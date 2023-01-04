They say good things come to those who wait. Well, if you can wait until early 2023, then you will not be disappointed when the 11th-generation Honda Accord rolls out of production. The best-selling car in the United States since the seventies, the Accord will come in six different trim levels, all offering the classy exterior style it is known for. It will have a minimalistic design and be a bit longer, 2.8 inches, than the past year and along with new advanced technology in the cabin, the Accord promises to keep Honda owners happy for many years to come.

27 DAYS AGO