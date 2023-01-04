ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

westsideconnect.com

Harder: Tunnel will ‘crush’ farmers, ruin environment

Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
TRACY, CA
Inhabitat.com

New law bans 200,000 high emission vehicles in California

Estimated 200,000 vehicles including 70,000 big rigs have been banned from California roads starting this week. This follows the final adoption of 2010 a rule banning vehicles that do not comply with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulations. CARB implemented a set of clean air regulations in 2008, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaagnet.com

Almond Board Drives Global Demand for CA Almonds with New Focus

Meeting with the Chair of the Almond Board of California, watch this brief interview with Alexi Rodriguez as she shares what they are doing to grow the worldwide demand for California almonds. Read more about it in the December issue of Pacific Nut Producer Magazine. Please thank this video’s sponsor...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Map: Here's What Early Winter Storms Meant for California's Drought

California's drought conditions improved after early winter storms brought widespread rain and much-needed snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Nearly 98 percent of the state remains in at least one of the four drought categories in the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday morning, but no part of California is in the most severe category. Last week, more than 7 percent of the state was in exceptional drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc10.com

Exceptional drought conditions wiped away by California winter storm series

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has been slammed by consecutive storms, and this train of storms has no end in sight. The onslaught of rain and snow has caused extensive flooding in the Central Valley. The potential for dangerous, widespread flooding continues as more storms move in this weekend and beyond. Forecast rain amounts for the next seven days for the valley range from 3 to 6 inches and up to 8 inches for the foothills in Northern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Overtime law was supposed to help these California workers. Many make less money now

As a 2016 California law requiring agricultural employers to pay overtime continues to roll out in 2023, farmworkers and employers alike say the policy is costing them money. “Last year was one of the worst years that we ever had financially,” said Marco Mendoza, a farmworker based in the Fresno County city of Kerman in an interview with The Bee/Fresnoland on Tuesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lassen County News

California Farm Bureau reacts to ‘Waters of U.S.’ rule

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Dec. 30 released the revised definition of the “Waters of the United States” rule to redefine waters protected under the federal Clean Water Act. This new rule will replace the Navigable Waters Protection Rule. California Farm Bureau President Jamie Johansson expressed his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MIX 106

It Costs HOW MUCH To Move From California To Boise?

Californians do be movin' to Boise. In droves. Yes, some folks in California do make more money, but even if that's the case, can anyone even afford to move to Boise from California? We're not talking about once you move there, considering the cost of living, work commute, etc. We mean the actual process of paying to move from point A to point B. It's pricey.
BOISE, ID
Malek Sherif

California is hit by a powerful storm, and residents prepare for further flooding

FloodingPhoto byChris Gallagher/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sacramento - the state capital even though the nation's most populous state had just recovered from a similar drenching a few days prior, on Wednesday a powerful winter storm, the latest in a series of "atmospheric rivers," roared across California, battering the coast, inundating city streets, toppling trees, and burying the mountains in snowfall.
CALIFORNIA STATE
L.A. Weekly

California Destinations for Your Bucket List in 2023

Does your 2023 bucket list involve traveling more? California has a lot more to offer than you think. In case you think you explored enough of the west, there are still a few lesser frequented venues nestled in the Golden State. Some California Destinations You Might Want to Visit:. Redwood...
CALIFORNIA STATE

SFGate
SFGate

Feds say railroad must deliver grain to California chickens

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators have ordered Union Pacific railroad to make sure a livestock producer gets the grain it needs in California to prevent millions of chickens and hundreds of thousands of cattle from starving. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board told the railroad it must improve service...
California State

