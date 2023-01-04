ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Cramer's Lightning Round: Chart Industries Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Carvana Co: "I do not want you in Carvana. I have disliked this stock for ages, and I reiterate that I still dislike it."
NBC Chicago

Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm Very Concerned About Veru

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Corning Inc: "It's fine. ... Let it come in." Veru Inc: "I'm very concerned about it." HealthEquity Inc: "Expensive stock, another one of...
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: General Electric, Salesforce, Alibaba and More

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. General Electric — GE HealthCare Technologies begins trading as a separate company on the S&P 500 Wednesday. GE, in 2021, revealed plans to break up into three companies so it can focus on its aviation business. It plans to spin off its energy segment in 2024. Shares of GE were up about 2% in premarket trading.
NBC Chicago

Jim Cramer Says These 5 Nasdaq Losers Could Rebound in 2023

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday named four stocks that he believes could mount a comeback this year. To come up with his picks, he parsed through last year’s worst-performing stocks listed in the Nasdaq 100. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday named four stocks that he believes could mount a...
NBC Chicago

Cramer's Week Ahead: Corporate Earnings Will Set the Tone for the Market

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday that corporate earnings reports next week will be key in determining the market's performance. “As good as these macro numbers were for the market, they’ll become a sideshow when we actually start getting earnings reports, and that happens at the end of next week,” he said.
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: World Wrestling Entertainment, Bed Bath & Beyond, Costco and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. World Wrestling Entertainment — The wrestling entertainment stock surged nearly 17% after WWE announced that founder Vince McMahon is returning to its board of directors and that the company is exploring strategic moves. McMahon stepped down as CEO last year after an investigation into sexual misconduct, but has remained majority shareholder. The Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon is returning to pursue a potential sale of the business.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
85K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy