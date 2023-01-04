Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
This new smart bird feeder can capture close-up images of hummingbirds
CES 2023 has already seen some of the top companies release major products, from laptop-charging e-bikes to TV displays that can stick anywhere. This year, one major company created a way to keep an eye on your feathered friends with the Bird Buddysmart hummingbird feeder. Special Feature. CES 2023: The...
ZDNet
Samsung just launched its cheapest 5G Galaxy phone yet
Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which costs just under $200, making it cheapest 5G smartphone in the Galaxy portfolio. Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. Read now. Announced at CES 2023 and at a cost of $199.99, the Samsung Galaxy...
ZDNet
Samsung launches SmartThings Station to elevate your smart home experience
At a CES press conference on Wednesday, Samsung launched a new addition to its SmartThings smart home experience -- the SmartThings Station. The Station will function as a smart home hub for all your connected devices, letting you control them with the press of a button, while having the look and wireless charging functionality of a charging pad.
ZDNet
Nomad Goods launches $199 aluminum Apple Watch bands
Nomad Goods isn't doing anything at CES, but that's not stopping the accessory maker from quietly releasing the Aluminum Band for Apple Watch. The $199 Aluminum Band comes in two colors: silver and space gray. The Aluminum Band is designed for the bigger of Apple's smartwatch designs, with the product...
ZDNet
Eve Systems unveils new Matter-certified smart home devices
Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. Eve Systems was one of the first smart home accessory makers to update some of its existing products to support Matter, a smart home platform that allows devices to work across multiple platforms such as Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit. Now, the company is announcing more Matter-certified devices that will launch in just a few weeks.
The coolest new tech and gadgets from CES 2023 Day 1
Tony WareNew devices include a tiny factory for your home, a smart mixer, and tons of new audio products.
ZDNet
The best TV announcements from CES 2023
Each year, CES impresses tech fanatics with eye-opening innovations like flying cars, color-changing appliances, or the new Ram EV pickup truck. And though this is all fascinating to see and makes for catchy headlines, it's the real-world innovations that we use every day that do it for me -- and the most innovative televisions fall squarely in that category.
ZDNet
Best of CES 2023: 6 innovations that will shape the future
After scouring the world's biggest tech show for all the most innovative products we could find, we've settled on a list of the best ones from CES 2023. Our team found lots of gadgets that we were interested in and some that we might even buy or recommend later this year when they're officially released. But, for ZDNET's list of the best of CES 2023 we put the spotlight on six products that are innovative, unique, and likely to have the biggest and most positive impact. Here they are.
ZDNet
What is a MacOS Smart Folder and how do you create one?
MacOS has a number of very handy features you might not know about. One such feature is called Smart Folders. You create these folders and configure exactly what you want to be housed in them, and MacOS will continuously update the folder as files are created or saved that match the criteria.
ZDNet
HyperX launches new line of 3D-printed keycaps, headphone backplates, and more at CES 2023
Alongside the slate of mice, controllers, and keyboards debuting among the gaming peripherals at this year's CES, HyperX showed off something a little different: a new line of 3D-printed accessories for its accessories. Dubbed HX3D, the series will make use of "HP's best-in-class 3D printing technology" to create keycaps, headset...
ZDNet
CES 2023 tech you can actually buy now
CES has kicked off in Las Vegas, and brands like Dell, LG, and GE have announced some truly impressive tech. And if you've been making a wishlist of everything that's been revealed, you're in luck: You can pre-order a few things right now, which means you won't have to wait until autumn or winter to get your hands on next-level tech.
ZDNet
Hyte's new Y40 PC case brings its wraparound glass to a more traditional shape
Hyte, a subsidiary of long-lived gaming PC maker iBuyPower, burst onto the scene with its highly unusual Y60 PC case last year. The model strayed from the bog-standard rectangular prism shape of most PC cases since time immemorial by adding an extra bend at the front left corner. Stranger yet, the entire corner, front, and side of the case were all tempered glass.
ZDNet
CES 2023 on Thursday: How to watch the debut of the electric Ram truck
CES 2023 officially kicks off on Thursday with electrifying news from some of the world's biggest brands. The show opens in Las Vegas with a keynote address from John Deere CEO John May, who will share how advancements in technology, paired with a focus on sustainability, are driving forward the traditional industries of farming and construction.
ZDNet
Asus's new laptops let you view art in 3D above the screen, without VR/AR glasses
For product designers, artists, and other creative professionals, 3D technology offers a valuable chance to examine a design from every angle, before it goes into production. Typically, however, 3D experiences require a VR/AR headset or glasses. Now, Asus is making it easier to view images in 3D with a new glasses-free 3D OLED display.
ZDNet
CES 2023 Day 3: HTC and Google make announcements, plus other top stories
In case you haven't heard, it's CES 2023 week. Hundreds of companies descend upon Sin City to make innovative tech announcements, and we're on the ground covering some of the hottest announcements during the weeklong event. Special Feature. CES 2023: The Biggest Trends for Pros. Find all the exciting innovation...
ZDNet
Lenovo's eye-catching Yoga Book 9i is the world's first dual-OLED screen laptop
Like many device manufacturers, Lenovo is responding to the post-pandemic world of hybrid lifestyles, where tech needs to be flexible enough to cover both productivity and entertainment use cases. To this end, the company has unveiled an innovative dual OLED-screen laptop, a powerful and elegant all-in-one (AIO) PC, and a...
ZDNet
Here's everything Razer just announced at CES 2023
Razer usually uses CES to showcase its upcoming gaming peripherals and accessories for the coming year, and 2023's expo was no exception. While the company skipped some of its usual categories like mice and keyboards, it brought novel features to others and created a few completely new product lines. Also:...
ZDNet
HyperX's CES 2023 lineup includes Pulsefire Haste 2 mice, Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller
HyperX came to CES with offerings for both console and PC gamers alike. On the console side of things the peripheral maker debuted its Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller Wednesday. The officially licensed gamepad features dual trigger locks, remappable rear buttons that can be customized to gamers' preferences, and a pair...
ZDNet
Singapore tech pioneer behind Sound Blaster dies, marking end of illustrious era
Creative Technology's founder and CEO Sim Wong Hoo has passed away, marking the end of an era he carved with his never-say-die entrepreneurship. A name long synonymous with Singapore-grown technology, Wong will be remembered not just for putting the country on the global map, but also for his undying passion and determination to push through amidst setbacks.
ZDNet
Protect your computer (and your investment!) with these best PC cases
There are a lot of hazards in your home or office that can hurt or even destroy your computer. Whether it is an errant cup of coffee or a fall off your desk, your computer is at risk of damage or even destruction if you do not properly protect it.
Comments / 0