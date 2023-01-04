The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding someone who fired shots into a car over the weekend, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. On New Year’s Day deputies responded to the 500 block of Gatlin Road in reference to a possible gunshot victim, Hawkins said. When deputies arrived they found a male victim bleeding from the face.

