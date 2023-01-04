Police ID man killed in one of two Grover Beach fatal train collisions in Dec.

Grover Beach Police identified the man killed in one of two fatal train incidents in December.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Coroner's office, Ronald Frank Gupton, 55, of Arroyo Grande was hit and killed by an Amtrack train on December 5, 2022.

Detectives used surveillance video at the Grover Beach train station to determine the cause of the incident. Police say Gupton stepped off the platform and onto the tracks to retrieve an object as the train approached. Investigators determined the collision to be an accident.

This is one of two fatal train collisions in Grover Beach within the month of December.

Last Tuesday, Dec. 27, police responded to reports of a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a train. Witnesses tell police the pedestrian was walking northbound on the railroad tracks while wearing a hooded jacket. Police say the train approached the pedestrian from behind sounding its horn while activating the brakes, but the pedestrian did not react.

Police continue investigating that incident; that person's identity has not been released.