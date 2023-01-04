Read full article on original website
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
gmauthority.com
C8 Corvette Left For Dead In Montana
The mid-engine C8 Corvette is at home on the racetrack, offering impressive performance for relatively little outlay. However, one place the C8 Corvette is a bit less comfortable is on 10 inches of ice and snow, as demonstrated by this abandoned C8 Stingray in Montana. Recently posted to subreddit r/Autos,...
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Silverado EV Teased Undergoing Towing Test: Video
GM revealed the all-new 2024 Chevy Silverado EV last year at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show, expanding the iconic Chevy Silverado lineup with a fresh all-electric pickup variant. Critically, GM is designing the new Chevy Silverado EV to do everything an ICE-powered model can do, including towing. Now, The General has posted a brief video showing the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV undergoing a tow test.
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
A Millionaire's Abandoned Classic Car Collection
These trucks may soon get back on the road. There are many classic car collections circulating in the world waiting to be found. Some of them feature absolutely pristine models hidden away in a barn while others show a sad sight of what looks like a graveyard with vintage automobiles riding left and right. However very few are as versatile And interesting as this particular gathering of classic cars. So, let’s answer the question that many of us have had at some point in our lives, what kind of cars do millionaires like?
torquenews.com
The Harbor Freight Gift Every Car Owner Needs
Looking for a last-minute gift that is practical and easy to find? Here is arguably the best Harbor Freight gift anyone who owns a car can ask for this Christmas that is sure to be appreciated---even if the car owner is not mechanically inclined. A Service Center Complaint. In earlier...
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150
The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the […]
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful
Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
Top Speed
This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson
The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
gmauthority.com
The C8 Corvette E-Ray And Stingray Share The Same Exhaust Tips
The upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray will introduce a brand-new chapter for the Corvette nameplate, dropping in as not only the very-first Vette to equip a hybrid powerplant, but also the first Vette to equip all-wheel drive. That said, there will be a few bits carried over from models past – such as the C8 Corvette Stingray’s exhaust tips.
gmauthority.com
Liberty Walk Releases New Corvette C8 Body Kit
Liberty Walk has made a name for itself when it comes to building outlandish widebody kits for all kinds of vehicles. While some of the more controversial kits by the Japanese tuning company feature the Ferrari F40 and Lamborghini Aventador, Liberty Walk has also turned its sights to the Chevy Corvette and now offers a C8 body kit.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Suburban Gets New Silver Sage Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Chevy Suburban adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Sterling Gray Metallic, Radiant Red Tintcoat, and Silver Sage Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Sage hue. Assigned RPO code G6N and touch-up paint code WA-619G, Silver Sage Metallic is one of ten exterior colors...
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac Escalade 4-Way Power Lumbar Seat Adjustment Constraint Lifted
Since the 2022 model year, select trim levels of the Cadillac Escalade have had to make-do without four-way power lumbar seat adjustment. Now, GM Authority has learned that the four-way power lumbar adjustment has returned as standard affair across the entire model lineup of the 2023 Cadillac Escalade. Previously, the...
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson X350 Confirmed For America, Alongside Two New Models!
Harley-Davidson has turned 120 years old in 2023, and a feat like this deserves a celebration. Doing exactly that, the American giant is all set to introduce its 2023 lineup on Jan. 18, which will comprise new motorcycles and a few special anniversary editions. Understandably, the MoCo is tight-lipped about everything, but its VIN filings, sourced by Motorcycle.com, have now revealed three new motorcycles, including the much-anticipated Harley-Davidson X350 roadster.
gmauthority.com
What To Expect From Chevy In 2023
The 2023 calendar year is set to be a big year for Chevy, and GM as a whole. So, in order to get an idea on what to expect from the Bow Tie brand this year, here’s a breakdown for all the refreshed, redesigned and all-new Chevy products that will be chronologically introduced during the 2023 calendar year.
gmauthority.com
GM Will Launch Four New Ultium EVs This Year In China
After presenting its strategic plan to accelerate the deployment of all-electric vehicles in China at the end of November, GM has just announced that it will launch four new Ultium-based EVs this year in the Asian country. SAIC-GM, the automaker’s main joint venture in China, is planning to launch four...
Top Speed
A Closer Look At The Ford P.I. Utility: The Fastest Police Car Of 2023
The fastest cop car today is not what you might expect, and this car is everywhere. It is the Ford Police Interceptor Utility, which is the best-selling Police vehicle in America. Because of the similarities between the Interceptor Utility EcoBoost and the Ford Explorer, many people confuse these two cars with each other. After all, on any given day, you might drive by a soccer mom picking up her kids from school in a Ford Explorer.
