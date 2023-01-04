Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Weighs In On Speaker Battle And Winds Up Proving His Weakness In The House, Too
Both factions in the House GOP fight supported Trump’s Jan. 6 coup attempt, but so far he's been unable to move a single vote in favor of Kevin McCarthy.
As McCarthy Flounders, McConnell Becomes Longest-Serving Senate Leader
While House GOP leadership implodes, Senate Republicans will mark history on Tuesday when Mitch McConnell becomes the longest-serving party leader.
MilitaryTimes
On Capitol attack anniversary, Marine vet says he’ll challenge Hawley
Two years to the day since U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley’s now-famous raised-fist salute to rioters at the U.S. Capitol, a Marine veteran who ran unsuccessfully for Senate in 2022 announced Friday that he’ll try to unseat Hawley in 2024. Lucas Kunce, 40, served 13 years in the Marines....
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
Proud Boys attorney wants Trump's 'stand back and stand by' statement kept out of trial
WASHINGTON — An attorney for one of five Proud Boys accused of seditious conspiracy wants to keep two statements from former President Donald Trump out of trial – arguing the Justice Department failed to notify the defense it intended to use them before jury selection began. In a...
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Boebert curses at McCarthy during tense meeting after he insists “I’ve earned this job”: report
According to a report from CNN's Manu Raju, current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy can be overheard yelling and cursing at caucus members in a closed-door meeting before they are supposed to head to the floor to vote on a new speaker. With doubts growing the embattled Republican leader has...
Elizabeth Warren calls for the Supreme Court to reject the 'baseless lawsuits' that blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness from reaching 'millions of working people in need of relief'
After the Justice Department filed a legal defense of its student-debt relief plan, Sen. Warren urged the Supreme Court to rule in Biden's favor.
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
Derrick Evans spent three months in federal prison for "impeding, obstructing, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder."
Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained
After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
Kevin McCarthy's Wife Focuses on Faith and Family Instead of Politics
Few people have had a worse start to the new year than House Republic Leader Kevin McCarthy, who failed to be voted Speaker of the House on three different votes on Jan. 3. While the future of House leadership remains uncertain, some political observers wanted to learn more about Kevin McCarthy's wife and family life, and whether it has shaped his politics at all. Keep reading for all the details.
Hear what McCarthy told CNN about the possibility of dropping out
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) spoke with reporters hours after he lost three rounds of voting for the role of Speaker of the House.
Matt Gaetz’s demands include a committee to investigate FBI, as he calls McCarthy a ‘desperate guy’
Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida on Wednesday continued hitting out at Kevin McCarthy’s unsuccessful bid to be elected as Speaker of the House, after the latter failed his sixth consecutive leadership election in the span of two days.“He’s a desperate guy whose vote share is dropping with every subsequent vote and I am ready to vote all night, all week, all month, and never for that person,” the Florida Republican said, going against Donald Trump’s endorsement earlier that day saying Mr McCarthy “will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB.”Mr Gaetz, normally a staunch Trump ally,...
Arkansas, Oklahoma lawmakers react to passing of Respect for Marriage Act
Lawmakers from Arkansas and Oklahoma react to the passing of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House of Representatives on Dec. 8.
'Fearless' Special Counsel Jack Smith arrives in Washington to lead Trump probes
WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Jack Smith, the U.S. special counsel named to investigate Republican former President Donald Trump, has a reputation for winning tough cases against war criminals, mobsters and crooked police officers.
Jim Jordan Speech for Kevin McCarthy Backfires
Some House Republicans used Jordan's impassioned speech for McCarthy as a reason why the GOP should choose Jordan over McCarthy for speaker of the House.
Wyden reacts to lawmakers cutting cannabis banking from omnibus funding bill
The SAFE Banking Act, a piece of legislation that would have allowed state-regulated cannabis businesses to access banking services, did not make it into the omnibus, $1.7-trillion government funding bill federal lawmakers are set to vote on this week.
fox56news.com
Gaetz sends letter to Architect of the Capitol asking why McCarthy is occupying Speaker’s office
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) We regret the error. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) sent a letter to the Architect of the Capitol on Tuesday questioning why House Speaker candidate Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was already inhabiting the Speaker’s office amid an intraparty battle over the House’s top leadership position.
Jan. 6 transcript reveals Trump plot to “court-martial” retired military officers who criticized him
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army General Mark A. Milley (R) listens while US President Donald Trump speaks before a meeting with senior military leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC on October 7, 2019. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally...
Matt Gaetz Threatens to Resign Over McCarthy’s Speaker Fight
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is so committed to opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s flailing House speaker bid that he offered to resign from Congress Thursday night if a faction of Democrats were to vote with Republicans to allow a more “moderate” member of the GOP to take the gavel.Appearing on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show, Gaetz was asked about his interactions with Democrats on the House floor, many of which were caught on film and spurred curiosity online.“My conversations with Democrats have largely been about making sure that they don’t leave the floor for dinner or fundraisers or whatnot. We need...
Comments / 0