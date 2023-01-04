Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Here's Why It's Really Worth Waiting For The 2023 Honda Accord
They say good things come to those who wait. Well, if you can wait until early 2023, then you will not be disappointed when the 11th-generation Honda Accord rolls out of production. The best-selling car in the United States since the seventies, the Accord will come in six different trim levels, all offering the classy exterior style it is known for. It will have a minimalistic design and be a bit longer, 2.8 inches, than the past year and along with new advanced technology in the cabin, the Accord promises to keep Honda owners happy for many years to come.
The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover
The Jeep Compass was rated the worst. What did Jeep do improve this compact SUV for 2023? The post The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 2 Charging?
Here's a look at how much it'll cost to charge an electric vehicle (EV) model when using Level 2 charging. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 2 Charging? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here's How Much The Banned Honda ATC Is Worth Today
Honda was in an interesting place in the 1980s. The Tokyo-based company had its first major successes in the American market with the first-generation Accord and Civic, which still rank among America's most popular cars (via Honda Global). Those models weren't the economic juggernauts they'd become, however, and, per Hagerty, Honda's fortunes still depended on the enormous Asian market for light, inexpensive motorcycles.
2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports
When finding the perfect car you can't go wrong with Toyota new cars. Here are the best under $30,000 according to Consumer Reports. The post 2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars
Find out why HotCars says there's 1 recent Ford F-150 model year you should avoid buying used. The post There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Video Shows Unreal Barn Find, Collection of Muscle Cars Worth Millions
Two guys stumble on secret warehouse full of rare muscle cars The post Video Shows Unreal Barn Find, Collection of Muscle Cars Worth Millions appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150
The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the […]
Top Speed
China Has Cloned The Honda CB650R And Actually Made It Better!
By now, we’re pretty sure you know the Chinese two-wheeler market is full of clones. From a cut-price Harley-Davidson Sportster S to an abysmal Ducati Scrambler, we’ve seen it all, and the saga continues yet again. This time, the victim is the Honda CB650R and the identity thief is the Jiajue CN800. Surprisingly, though, the doppelgänger has more to offer than the original.
Motor Authority Voted 1 Hot Honda Hatch as the ‘Best Car to Buy in 2023’
Motor Authority recently awarded one hot Honda hatchback with its "Best Car to Buy in 2023" award. Find out which model won it. The post Motor Authority Voted 1 Hot Honda Hatch as the ‘Best Car to Buy in 2023’ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell
Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Horsepower Does the Ram Revolution Truck Have?
How much horsepower does the Ram Revolution truck have? How much could it have? The post How Much Horsepower Does the Ram Revolution Truck Have? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These 10 2022 Trucks Have the Worst Resale Values
It would be nice if all trucks held their value. If you want one that keeps its value, stay from these 10. The post These 10 2022 Trucks Have the Worst Resale Values appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New EV Truck Specs by the Numbers: Ford, Chevy and (Finally) Ram Face Off
Which electric truck has the most power? Which has the most range? We're piecing together the Big Three's new EV trucks specs. The post New EV Truck Specs by the Numbers: Ford, Chevy and (Finally) Ram Face Off appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons to Wait Before Buying a 2023 Toyota Tacoma
Find out why it might be worth waiting before buying a new 2023 Toyota Tacoma midsize pickup truck. The post 3 Reasons to Wait Before Buying a 2023 Toyota Tacoma appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons to Pick the 2017 Nissan Maxima (And 2 to Skip the Midsize Sedan)
When searching for a used car, the 2017 Nissan Maxima is sure to pop up on your radar. The post 3 Reasons to Pick the 2017 Nissan Maxima (And 2 to Skip the Midsize Sedan) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports Least Satisfying SUVs for 2023, What to Buy Instead
Consumer Reports least satisfying SUVs for 2023 include the 2023 Nissan Kicks, the 2023 Volkswagen Taos, and the 2023 Kia Seltos. The post Consumer Reports Least Satisfying SUVs for 2023, What to Buy Instead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New American Pickup Trucks Coming in 2023: Worth the Wait
These new American pickup trucks coming in 2023 include the Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Colorado, and GMC Canyon, plus the Chevrolet Silverado EV and the GMC Sierra EV. The post New American Pickup Trucks Coming in 2023: Worth the Wait appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Kia Forte GT vs. 2023 Honda Civic Si: Can the affordable Kia outperform the mighty Civic Si?
The Forte GT is a slightly better driver's car. It has a few more interior bits and is a substantial value for the price. As for the Civic Si, it brings decades of pedigree, is a safer vehicle to drive, and retains a feeling of owning a top-trim level vehicle. While it may be a toss-up for some, considering the value it provides, the 2023 Kia Forte GT is the top choice. The post 2023 Kia Forte GT vs. 2023 Honda Civic Si: Can the affordable Kia outperform the mighty Civic Si? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Ram 1500 Is the Only Truck That Beats Electric Rivals
The 2023 Ram 1500 is the only gas-powered truck that outranks eletric trucks. See why the Ram 1500 beats the Ford F-150 Lightning. The post The 2023 Ram 1500 Is the Only Truck That Beats Electric Rivals appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
