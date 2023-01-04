3:03 p.m. – Leake Deputies, EMS, and Edinburg Volunteer Fire Dept were dispatched to Mars Hill Rd when dispatchers received an alert from an iPhone about a possible crash. Dispatchers were able to get in touch with the owner of the iPhone who let them know that the phone fell off of their vehicle and got run over, causing the alert.

LEAKE COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO