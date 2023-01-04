Military veteran Ken Corry, a Marinette native, honored at Packers game

GREEN BAY—A Marinette native and Crivitz High School graduate was honored Sunday at the Green Bay Packers game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Green Bay Packers and WPS Health Solutions paid special tribute to U.S. Air Force veteran Ken Corry for “Operation Fan Mail.”

Operation Fan Mail, the program that recognizes military families and veterans at each Packers home game, is marking its 16th season this year.

Corry was born in Marinette, and was raised in a military family, with his grandfather serving in the Navy, his father, brother and uncles in the Army and Air Force, and his cousin in the Marines. After he graduated from Crivitz High School in 2003, Corry enlisted in the Air Force. He served four tours of duty overseas, including in Iraq from 2004-05 and 2006-07, Pakistan in 2006 and Afghanistan in 2009. He served until 2014, eventually achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant, finishing his active-duty career as a Training Non-Commissioned Officer for Security Forces. He trained fellow soldiers on area base defense, land navigation, traffic stops, entry control to the installation, security of protection level resources and more.

During his time in the military, Corry earned several honors, including the Combat Action Badge, Army Accommodation Medal, Air Force Achievement Medals, Iraq Campaign Medal with four bronze leaf clusters and Overseas Long Tour Service Medal.

Corry continues to serve his country as Veterans Outreach Specialist and District 8 Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Wisconsin and he devotes his time to many veteran service organizations to help honor veterans in need, whether they are disabled, homeless or dealing with other challenges as a result of their service.

He currently works for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as the training specialist, connecting with staff and veterans at local VA clinics. He has also helped to create a veteran’s tailgate zone in the Lambeau Field parking lot to provide fellowship and community for veterans attending Packers home games. A lifelong Packers fan, Corry attended Sunday’s game with his friends who also served in the military, Shawn Simon, Michael Heidtman and Alex Dvorak.

Operation Fan Mail, which debuted in 2007, is designed to honor families with a member who is on active duty, or a member who is a veteran. The family member can be a spouse, mother, father, son, daughter or sibling. The Packers and WPS Health Solutions will host a family or group at each 2022 home game and recognize them on the field during pregame activities. A total of 156 individuals, families or groups have been recognized through the program thus far.

To choose families, the Packers and WPS Health Solutions are asking interested families, or friends of eligible families, to submit an essay, 500 words or less, on why a particular fan should be saluted next season. Essays can be sent to Operation Fan Mail, P.O. Box 10628, Green Bay, WI, 54307-0628 or online at packers.com/lambeau-field/operation-fan-mail.

In addition to being recognized on-field prior to the game, selected families will receive four tickets to the game and a $150 Packers Pro Shop gift card courtesy of WPS Health Solutions.