Limestone County schools are recovering after plumbing damage
ATHENS, Ala. — January 4 was the first day back to school for Limestone County schools. But while faculty and students were enjoying Christmas break, four Limestone County schools were not so lucky. Our reporter Jasamine Byrd has the latest on plumbing damage. Dr. Randy Shearouse, Limestone County Schools...
Cause of Huntsville condo fire under investigation
A Friday morning condo fire has left three people without a roof over their heads, according to officials.
Crestwood to open North Alabama’s first freestanding emergency room in Harvest
Crestwood Medical Center is preparing to open North Alabama's first freestanding emergency department.
Officer involved shooting in Hazel Green leaves one dead
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – On Friday, Jan. 6, at the request of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched an investigation into an officer‐involved shooting, which involved deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred at 201 Dixon Drive in Hazel Green. One subject, Ray Dean King, 50, is deceased. No officers were injured during the course of the incident. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.
WAFF
One man dies after falling at least 20 feet from Huntsville construction site scaffolding
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is dead after falling from a construction scaffolding in Huntsville on Thursday. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, a man believed to be around 60 years old died on an Old Monrovia Rd. construction site around 7:20 a.m. on January 5.
Decatur Utilities closes part of road for water service installation
Decatur Utilities will be servicing an area of Indian Hills Road on Thursday.
WAAY-TV
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence counties
11:26 a.m. UPDATE: The warning has been cancelled early. The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southeastern Lauderdale County, southeastern Colbert County, northeastern Franklin County and northwestern Lawrence County until 11:45 a.m. At 1057 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles...
WAAY-TV
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeKalb, Jackson counties
UPDATE: The warning has expired. The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeastern DeKalb County and northeastern Jackson County until 1:30 p.m. At 105 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stevenson, or 7 miles south of Bridgeport, moving southeast at 30...
Aerospace engineer killed in Huntsville shooting ‘had tons of potential’
A former Decatur resident and active member of a Decatur church died after someone shot through the window of his Huntsville apartment early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville police, and his friends remember him for his faith and intelligence. Andrew Gilliam, 27, was a 2013 Austin High graduate and a...
WAFF
SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence
MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and members of the SWAT team were at a residence on Friday in Meridianville. According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies were at the residence to conduct a narcotics search warrant. This story will be...
2023 is here. Here's what's next for Huntsville and Madison County.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala — Madison County is the second most visited county in the entire state. Right behind Baldwin County, which you guessed it, is home to Alabama's Gulf Shore beaches!. But this is a perfect spot for The Rocket City to be, as we don't want to grow too...
Guntersville keeps growing...what's coming next?
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — While we're ringing in the new year there's a lot of new additions coming to North Alabama...including to Guntersville. Lake Guntersville is one of the main attractions that brings tourists to the city of Guntersville. And last year's opening of the multi-million dollar development, City Harbor,...
WAFF
Decatur school family remembers M.J. Moultry
SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence. According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies are conducting a narcotics search warrant. Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Updated: 13 hours ago. Redstone Federal Union officials talked about how...
WAFF
Family, friends of Antonio Robinson hold candle light vigil
SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence. According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies are conducting a narcotics search warrant. Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Updated: 16 hours ago. Redstone Federal Union officials talked about how...
WAFF
Family of Antonio Robinson hosts candlelight vigil at Big Spring Park
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday marks eight days since 29-year-old Antonio Robinson was shot and killed during a domestic dispute on Charles Drive in Huntsville. Former Oakwood assistant basketball coach Kashonna Janae Strong is charged with his murder. “I never thought I would have make funeral arrangements for my child,”...
Comments / 0