Here's Why It's Really Worth Waiting For The 2023 Honda Accord

They say good things come to those who wait. Well, if you can wait until early 2023, then you will not be disappointed when the 11th-generation Honda Accord rolls out of production. The best-selling car in the United States since the seventies, the Accord will come in six different trim levels, all offering the classy exterior style it is known for. It will have a minimalistic design and be a bit longer, 2.8 inches, than the past year and along with new advanced technology in the cabin, the Accord promises to keep Honda owners happy for many years to come.
Here's How Much The Banned Honda ATC Is Worth Today

Honda was in an interesting place in the 1980s. The Tokyo-based company had its first major successes in the American market with the first-generation Accord and Civic, which still rank among America's most popular cars (via Honda Global). Those models weren't the economic juggernauts they'd become, however, and, per Hagerty, Honda's fortunes still depended on the enormous Asian market for light, inexpensive motorcycles.
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150

The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the […]
China Has Cloned The Honda CB650R And Actually Made It Better!

By now, we’re pretty sure you know the Chinese two-wheeler market is full of clones. From a cut-price Harley-Davidson Sportster S to an abysmal Ducati Scrambler, we’ve seen it all, and the saga continues yet again. This time, the victim is the Honda CB650R and the identity thief is the Jiajue CN800. Surprisingly, though, the doppelgänger has more to offer than the original.
Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell

Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New American Pickup Trucks Coming in 2023: Worth the Wait

These new American pickup trucks coming in 2023 include the Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Colorado, and GMC Canyon, plus the Chevrolet Silverado EV and the GMC Sierra EV. The post New American Pickup Trucks Coming in 2023: Worth the Wait appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Kia Forte GT vs. 2023 Honda Civic Si: Can the affordable Kia outperform the mighty Civic Si?

The Forte GT is a slightly better driver's car. It has a few more interior bits and is a substantial value for the price. As for the Civic Si, it brings decades of pedigree, is a safer vehicle to drive, and retains a feeling of owning a top-trim level vehicle. While it may be a toss-up for some, considering the value it provides, the 2023 Kia Forte GT is the top choice. The post 2023 Kia Forte GT vs. 2023 Honda Civic Si: Can the affordable Kia outperform the mighty Civic Si? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
