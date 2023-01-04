Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
Black College Expo at Ivy Tech South Bend January 13-14
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Ivy Tech in South Bend will host a Black College Expo event on January 13 and 14 for the public and middle, high, and post-secondary students to learn more about historically black colleges and universities. The free event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday...
abc57.com
Recycling solution of Elkhart County
ELKHARTY COUNTY, Ind. --New curbside pickup recycling solutions were announced by Borden Waste-Away Service, Inc., for Elkhart County area residents. Commissioners of Elkhart County voted to discontinue the county's five recycling locations due to misuse by some individuals, in November. In agreement with John Bowers, the county landfill manager, the...
abc57.com
Events for Martin Luther King weekend
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. --For the 24 Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, the community would like you to be part of these events. There will be a Scholarship Fundraiser Ceremony and Dinner on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., with each $25 ticket sale and proceeds going towards scholarships for graduating Seniors of Ross Beatty High school, in the names of Elizabeth Pittman and Dan Lee.
abc57.com
90s Winter Reading Challenge
NAPPANEE, Ind. --Join the Nappanee Public Library Winter Reading Challenge, and go back to the 90s, from February 1 to February 28, 2023. This rad challenge is made up of a lot of retro 90s inspired programs and 12 reading tasks, and you can listen to or read anything, like any NPL Reading Challenge.
abc57.com
Goshen Board of School Trustees approves new residential development near Prairie View Elementary
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Board of School Trustees passed a resolution on Monday approving the development of a residential housing program near Prairie View Elementary School. The proposed development, "Cherry Creek", is the work of the Goshen Redevelopment Commission. Original plans were presented to the public in December in...
abc57.com
Two Michiana school districts earn STEM grants from Department of Education
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two school districts in Michiana were chosen as STEM Integration Grant recipients by the Indiana Department of Education. Both the John Glenn School Corporation and the Union-North United School Corporation in St. Joseph County were awarded grant funding, which supports Indiana schools in integrating STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) learning opportunities into the classroom.
abc57.com
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson announces re-election campaign
ELKHART, Ind.-- Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson announced his re-election campaign Tuesday, hoping to hold on to the seat he's had since he first won in 2019. "We are going to do this again y'all," he said. "We're going to make this happen. And I thank you for being here in order to support me."
abc57.com
Berrien County students host MLK Jr. Day celebration, 'Breaking the Silence'
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Students across Berrien County will host the 2nd Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration via Zoom and radio on January 16 starting at 1 p.m. The event, hosted by Benton Harbor Team Solutions/BEST Early, features students in Berrien County schools highlighting notable moments in Dr. King's speeches.
abc57.com
Michiana Area Council of Governments looking for community input on CONNECT transit plan draft
The Michiana Area Council of Governments and the South Bend Transportation Corporation are looking for community comment on the new CONNECT Transit plan draft. Both organizations will be hosting a series of open houses for the public to help decide if the plan's draft recommendations will make transit more useful.
abc57.com
New School Resource Officer assigned to Buchanan Community Schools
BUCHANAN, Mich. -- Buchanan Community Schools is set to welcome their new School Resource Officer, Amy Bruce on Monday. Bruce is a veteran officer with the Buchanan City Police Department and will now work with school staff to help mentor students and keep them safe. Bruce says that she's excited...
abc57.com
South Bend Police Department announces fourth one-day hiring event
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department has announced that following the success of last year's summer prospect days, the department will be hosting a fourth one-day police hiring event on Feb. 18. The one-day hiring event allows applicants to take mandatory tests and complete a majority of...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police investigating retail theft of more than $10,000 on Grape Road
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people in connection with an investigation into a retail theft totaling more than $10,000. The theft took place on January 4 in the 5600 block of Grape Road. If you have any information, please...
abc57.com
Police identify Goshen man killed in train crash
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Officials have identified 51-year-old Jonathan Simanton as the man who was hit and killed by a train at the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Jan. 3, according to the Elkhart County Homicide Unit. Now, police are currently looking to contact members of Simanton's family. Anyone related to...
abc57.com
South Bend Common Council rejects resolution on reparations over lack of cover letter
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A resolution proposed by South Bend Common Councilman Henry Davis Jr. to give reparations to the city’s African American community was struck down because it didn’t meet the legal standard for filing, leading to some accusations of councilmembers making it more difficult for each other to pass legislation.
abc57.com
ACLU sues City of Warsaw for incident involving police captain, chief
WARSAW, Ind. - The ACLU of Indiana is suing the City of Warsaw after a captain with the Warsaw Police Department allegedly held a man while investigating a New Year's party at the man's home in 2022, according to court documents. In the early hours of January 1, 2022, Chief...
abc57.com
Two dead after crash closes area of U.S. 12, Portage Road near Niles
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Two people have died following a crash involving two semi-trucks on US-12, near Portage Road, in Berrien County Monday. The driver of a liquid-propane hauler was traveling eastbound on US-12 when the driver crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on, according to Michigan State Police.
abc57.com
Marian High school basketball player Navaeh Foster hits 2000 points
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --Navaeh Foster, Marian High school basketball player, reached a huge milestone, hitting 2000 points. She's now the first in Mishawaka, and the third person ever in Saint Joseph County, to hit this goal. Navaeh Foster: "Yeah it means a lot because it feels good got accomplishing and...
abc57.com
LaPorte County crash claims the life of Illinois man
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind., --- Deputies are investigating a rural crash that claimed the life of an Illinois man. Officials were called out to a single vehicle crash just after 3:15 am Sunday morning in the 6400-north block of County Road 500 East. They said a silver Saab was traveling northbound...
abc57.com
Common Council removes Reparatory Justice resolution from Monday agenda
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Common Council has removed the Reparatory Justice resolution from Monday's meeting due to an apparent clerical issue. In a statement issued Monday morning, Council President Sharon McBride and Vice President Sheila Niezgodski said the proposed resolution, "must be accompanied by a separate cover letter from the party initiating the resolution." This letter would identify the bill's sponsor, a committee to hear the bill, and when the sponsor wants the bill heard.
abc57.com
South Bend Police warn public of Netflix text scam
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is warning the public about a recent text scam convincing victims that their Netflix account has been suspended. The text asks receivers to click on a link to recover their Netflix account. If you receive a text like this, do not...
Comments / 0