Juvenile male killed in shooting outside Castleton Square Mall, man injured

By Joe Schroeder
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

UPDATE:

The coroner on Wednesday identified the juvenile killed as 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr.

ORIGINAL STORY:

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot, including a juvenile who has since died, in the parking lot of an Indianapolis mall on Tuesday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that a juvenile male was killed and an adult male was injured in a shooting Tuesday night outside the Castleton Square Mall and that a third “person of interest” has been detained.

Police were called around 7:45 p.m. to 6020 E. 82nd Street, the address for the mall, for a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a teen boy in critical condition and a man in stable condition.

Both victims, IMPD said, were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The juvenile male victim, described by IMPD as a teen, later died from his injuries while the adult victim remains stable.

Police said they believe the area is secure and that there isn’t a threat to the public.

A preliminary investigation into the shooting, IMPD said, shows that three individuals were in the mall’s parking lot when an altercation broke out. This led to gunfire, which hit two of them.

IMPD said officers detained the third uninjured person involved as a “person of interest”. That individual, IMPD said, is cooperating with the investigation.

This is not the first time in the last year that central Indiana police have had to respond to mall shootings.

Greenwood police were called on Dec. 23, 2022, to the Greenwood Park Mall on reports of shots fired . Additionally, in July 2022, the same Greenwood mall was the site of a mass shooting that took the lives of three victims and the shooter.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

