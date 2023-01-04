Read full article on original website
My favorite MSI gaming laptop just dropped by $550
MSI announced its new lineup yesterday at CES, including new models of the Katana, Stealth, and Vector. But if you don't want to want for upgraded specs, the answer is here: the MSI GS66 Stealth. During Newegg's sale, the price just dropped by $550, clocking in at only $1,149 for the gaming laptop.
CES 2023 tech you can actually buy now
CES has kicked off in Las Vegas, and brands like Dell, LG, and GE have announced some truly impressive tech. And if you've been making a wishlist of everything that's been revealed, you're in luck: You can pre-order a few things right now, which means you won't have to wait until autumn or winter to get your hands on next-level tech.
ICYMI: As a gamer, I'm excited for the new MSI lineup announcement
While we covered it in our Day 1 CES recap, in case you missed it this week, MSI dropped its latest lineup of laptops during the tech event in Las Vegas. The new lineup of laptops adds new models of the Vector, Raider Stealth, Sword, Katana, and of course, the biggest powerhouse to come out of MSI in recent years, an upgraded version of the Titan GT. This also comes in addition to the Creator Series laptop, Pulse, and Cyborg announcements, too.
Here's everything Razer just announced at CES 2023
Razer usually uses CES to showcase its upcoming gaming peripherals and accessories for the coming year, and 2023's expo was no exception. While the company skipped some of its usual categories like mice and keyboards, it brought novel features to others and created a few completely new product lines. Also:...
Can Lenovo's Yoga Book 9i finally make dual-screen laptops a thing?
Out of Lenovo's CES 2023 laptop and desktop lineup, the standout product for me is, without question, the Yoga Book 9i. It's by no means the first attempt at a multi-screen laptop. The Asus Zenbook Pro 14 received solid praise from us late last year, and devices like Lenovo's own ThinkPad X1 Fold have taken the concept and attempted to accomplish something similar with a single, folding screen.
Score this impressive MSI Sword 144Hz gaming laptop -- and save $200
Gaming laptops typically have a very futuristic and colorful exterior and this MSI Sword 15.6-inch gaming laptop is no exception to that statement. Though the exterior is attractive, what's on the inside of this unit that can impress any gamer. Best of all, the price dropped by $200, so you can score this gaming laptop for only $750.
Hyte's new Y40 PC case brings its wraparound glass to a more traditional shape
Hyte, a subsidiary of long-lived gaming PC maker iBuyPower, burst onto the scene with its highly unusual Y60 PC case last year. The model strayed from the bog-standard rectangular prism shape of most PC cases since time immemorial by adding an extra bend at the front left corner. Stranger yet, the entire corner, front, and side of the case were all tempered glass.
AMD debuts the Ryzen 7040 series, with dedicated on-chip AI engine
AMD on Wednesday evening unveiled the Ryzen 7040 series, the industry's first mobile x86 processor to feature a dedicated on-chip AI engine. AMD CEO Lisa Su debuted the chips at CES in Las Vegas, using the show's keynote stage to showcase AMD's advancements in AI and other areas of innovation.
Lenovo's new ThinkBooks offer some unexpected twists on laptop design
CES 2023: The Biggest Trends for Pros Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. Read now. Lenovo's announcements at CES have included some interesting takes on laptop design, primarily aimed at addressing the needs of hybrid lifestyles. These continue with a brace of new ThinkBooks -- Lenovo's family of SMB-focused laptops. First up is a new take on the twisting screen, while the second new ThinkBook introduces a modular accesory bay.
Asus's new laptops let you view art in 3D above the screen, without VR/AR glasses
For product designers, artists, and other creative professionals, 3D technology offers a valuable chance to examine a design from every angle, before it goes into production. Typically, however, 3D experiences require a VR/AR headset or glasses. Now, Asus is making it easier to view images in 3D with a new glasses-free 3D OLED display.
HTC's VIVE XR Elite aims to be the new all-in-one, premium headset for everyone
When Meta unveiled its Meta Quest Pro headset, the company went out of its way to make it clear that the hard-to-swallow $1,500 price tag was more geared toward enterprise customers, while consumers should probably stick with its Quest 2. HTC has done the exact opposite with the debut of its VIVE XR Elite headset, making it clear that this "consumer flagship all-in-one" product is designed for you.
Best of CES 2023: 6 innovations that will shape the future
After scouring the world's biggest tech show for all the most innovative products we could find, we've settled on a list of the best ones from CES 2023. Our team found lots of gadgets that we were interested in and some that we might even buy or recommend later this year when they're officially released. But, for ZDNET's list of the best of CES 2023 we put the spotlight on six products that are innovative, unique, and likely to have the biggest and most positive impact. Here they are.
The best TV announcements from CES 2023
Each year, CES impresses tech fanatics with eye-opening innovations like flying cars, color-changing appliances, or the new Ram EV pickup truck. And though this is all fascinating to see and makes for catchy headlines, it's the real-world innovations that we use every day that do it for me -- and the most innovative televisions fall squarely in that category.
The best laptops from CES 2023: Dual screens, a 3D display, and a Twist
CES 2023 brought many new and improved technologies, from farming equipment, electric pickup trucks, and computerized lipstick applicators, to upgrades to core tech products like smartphones, TVs, and laptops. The most anticipated tech conference in the world showcased the bounds of human innovation and how technology will continue to shape our lives.
Lenovo's ThinkBook Wireless Dock empowers an increasingly mobile work lifestyle
Tucked in among Lenovo's many CES announcements of new laptops, PCs -- and even a smartphone -- was the unveiling of its Lenovo ThinkBook Wireless Dock. Also: What tech is in the CES 2023 bag of ZDNET's Editor in Chief?. The ThinkBook Wireless Dock is a combined biometric security solution...
Lenovo enters the e-ink battle with Lenovo Smart Paper
While e-ink tablets have been around for a while, there has been renewed interest in them from hardware makers recently, for example with Amazon announcing its Kindle Scribe late last year. And now Lenovo is getting into the game too, with its Smart Paper tablet. Aimed primarily at students, Lenovo's...
Hisense unveils new U6K, U7K, and U8K TVs
TV retailer Hisense unveiled its 2023 TV lineup during its press conference at CES today, highlighting new technology in the panels. Called ULED X, the U6K, U7K, and U8K TVs will see an upgrade in backlight control. With 2500 nits peak brightness across 5,000 local dimming zones, the new Hi-View Engine X chipset will control over 20,000 Mini LED lights to bring an enhanced picture to the screen.
TCL makes a surprising full-court press into the AR/VR space at CES 2023
Chances are if you're familiar with TCL, and living in the US, it's because you've seen their budget-friendly TVs and other consumer electronics. Those in Europe and Asia might also know the company for its smartphones and other mobile devices. That's why it might come as a bit of a surprise that a firm associated with such mainstream categories debuted one of the most ambitious parcels of VR and AR tech we've seen at this year's CES event.
LG unveils a 97-inch plug-and-play wireless M3 OLED TV at CES 2023
While LG unveiled its new OLED panel lineup this week, the tech company saved the best for last. As a part of CES 2023, LG has announced the M3 OLED smart TV with Zero Connect technology. ZDNET went hands-on with the TV, and here's what we learned. Also: This wireless...
