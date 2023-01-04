Read full article on original website
A Tri-City nonprofit has spayed and neutered 55,000 strays. They want to help more
Donations up to $50,000 are being matched until Jan. 20.
Tri-Cities, Help Reunite This Lost Little Hard Hat with His Owner
Sometimes you just have to take a second out of your day to help a missing hard hat in need find his home. Tri-Cities, we need your help!. Little White Hard Hat Turns Up Lost on the Highway. This little white hard hat was found on SR-240 early Thursday morning,...
Hungry Coyotes Are Prowling Tri-Cities Neighborhoods, Protect Your Pets
It's every pet owner's nightmare, a coyote attack. One of our neighbors in Richland recently caught a coyote on video. Lori C. posted the video on the Nextdoor app on December 23rd, on the snow-covered streets. The coyote was running down Davison Avenue near Saint Street, with a small animal in its mouth.
Dutch Bros. coffee makes big donation to Tri-Cities nonprofit helping people
Owners donated based on number of drinks sold.
Tri-Cities gets ready to demolish second old motel
(The Center Square) – The Richland City Council started the new year by approving a contract to demolish a vacant motel considered a “blight” that the local government purchased for $1.2 million last March. Officials awarded a contract to Construction Group International, based in Woodinville, to tear down the old Economy Inn on George Washington Way. The company’s payment of about $437,000 after taxes will also include restoring the site with landscaping. ...
Tri-Cities’ Polar Plunge Party Set for 1/21 at Columbia Point Marina
The annual Tri-Cities Polar Plunge will be Saturday, January 21st at Columbia Point Marina. The Polar Plunge raises money to benefit Special Olympics. Children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities face doubt, barriers, and low expectations. For many, Special Olympics Washington is the only place where they find an opportunity to participate in their communities, develop belief in themselves, and feel like champions.
14 YO Finley Girl Missing & Endangered, Last Seen in Kennewick
A 14-year-old girl from Finley Washington is missing and police need your help to urgently find her. #UPDATE 11 AM - The Benton County Sherrif says that Angelic Waldrop has been found and is ok. No other information is released at this time. The 14-year-old girl has been missing since...
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande man takes to social media for help finding items stolen from his home
LA GRANDE – Bret Wheeler of La Grande has taken to social media for help with locating items that were stolen from his property on Morgan Lake Road in La Grande over New Year’s weekend. Erick Paul Kynaston of Walla Walla was arrested in relation to the theft but there are items of sentimental value that he would love to get back if possible.
22 Tri-Cities restaurants and businesses fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 18 perfect scores.
Horse Heaven Wind Farm Envronmental Draft Released
The Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council (EFSEC) has released its environmental impact statement about the proposed massive Horse Heaven Hills wind farm project. Now, the public has until February 1st to respond and comment. The EIS (environmental impact statement) was first released just prior to Christmas and can be viewed...
Popular Mexican Food Truck Expands to Restaurant in Kennewick
A former Kennewick pizza joint is transforming into a Mexican restaurant. What was once 4th Base Pizza on South Auburn Street will soon be Picante Mexican Taqueria. According to the owner, Daisy Vargas, plans are to open in February. In a Facebook post:. The exact date will then be pending...
FOX 11 and 41
Richland welcomes new parks and facilities director
RICHLAND, Wash.- Laura Hester is the new Parks and Public Facilities Director for the City of Richland. Hester has over 20 years of parks and recreation experience, most recently serving as Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Director in Sahuarita, Arizona and began in Richland on January 3. “We are excited...
No Cause Revealed Yet in Kennewick Train Derailment
As of Tuesday morning, no word as to what triggered a six-car train derailment in Kennewick on New Year's Day. Six cars flip off the track west of Fruitland street. Around 11:20 AM, the train was headed west making its way past the Zintel Creek Golf Course, and under the Highway 395 underpass.
KTVB
I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds
ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
Drug, Firearms Ring Busted in Kennewick, 100’s of Fentanyl Pills
Thanks in part to information and tips from area residents, Kennewick Police and Benton County Deputies began conducting extra patrols in the area of Arrowhead and Willamette Ave. Now, it's paid off. Drug ring broken up, multiple arrests made. The Benton County Sheriff's office announced Friday that three people in...
Franklin Sheriff Calls for Big Change in Relationship with Benton County
(Pasco, WA) -- Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond is calling for more independence for the county itself, specifically in areas where there are a number of shared services with Benton County. In the letter, posted to Facebook Tuesday, Sheriff Raymond called for the hiring of several key administrators, using money Franklin currently pays to Benton for shared services. Sheriff Raymond's letter used words like "subservient" and "big brother mentality" to describe the current working relationship between the two counties, with Franklin, he appears to say, getting the short end of the partnership. In his words, he says "Big Brother is going to stomp us into the ground until we are insignificant"
An Open Letter to Kennewick’s Senske’s Holiday Light Display
For 20 years, Senske Services has been putting on its holiday light show in Kennewick. Over 500,000 Christmas lights dance merrily to the music each night through the holiday season and the display is free for all to view at Quay Street and delights Tri-Citians and out-of-town visitors annually. I...
FOX 11 and 41
Three arrested for warrants, drugs and guns in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies have been running extra patrols on Willamette St in Kennewick for the past few months. Deputies recently obtained a search warrant for 6714 W. Willamette. During the search of the house three suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants.
Tri-City Herald
Tri-Cities truck driver dies after being hit by a car while walking on I-84 in Idaho
A Pasco man died after he was hit by a vehicle while walking on the interstate near Boise on Tuesday morning, according to an Idaho State Police news release. Police said the incident happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. in a westbound lane of Interstate 84 near milepost 66 — between the Blacks Creek Road and Mayfield exits.
northeastoregonnow.com
‘Gem’ Known as Hermiston Recently Featured in Business View Magazine
“A gem within a state renowned for its natural beauty.”. That’s how the city of Hermiston is described in a recent feature in Business View Magazine, an online publication focusing on business-related issues. The feature is based on an interview between City Manager Byron Smith, the city’s Director of...
