kicks96news.com
Car Fire and a Crash on Roberts Rd in Leake Thursday
12:25 a.m. – Leake Deputies and Barnes Volunteer Fire Dept were dispatched to Roberts Rd in the Singleton area for a car on fire. 9:17 p.m. – Leake County Deputies, EMS, and Barnes Volunteer Fire Dept were dispatched to a crash with injuries that happened on Roberts Rd in the curve near Parker Circle.
WTOK-TV
Marion man dies in Highway 19 crash
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Marion man died in a crash Tuesday on Highway 19 North in Meridian. A 2017 Ford Focus driven by 60-year-old Thomas Mattimore left the road and overturned in a creek about 6:40 p.m. The crash remains under investigation by the...
WTOK-TV
Traffic alert for Kemper County
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - There will be a temporary closure on Highway 16 in Kemper County next week. The Mississippi Department of Transportation will close the road in both directions between Railroad Street and Highway 45 for railroad crossing maintenance. The closure will be from 7 a.m. to 5...
WLBT
South Jackson gas station shootout caught on camera near JPS high school
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More police presence on the streets in South Jackson; that is what Councilman Arron Banks is demanding after a gas station shootout took place. He says something has to be done to combat crime in the area. “I want them to know and hear me very...
WLBT
Two men killed in 4-car wreck on I-55 South Frontage Road
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were killed during a crash on I-55 South Frontage Road on Thursday afternoon. Four vehicles were involved in the collision, with the area being sealed off by police shortly after it happened. The drivers of two vehicles were the ones killed during the incident.
breezynews.com
Shooting in Kosciusko Thursday, Kosciusko Police Asking for Information
At approximately 8:10 pm on Thursday, January 5th, 2022 Kosciusko Police were dispatched to West Adams Street for reports of shots fired into a residence. When officers arrived, it was discovered that two homes were shot into. Numerous bullet holes were found in the residences. Kosciusko Police are currently investigating...
WTOK-TV
Names released in fatal Kemper County crash
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The names of people involved in a fatal crash in Kemper County have been released. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Lin Harrison, 47, of DeKalb, died Jan. 3 in a 2-car collision on Highway 16 about 7 p.m. The car he was driving collided head-on with a truck driven by 52-year-old Don Dickerson, of Louisville, Miss.
WLBT
Search called off for suspect who fled into woods after hit-and-run near Target
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The search has been called off for a man involved in a hit-and-run near the Target in Jackson. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, the call about the hit-and-run came in about 4:00 Friday afternoon. Although the incident happened in Jackson, the Ridgeland Police Department...
kicks96news.com
Receiving Stolen Property and Contraband in Prison in Leake and Attala Arrests
HOWARD GENTRY, 64, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting, KPD. Bond $1,800. KORY M GIBSON, 29, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0. LACI K GOVE-HOVAS, 33, Contraband in Prison, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A, N/A. CODI HANCOCK,...
Security cameras to be installed on Kosciusko streets
KOSCISUKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Security cameras will soon be installed on two city streets in Kosciusko. According to Breezy News, Kosciusko Board of Aldermen voted to buy two cameras from Flock Safey to help law enforcement in solving crimes involving vehicles. Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle said the company will do a study to decide the […]
kicks96news.com
Many Fallen Trees Due to Storm in Leake
3:03 p.m. – Leake Deputies, EMS, and Edinburg Volunteer Fire Dept were dispatched to Mars Hill Rd when dispatchers received an alert from an iPhone about a possible crash. Dispatchers were able to get in touch with the owner of the iPhone who let them know that the phone fell off of their vehicle and got run over, causing the alert.
breezynews.com
Local pilot helps locate elderly man lost in Attala County
An elderly Vicksburg man who got lost in Attala County Tuesday night was found with help from a local pilot. Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said the search began Wednesday afternoon after a man called 911 and said he was lost. Deputies with the Attala County Sheriffs office...
kicks96news.com
Wednesday Disturbances in Leake
On Wednesday at 11:04 a.m., an officer responded to Old Salem Road for a possible break in. At 12:40 p.m., a woman on Melvin Carson Road requested an officer after she said her son was making threats to her. At 5:17 p.m., a daddy, coming out of the woods from...
darkhorsepressnow.com
15-Year-Old Found Shot To Death In Jackson
Jackson police are investigating the homicide of a 15-year-old girl after her body was found in a south Jackson intersection. According to WLBT, the teenager was found on the corner of Meadow Lane and McCluer Road. Police were called around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening about a body found lying in...
kicks96news.com
DUIs and Dope, Trespassing and Shoplifting, in Attala and Leake
TERRI L ARMSTRONG, 45, of Kosciusko, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in Public Place, KPD. Bond $1,000, $800. JOSEPH ATKINSON, 59, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $1,331. DREVONTAE T BARNES, 32, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to...
kicks96news.com
Watch for Deer in Leake
3:09 p.m. – Leake County Deputies and MS Hwy Patrol were called to the scene of an accident where a vehicle struck a deer on Hwy 25 S near Utah Rd in the Lena area. A child became locked in the vehicle, but was freed after deputies arrived. No injuries were reported.
Three JPD officers on leave after man dies in custody
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three Jackson Police officers were placed on administrative leave with pay pending after a man died in their custody. On Saturday, December 31, investigators said officers responded to a call for service at 572 E. Beasley Road around 7:30 p.m. While at the location, officers took an individual into custody who […]
16-year-old Pearl shooting suspect charged as an adult
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A 16-year-old shooting suspect has been charged as an adult for attempted murder and a drive-by shooting in Pearl. Pearl police said Markinan Demon Walker, 16, of Clinton, was officially charged as an adult during his Pearl Municipal Court appearance on Tuesday, January 3. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder […]
wtva.com
One dead in crash near French Camp
FRENCH CAMP, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead following a fatal crash Thursday in Choctaw County. Choctaw County deputy Dillion Cates said the wreck happened around noon on Highway 413 near Miller Road. He said a log truck lost its load while going around a curve. A van tried...
WTOK-TV
Local gas station damaged by storm
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Valero gas station in North Hills suffered major damage due to Tuesday’s severe storm. The roof covering the gas pumps collapsed because of the strong wind. Pieces of the metal were still hanging from the structure Wednesday, signs were knocked down, and the front door to the building was broken. Workers could be seen cleaning up the debris.
