Read full article on original website
Related
KNOE TV8
National Weather Service Shreveport confirms two additional tornadoes in Morehouse Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service in Jackson has concluded their survey in Morehouse Parish, LA, confirming that two tornadoes touched down, both producing EF-1 damage. The first tornado touched down near Bussey Brake, where it traveled 1.4 miles in approximately one minute. At its peak intensity, the...
KNOE TV8
NWS: Union County tornado rated EF-1, peak winds of 105 mph
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service in Shreveport has concluded the storm survey in Union County, AR, determining that a storm Monday morning produced an EF-1 tornado. At its maximum intensity, this tornado was approximately 350 yards wide, producing peak winds of 105 mph. The tornado traveled approximately 0.25 miles during its one minute stent on the ground. No injuries or fatalities were reported with this storm.
KNOE TV8
Jackson Parish suffers damage from recent tornado
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Jackson Parish was hit by a tornado on Jan. 2, 2023. The National Weather Service of Shreveport has rated the tornado an EF-2. Peak winds were estimated near 122 miles per hour. To learn how to protect yourself during severe weather, visit the National Weather Service...
KNOE TV8
Woman robbed after surviving Farmerville tornado
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - A Farmerville resident says her home was robbed after a tornado tore through Union Parish on Dec. 13, 2022. Beth Tabor was first allowed back inside her home at Union Villa Apartments on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 4. Tabor said she knew something was wrong when she didn’t even have to turn the knob to open the door. When she walked inside, she immediately realized items had been stolen and dialed 911.
Haile residents experience power outages following last night’s severe weather
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Local areas experienced severe weather Monday evening into the early hours of Tuesday morning. Haile, La. residents in Union Parish are dealing with power outages due to damaged transmission towers in the community. Entergy confirmed several transmission structures are down in Union Parish following last night’s severe weather. Entergy crews […]
Louisiana woman accused of burglarizing storage units; arrested
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 21, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a storage complaint on Rowland Road in Monroe, La. The victim advised deputies that he was alerted of the burglary by the storage room management and stated the burglary possibly […]
KNOE TV8
Higher survey responses will help West Monroe’s grant application
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe officials hope that a grant survey gets a high response. They hope this will put their application in a better position to be accepted. According to Mayor Staci Mitchell, they applied for the RAISE grant last year, yet they were...
KNOE TV8
Severe weather damages Union County homes, buildings
UNION COUNTY, Ar. (KNOE) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office says that residents believe a possible small tornado has hit Union County. UCSO is looking to verify the possibility of a tornado. No reports of injuries have been reported, but there has been structural damage. UCSO says storage buildings...
KNOE TV8
The Humane Society of Louisiana helps rescue multiple abandoned dogs and puppies from a vacant trailer
Residents in the Haile area of Union Parish lost power from Jan. 2, 2023, storms that came through uprooting trees causing downed power lines. Some restored power using generators while others are still without power. 580 residents were impacted by the power outage. Creed and Creed Bike Drive. Updated: Dec....
KNOE TV8
Town of Lake Providence’s water tower now repaired, turns water on
LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KNOE) - Town Hall officials in Lake Providence say the water is now back. The town cut off the water Wednesday morning after they discovered a leakage on the water tower over New Year’s weekend. Repairs to the water tower are now complete as of Jan. 4, 2023, according to Mayor Bobby Amacker of Lake Providence.
KNOE TV8
Union Parish Storm Damage from Jan 2, 2023
Firehouse Subs in Monroe teamed up with Creed & Creed Law Offices to give away more than 200 bikes to children across northeast Louisiana on Saturday. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of James Evans is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200. Kiroli Elementary...
KNOE TV8
Severe weather causes damage in NELA
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: There have been reports of damage to homes and trees in Union Parish. The sheriff’s office also says some homes in the Haile community received damage. UPDATE: There have been reports of a power line down across a road and a car on Hwy....
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
KNOE TV8
West Monroe Police deem Monroe officer death suspicious
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department responded to a call at 202 Conella St. on Dec. 29, 2022 in reference to the death of Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department. WMPD is deeming this death suspicious as they continue to investigate this case. This is...
MISSING PERSON: 13-year-old West Monroe teen located safe, deputies say
UPDATE (01/05/2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 13-year-old Abella Biedenharn was located safe. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently searching for 13-year-old Abella Biedenharn. Abella is described as a White female standing at five feet and six inches tall and […]
KNOE TV8
Chennault Museum expecting new aviation park to open by spring 2023
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Chennault Aviation and Military Museum is opening a park for its aircraft. The new park is designed to improve its attraction and protect its historic aircraft, and it will be situated at the same address of the museum at 701 Kansas Lane in Monroe. The...
Buc-ee’s could open first Louisiana location soon
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The popular Texas-based gas station chain Buc-ee’s could soon have its first location in Louisiana. According to the Shreveport Times, Ruston’s City Council will vote on a tax incentive package and a cooperative endeavor agreement for the project during a meeting on Monday. A vote from Ruston’s City Council will be […]
Dramatic images show power of severe storms in South after tornadoes reported
The South was slammed after a dangerous and multiday severe weather outbreak began its trek Monday across Louisiana and Arkansas, and there's more nasty weather on tap for the region Tuesday.
KTBS
Missing Bienville woman may be homicide witness
RINGGOLD, La. -- Bienville sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who may have witnessed a homicide, Sheriff John Ballance said. The family of Kimberly Moore, 43, said she was last seen before midnight Saturday. People interviewed in the investigation told deputies Moore reportedly...
Oak Grove man allegedly sets home on fire while intoxicated, deputies say
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST CARROLL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On December 18, 2022, around 1:43 AM, deputies of the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence on Skinner Lane due to several gunshots. Authorities then received a second call where the complainant advised that the suspect set his […]
Comments / 0