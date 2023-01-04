Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Man wanted in connection to Lowndes County murder has been arrested
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – After weeks on the run, a man wanted in connection with a Lowndes County homicide is behind bars. Terry LeShaun Brooks has been extradited to Mississippi from Saint Louis, Missouri, where he was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force. Brooks now...
Commercial Dispatch
A man released Wednesday from the hospital has been charged with murder related to a house party shooting on Christmas Eve. Gregory Lamon Morris, 22, was arrested for fatally shooting Algren Hampton, 48, after an altercation at a party escalated to gunfire, according to a Columbus Police Department press release.
wcbi.com
VERONA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Verona bank robbery suspect was arrested and the FBI is now taking part in the investigation. Verona Police said 57-year-old Antonia Cannon robbed the Renasant Bank in Verona on December 30 and he was armed. Shortly after, Cannon was spotted on Natchez Trace and...
Commercial Dispatch
Trio charged for attacking woman with bottle
Three women have been charged with aggravated assault following an attack on another woman on Dec. 17 in the 2000 block of Short Main Street. Rokila Wallace, 24, Kierra Wallace, 21, and Riqula Dora, 24, were charged with one count each of aggravated assault, according to a Columbus Police Department press release.
wcbi.com
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police made an arrest in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting. 22-year-old Gregory Morris was charged with murder. He had a court appearance this afternoon. Morris was injured in the shooting melee. He was also arrested last year in connection with an April 26 shooting.
wcbi.com
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument led to hits, kicks, a broken bottle, and three arrests. 24-year-old Rokila Wallace and 21-year-old Kierra Wallace are both charged with aggravated assault. Columbus police said the incident happened December 17 in the 2000 block of Short Main Street. Police Chief Joseph Daughtry...
wtva.com
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Three women face charges after they allegedly attacked another woman in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the attack happened on Dec. 17 in the 2000 block of Short Main Street when the victim walked to her car. Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said an...
wcbi.com
Clay Counties deputies arrest two women for meth possession
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The newest member of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office helped deputies make a pair of meth arrests. Earlier this week, Clay County deputies and agents of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics made a traffic stop. Clay County’s new K-9, Spike was brought in...
wcbi.com
Columbus police investigate shooting at Cypress Park Apartments
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a late-night shooting at an apartment complex. Officers were called to Cypress Park Apartments, just after 10 last night, on South Lehmberg Road. No one was injured but apartments were damaged in the gunfire. Investigators are still searching for the shooter...
Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
Commercial Dispatch
Man, mom charged in statutory rape case
A Columbus man was arrested Dec. 27 for statutory rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. On Dec. 26 a 15-year-old girl was reported missing by her parents, who live in the county, Hawkins said. They believed she had run off with her boyfriend, Elijah Trout, 23, who lived in East Columbus.
wcbi.com
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A missing teenager investigation led to the arrest of a man and his mother in Lowndes County. 23-year-old Elijah Trout and his mother, 52-year-old Roberta Hutchinson, are both charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Trout is also charged with statutory rape.
Commercial Dispatch
Man calls mom for ride from club, gets shot at on way home
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding someone who fired shots into a car over the weekend, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. On New Year’s Day deputies responded to the 500 block of Gatlin Road in reference to a possible gunshot victim, Hawkins said. When deputies arrived they found a male victim bleeding from the face.
wtva.com
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a Jan. 1 shooting. According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the situation began with a fight at the Yo Bar in Columbus. Someone went to the bar and picked up one of the individuals...
Commercial Dispatch
Feds: Those who commit crime together should be tried together
Federal prosecutors have filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi opposing Antwann Richardson’s request to be tried separately from Jabari Edwards in the federal case against them. Last month Richardson’s attorney, Victor Fleitas of Tupelo, asked the court to try Richardson separately...
wtva.com
Woman pulled from burning car in Lowndes County
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County fireman helped a woman escape from a burning car moments before it exploded. The incident happened Wednesday shortly before midnight on Border Springs Road. The car crashed into a tree and landed in a ditch. "I acted as quick as I could because...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department names “Deputy of the Year”
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department named its “Deputy of the Year”. Hunter McBride won the 2022 award. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins recently made the announcement on social media. McBride was nominated by other deputies. He’s on the SWAT Team and is the...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mississippi women on felony drug charges
A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Mississippi women on felony drug charges. Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department report that on Dec. 28, LCSD deputies and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit initiated a traffic stop of a Chevrolet truck driven by Julia Ann Ray, 24, of Tupelo, in the Verona area of Lee County.
actionnews5.com
Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
Commercial Dispatch
Shooting during fight leads to two arrests
STARKVILLE — Two suspects, including a teenager, have been arrested in connection with a Thursday night shooting at a residence on Orchard Lane near Reed Road. Jaleen Young, 22, of Columbus, and Ladarius Jordan, 16, of Starkville, have both been charged with aggravated assault. Young also has been charged with shooting into a dwelling.
