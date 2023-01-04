Read full article on original website
Cramer's Lightning Round: Chart Industries Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Carvana Co: "I do not want you in Carvana. I have disliked this stock for ages, and I reiterate that I still dislike it."
Jim Cramer Predicts These 10 S&P 500 Stocks Will Perform Well in 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a selection of stocks that he believes will do well this year. To come up with his picks, he examined the best- and worst performers in the S&P 500 from last year and chose five potential 2023 winners from each list. CNBC's Jim...
Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm Very Concerned About Veru
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Corning Inc: "It's fine. ... Let it come in." Veru Inc: "I'm very concerned about it." HealthEquity Inc: "Expensive stock, another one of...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: General Electric, Salesforce, Alibaba and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. General Electric — GE HealthCare Technologies begins trading as a separate company on the S&P 500 Wednesday. GE, in 2021, revealed plans to break up into three companies so it can focus on its aviation business. It plans to spin off its energy segment in 2024. Shares of GE were up about 2% in premarket trading.
Jim Cramer Says These 5 Nasdaq Losers Could Rebound in 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday named four stocks that he believes could mount a comeback this year. To come up with his picks, he parsed through last year’s worst-performing stocks listed in the Nasdaq 100. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday named four stocks that he believes could mount a...
Cramer's Week Ahead: Corporate Earnings Will Set the Tone for the Market
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday that corporate earnings reports next week will be key in determining the market's performance. “As good as these macro numbers were for the market, they’ll become a sideshow when we actually start getting earnings reports, and that happens at the end of next week,” he said.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: World Wrestling Entertainment, Bed Bath & Beyond, Costco and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. World Wrestling Entertainment — The wrestling entertainment stock surged nearly 17% after WWE announced that founder Vince McMahon is returning to its board of directors and that the company is exploring strategic moves. McMahon stepped down as CEO last year after an investigation into sexual misconduct, but has remained majority shareholder. The Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon is returning to pursue a potential sale of the business.
Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Plummet After Company Warns of Potential Bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond warned Thursday it's running out of cash and is considering bankruptcy. The embattled home goods retailer is having trouble getting enough merchandise to fill its shelves and is drawing fewer customers to its stores and website. It anticipates a net loss of about $385.8 million for...
Paid Biweekly? Here Are Your 2 Three-Paycheck Months in 2023 — and How to Plan for Them
If you get paid biweekly as a W-2 employee, there are two months out of the year when you will receive three paychecks instead of two. Here's how to plan ahead for those three-paycheck months. Many Americans are setting financial goals for the year ahead. An extra paycheck could help.
The latest jobs report showed hiring was still strong but wage growth slowed. Here's what that means for stocks and the Fed.
US stocks climbed after the December payrolls report, but analysts said hurdles remain for the market. Inflation is moving in the right direction with monthly wage growth slowing. But the Fed is likely to keep pushing back on expectations that it will cut interest rates this year. The mixed bag...
Amazon Still ‘Fully Committed' to Alexa Despite Job Cuts, Hardware Chief Says
Dave Limp, Amazon's hardware chief, said the company remains committed to its Alexa voice assistant and other projects. Alexa and other parts of Amazon's devices and services organization were a major target of the company's recent layoffs. CEO Andy Jassy said earlier this week the company aims to let go...
Raphael Bostic Says Fed Needs to ‘Stay the Course' Despite Lower Wage Gains
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Friday that December's jobs report doesn't change his view on monetary policy. "We've got to stay the course," Bostic said, adding he expects another quarter- or half-point rate hike when the Fed releases its next decision on Feb. 1. Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael...
Apple Supplier Luxshare Rises After Reportedly Winning Contract to Produce Luxury IPhones
Shares of Luxshare Precision Industry rose more than 3% in Asia's morning trade. Apple is expected to sign a big order with Luxshare Precision, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the situation. Shares of Luxshare Precision Industry, one of Apple's Chinese contract manufacturers, rose more than 3% in...
How to increase the odds of meeting your money goals in 2023
We head into the new year with big plans, hoping this will be the year we whittle down that to-do list and get our money on track. Here are tips.
Nonfarm Payrolls Rose 223,000 in December, as Strong Jobs Market Tops Expectations
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000 for the month, above the Dow Jones estimate for 200,000. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, a decline of 0.2 percentage point and also better than the estimate. Wage growth was below expectations, with average hourly earnings up 4.6% from a year ago, below the...
A 'returns tsunami' is about to deal a crippling blow to retailers
It's the "calm before the storm" as consumers start to ship back unwanted gifts, but it comes as retailers are still dealing with a pile of inventory.
Americans got smaller raises in December — and it could be exactly what we need to avoid a 2023 recession
With the December data on employment, you get the best of both worlds: a good labor market and a reduced chance of a recession.
