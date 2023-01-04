Shannon Sharpe Didn’t Show Up for ‘Undisputed’ After Skip Bayless’ Reaction to Damar Hamlin Injury (UPDATE)

Honestly, it is not about what Skip said, it's the timing of it. While Hamlin is fighting for his life, the players on the field felt affected by what happened...worrying about when, if or how the game will be continued was tasteless in that moment. What happened to Hamlin is unprecedented. Usually, players get hurt and limp, get carried or carted off the field in a reasonable amount of time. Hamlin had to be resuscitated ON the field. A man basically died and got brought back...and Skip is worried about his this game will get finished. He's an a$$ for that.
The problem with what bayless tweeted was how he ended it. "...which suddenly SEEMS so irrelevant." What he was more or less saying was this... All of a sudden, the outcome of this game and its impact on the regular season doesn't matter because someone got taken away in an ambulance?
The same people that are saying they should have played on, would say the opposite, if the game had continued.
Comments / 40