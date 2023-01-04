Read full article on original website
KEVN
Pennington County’s Oyate Court expands to Tripp
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Tripp County state’s attorney wants to create a program like Pennington’s Oyate Court, according to a release from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. “I’m very excited about the prospects in my jurisdiction for the kind of approach developed in Pennington...
newscenter1.tv
Native American Oyate Court is expanding to Tripp County
PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Mark Vargo announced Friday that the Oyate Court system, a criminal justice partnership between state prosecutors and local tribal communities in Pennington County, is spreading to Tripp County. Oyate Court is a diversion program in which state cases are handed to a tribal court...
KELOLAND TV
14 horses, 2 donkeys seized in animal neglect investigation
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a case of animal neglect in Pennington County. Thursday, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office impounded 14 horses and two donkeys in the 5000 block of 143rd Avenue related to a criminal investigation. The South Dakota Animal Industry Boarded is aiding in the investigation.
KELOLAND TV
RCPD: Missing man last heard from November 30
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to the Rapid City Police Department, 61-year-old Gary Baker of Rapid City was reported missing on January 5. The last known contact with Baker was on November 30.
KEVN
Rapid City man arrested following death of horses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Friday, charged with 13 counts of animal neglect, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest of Kenneth Jobbins after horses were found dead and others neglected at a property on the 5000...
KEVN
Emergency outdoor sirens will be paused for two months
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Pennington County has 34 outdoor sirens to alert people of an emergency. These sirens are tested twice a month on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays to ensure they are working. However, during January and February these will not be tested due to the colder weather. The...
KEVN
600,000 people in the U.S go missing every year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the U.S., 600,000 people go missing every year, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS). According to the South Dakota’s Attorney General office, there are currently 92 juveniles missing in the state. When someone does go missing the police should...
KELOLAND TV
Wanblee man sentenced for assaulting a federal officer
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO)– A Wanblee man is heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a federal officer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that in February 2020, an Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety Officer was called to the home of 46-year-old Steven Quiver. Officials...
KEVN
More than half a million youths hitch a ride, courtesy of Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Since the beginning of Rapid City’s Youth Ride Free program, more students are using public transportation. Ride numbers from 2022 show that more than 35,000 youth passengers used the Rapid Ride program. That’s up 10 percent from 2021. The youth ride free program also reported increases in seven of the nine months students were in school during the 2022 calendar year.
drgnews.com
Man from Obregon, Mexico, sentenced for drug trafficking in South Dakota
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken has sentenced an Obregon, Mexico, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in South Dakota. 44 year old Noel Rivera was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison, followed by five years supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
KEVN
Custer man has bond reduced in deadly rollover crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The man arrested in Saturday’s deadly rollover crash on East North Street in Rapid City was in court Tuesday, requesting a lower bond. Nicholas Herman, 20 of Custer, is charged with vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular battery, reckless driving, minor consumption, and DUI.
KEVN
Teen pleads not guilty to North Rapid double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday morning Robert Yellow Bird, who was accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City last August at a North Rapid apartment ,has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
newscenter1.tv
Man sentenced for drug trafficking following $2.5 million drug bust in Pennington County
RAPID CITY, S.D. – 44-year-old Noel Rivera of Obregon, Mexico, was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in a conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine from Arizona to the Rapid City area. In a conspiracy that ran for more than...
KEVN
Missing teen
The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. BHSU unveils a new five-year plan. City leaders plan for downtown economic development project. The bridge between downtown Rapid City and South Dakota Mines has been in the planning stages for years.
KEVN
Rapid City takes a step forward in helping individuals fight mental illness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With an increasing awareness of the importance of mental health, the Pivot Point Stabilization Unit opened its doors after breaking ground in 2021. The facility will help people who are experiencing a mental health crisis. Additionally, patients will have the option to stay at the facility for up to a week as they receive counseling or other services needed.
sdpb.org
Man sentenced after drug busts net 70 pounds of meth
A man who admitted to coordinating a major South Dakota drug ring has been sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison. Noel Rivera of Obregon, Mexico transported large amounts of methamphetamine from Arizona and other states to South Dakota, according to the South Dakota District of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He also helped coordinate the storage and distribution of the drugs once they arrived in South Dakota.
KEVN
Bond denied for Rapid City Man charged with attempted murder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The man accused in a December shooting on the 900 block of Seventh Street appeared in court on Tuesday. Leon Plumman, 34 of Rapid City, made his first appearance in a video court proceeding from the Pennington County Jail. The judge in this case denied his bond request and Plumman has been ordered back to jail. He’s charged with attempted murder, obstruction, possession of a controlled substance, intentional damage to property and unlawful occupancy.
KELOLAND TV
OneHeart in Rapid City celebrates 2nd Birthday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — For two years, OneHeart in Rapid City has been helping families and individuals get back on the right path. OneHeart’s goal is to create pathways out of poverty for those desiring to thrive. That means getting people in the workforce, one day buying a home, and creating a good life for themselves and their families.
KEVN
Rapid City youths continue to ‘hitch a ride’ for free
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Youth Ride Free program continues to prove popular, increasing in ridership last year. The program reported hikes in seven of the nine months that youth were in school during 2022. This was a 9.6 percent increase over 2021, according to a release from the city. Only April and December saw a drop in ridership.
KEVN
Rapid City Hope Center has some growing pains
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After 11 years the Hope Center is starting to feel some growing pains as a lack of space hinders its ability to fully serve the community. With a new location in the works, the Hope Center is looking to expand its horizons. “We have outgrown...
