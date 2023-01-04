ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menominee, MI

The Mayous, a husband-wife duo, retire from volunteer rescue squad after 33 years

By ERIN NOHA EagleHerald Staff Writer
 3 days ago

MARINETTE—The waitress dropped a tray of spoons in the old Schloegel’s restaurant in Menominee as a husband went into cardiac arrest.

“Oh my god! You can’t die—I don’t know how to drive. What am I going to do?” the wife screamed.

Some off-duty rescue squad members, who were eating at the restaurant, started performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Who heard the spoons drop?

The man, who got his heartbeat back after the first responders used a defibrillator.

While visiting the Emergency Rescue Squad to thank them, the man remembered the sounds, the burning sensation and the ringing in his ears after recovering from the incident. He said the episode urged him to make amends with one of his three sons, who he hadn’t talked to in years.

“We were always taught that the hearing is the last to go,” said Curt Mayou, retired Emergency Rescue Squad member. “So if you want to get your point across to somebody even though they’re not living anymore—they’re on their way—clear your conscience and tell them how you feel because they’ll hear it.”

Irene, 76, and Curt Mayou, 65, finished 33 years of service as volunteer EMTs on the Emergency Rescue Squad a week ago, citing their age. They have plenty of stories, but their wisdom from those stories leaves a lasting impression.

“I’m a firm believer that you get a couple of gifts in life, one is to be there at birth, and one is the be there when someone leaves this planet,” Irene said.

Even in the most challenging times, giving someone the gift of an apology or a goodbye as they exit is a privilege.

“We hope we made a difference,” Irene said, her voice breaking. “It’s all we ever wanted. That’s what Duffy said, ‘You’ve got to make a difference. You’ve gotta put your touch on this world.’ I’m going to miss this so much.”

The Duffy she refers to is Duffy Nast, their mentor, who served for 47 years on the squad. The squad formed in 1947 at Ansul and after 10 years, it had 30 volunteers who could leave their daytime jobs to respond to accidents.

In 1959, Ansul turned it into Emergency Rescue Squad, Inc., and it’s been that way ever since. The volunteer squad runs off of donations and grants, Irene said.

Irene said she always wanted to be on the rescue squad. She joined in 1990, and Curt followed. They were co-recipients of the “Rookie of the Year” award.

“Here we still are, and he’s still just as supporting,” Irene said. “I couldn’t have done anything without him.”

“Eh, it was nothing,” Curt said.

With three kids, Irene didn’t start volunteering until they got older. She said the family got used to their responsibilities which often caused them to miss holidays, weddings, birthdays and graduations.

The couple, married 42 years, taught CPR and first aid together, frequently out of their basement. Irene retired as the captain of their four-person Crew 1, which Curt also captained for a while.

Irene said they were averaging around 20 calls a day, for which they have a response time of approximately three to six minutes, depending on whether you live in the city of Marinette, Menominee or Peshtigo and the surrounding county. Curt said that Crew 1 had a record of 25 calls in 24 hours, which was just beaten in the past year with 26.

There are nine crews, and each person must work a shift every nine days.

Irene pointed out one area of the job that has become an issue. She said the trains have been a nuisance in giving lifesaving care—they’ve gotten longer, with some trains lasting 15 minutes.

Also, people also don’t pull over for the rescue squad because they don’t see or hear the vehicle, she said . Some will even try to outrace them so they can make their turn. They used to have one siren, but now they have five different sirens to alert someone they’re coming.

They see a lot more drug overdoses now, Curt said. They also see a lot of diabetics and calls for high blood pressure and strokes.

“It isn’t all blood and guts like people think it is,” Curt said. “There’s not a lot of that.”

They mainly provide support to family members.

“We stay, we make phone calls, we sit until somebody else comes,” Irene said. “We’ve actually sat with a woman and her husband who died until her daughter could come from Green Bay because she couldn’t be alone.”

They used to see a lot of seatbelt and drinking and driving accidents, but the seatbelt laws cut down on those. Car seats also helped reduce accidents with children.

“We’ve never cut someone dead out of a seatbelt,” Irene said.

Mental health issues are more of a silent killer.

“I think depression is at an all-time high,” Irene said. “I think it’s better to call us.”

People put calling 911 off during the holidays or during weekdays and instead choose to wait it out until it’s convenient for their schedule.

“The earlier you call 911, the better care you’re going to get to prevent catastrophic things from happening to you,” Irene said.

One of the biggest lifesaving tips she teaches is to put someone on the left side. The left side of the body will help someone stop vomiting. The right side of the body will induce vomiting, she said.

Curt remarks on how they’ve altered people’s lives, and Irene said it’s responding to calls and helping people out that meant the most to them.

Now, they will enjoy their time together, traveling the country in a 33-foot RV to visit the places they never got around to, since they were on call.

“You don’t need a pat on the back,” Irene said. “What you get in the head, and the heart is much more than that.”

Erin Noha can be reached by email at enoha@eagleherald.com

