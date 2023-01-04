Local restaurant owners reflect on COVID bounceback

MARINETTE—Takeout, delivery and smaller menus were on the list of changes that local restaurants made to adapt to the Coronavirus pandemic. As the COVID disruptions clear, three business owners share their insights:

How long did you think COVID would last?

Tim Murray, owner of Murray’s Irish Pub & Grille, The Watermark and Pirate’s Cove in Menominee and Players Pub & Grille in Oshkosh (TM): When it first started, I thought it would only last two weeks like they said.

Dennis Bergeson, owner of Corner Grille in Marinette County (DB): We had no idea; there was no indication of how long it was going to be. We didn’t know what we could do or what we couldn’t do.

Jim Hansen, owner of Brother’s Three in Marinette and Jozwiak’s in Menominee (JH): I didn’t have any idea in the beginning. We were like everybody else who had no clue.

How did that expectation affect decisions?

TM: When it went past the two-week period, nobody knew what they were doing. I made decisions based on being shut down for a long time. You’re not going to pay bills on to-go and keep equipment running. It’s about 5% of business normally. The fact that Wisconsin was still open and Michigan was closed—you weren’t going to make any money with to-go. They were just going to go to Wisconsin.

DB: You can’t plan anything. When they gave us a 1-day warning, they told us at the end of the day, “You’re shutting down.” That was St. Patrick’s Day. We had corned beef and cabbage dinners—60 pounds of corned beef. We did some to-go and passed it out to a lot of the employees and just basically gave it away.

How long did it take to get assistance?

TM: The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan was quick. I used Stephenson National Bank—they were spot on. I used PPP twice because, in Michigan, we could use it twice. That basically paid your employees. It helped you out with some utility payments. Mortgage interest. Those three things you were allowed to deduct.

Are customer numbers as high as before 2020?

TM: In summer, we were exceeding pre-pandemic numbers. Generally, your bars seem to empty out at 10:30 or 11.

DB: After COVID, it was higher numbers than pre-COVID, and then it kind of leveled out again. Right after COVID, when they said you could go out, we had our sales peak. A lot of people were going out because they wanted to get out.

JH: I think it’s probably pretty close to the same.

Are you back to full employment?

TM: My core staff remained. The people we lost were mainly summer help and part-time help. When things came back, we ended up getting up to around 50 employees.

DB: We are fully staffed, but prior to that, nobody wanted to work. We set up interviews and nobody showed up.

JH: We didn’t have to let anybody go because of finances. We’ve been able to maintain our staff for those that continued working.

What were the silver linings that came out of COVID?

TM: Smaller menus—you had to limit your menus because of supply shortages and things like that. Mostly the supply network was disrupted so badly during COVID that there were a lot of items you couldn’t get anymore. You created a menu that worked with what you could get.

DB: We do a lot of takeout. We actually set up a pickup area in the restaurant because we had so much carryout, nobody knew where to go.

JH: We increased our delivery to all day.

Any other comments?

TM: The fallout hasn’t happened yet. You got a lot of restaurants that are going to fail this year. Loans are just asking for payback. The only way to avoid payment is to file for bankruptcy. Unless they start forgiving loans, the government will recover their collateral, which is your restaurant equipment.

DB: We changed the format after COVID when they allowed us to have people. We didn’t have pre-set tables.